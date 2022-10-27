Read full article on original website
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
Maren Morris Shares Halloween Costume Poking Fun at Brittany Aldean Feud
Maren Morris has her Halloween costume all ready to go! Getting in on the Spirit Halloween trend, the 32-year-old country singer posted a pic of a fake Halloween costume on her Instagram account on Thursday, captioning the post, "S P O O K Y 🕷 S Z N." The...
Cardi B Shares Adorable Photos of Her Son Wave and Hints at Wanting Baby No. 3
Cardi B has babies on the brain! On Sunday, the proud mom shared photos of her and Offset’s 1-year-old son, Wave -- and hinted at wanting another child. “My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finish [sic] and have my third,” the 30-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter.
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Sweet New Pregnancy Snaps
Kaley Cuoco is loving her precious new accessory! The 36-year-old Flight Attendant star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to show several sweet new pics of her growing baby bump. In one shot, Cuoco poses with her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey, for a mirror selfie in a tan crop...
Khloe Kardashian Is Keeping Her Dating Options Open, Remains Cordial With Tristan Thompson, Source Says
Khloe Kardashian is in the next phase of her dating life! A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is keeping an open mind when it comes to finding her next partner. "Khloe is keeping her options open when it comes to dating, a source tells ET. "She hasn't fully moved on from everything that's happened with Tristan, but she is really focused on their relationship as a family and doesn't want to rush and bring another man into the picture at this point."
'Saturday Night Live' Alum Chris Redd Addresses NYC Attack that Left Him Hospitalized
Chris Redd is speaking out following an attack that left him hospitalized. On Sunday, the Saturday Night Live alum took to his Instagram Story to thank everyone for the well-wishes following the news of his attack. “I’ve been resting up like crazy but I want to say thank you thank...
'Call Me Kat' Cast Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan With Emotional Montage
The cast of Fox's Call Me Kat paid loving tribute to their late co-star, Leslie Jordan, during Thursday's episode. The tribute included a video montage of Jordan’s best moments from the sitcom, along with footage from his appearances on Fox shows The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and LEGO Masters.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Details Rihanna Calling Her to Star in Savage x Fenty Fashion Show (Exclusive)
Sheryl Lee Ralph is going from the classroom to the runway! The Abbott Elementary star was recently revealed to be one of the stars featured in Rihanna's highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show. The show will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Nov. 9.
'Dahmer': Ryan Murphy Reached Out to the Victims' Families and Friends But Says No One Responded
In one of the first times since Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was released and became a massive hit on Netflix, co-creator Ryan Murphy is speaking out about the team's lengthy research and writing, which included outreach to many people associated with the victims of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
Amber Ruffin Addresses Rumors She's Replacing Trevor Noah on 'The Daily Show'
Amber Ruffin has been owning the late-night talk show with her groundbreaking series, The Amber Ruffin Show, but is she ready to move on? During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday, Ruffin addressed rumors that she'll be taking over The Daily Show when its current host, Trevor Noah, takes his leave.
'The Best Man' Cast Returns for Their 'Final Chapters' in Peacock Series Teaser: Watch!
The crew is back and better than ever! Peacock dropped the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: Final Chapters, on Saturday. In a full circle moment for the franchise, the streamer revealed the footage at this year's Urbanworld Film Festival where the original The Best Man film premiered in 1999.
Kate Middleton Delivers Rare Video Message in Support of 'Taking Action on Addiction' Campaign
Kate Middleton is taking action. Over the weekend, a video was released showing the 40-year-old Princess of Wales, patron of The Forward Trust, throwing her support behind the Taking Action on Addiction campaign, which launched on the first day of the U.K.'s Addiction Awareness Week. As part of her message,...
Matthew Perry Reveals How People Will Know If He's Relapsed
Matthew Perry is sharing how people will know he needs help. In the 53-year-old actor's interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC News, which came ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated memoir, Perry discussed his struggles with addiction and how fans, friends and family will know if he's in trouble again.
Henry Cavill Reveals the 3 Things He Wants From Superman Return (Exclusive)
Henry Cavill can't say much about his return as Superman in the DCEU -- but he's feeling the love!. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the actor at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere in New York City on Thursday, where he dished a tiny bit on his recently confirmed return as the Man of Steel.
'90 Day Fiancé's Tania Wants to Date Women After Her Divorce From Syngin (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé star Tania is open to dating both men and women after her divorce from Syngin. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Tania meets a woman whom she's attracted to, but her plan to make a move doesn't go as planned.
