ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

After yearlong investigation WCSO makes 25 arrests and seizes 3,000 grams of cocaine

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YwkTg_0ipWI5Yy00

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — If you noticed a heavier police presence in Walton County over the last few days, that’s because they have been wrapping up a drug trafficking investigation.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office said 25 suspects were involved in trafficking cocaine in Walton and Okaloosa County.

They will each face federal and state charges.

“This has been a culmination of a very long and intensive investigation that has brought the partnership of these multiple agencies together,” Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson said. “And I think that’s one thing that we’re particularly proud of here is that we work together and we produce a professional product because, you know, making an arrest is half the battle.”

“Operation Hans Gruber” began in March 2021 when deputies started investigating five suspects and 20 co-conspirators allegedly involved in the purchase and sale of large amounts of cocaine.

“It is important to know that I think this is going to take a major hit for the trafficking of cocaine here in Walton County,” Adkinson said.

Fire engulfs Panama City home

More than 3,000 grams of cocaine were seized during the investigation.

Deputies also seized four firearms, more than $22,000, 50 grams of crack cocaine, and 2,500 grams of marijuana.

“As the sheriff indicated, these investigations take time and the citizens should know that it’s not a matter of how quickly or how expeditiously an arrest is made, but that any prosecutions are built in such a way where the community is safer as a result of the monumental effort undertaken,” United States Attorney for Northern District of Florida Jason Coody said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, federal and state law enforcement officers arrested twelve of the suspects.

“You know, we’ve got a methamphetamine problem, we have a cocaine problem, we have a heroin problem, so all of these are proximal issues. What’s the root issue? It’s addiction. And the sheriff’s office is never going to cure the addiction issue,” Adkinson said. “But what we are going to do as relentlessly as we can is to bring those individuals who sell this to justice.”

Sheriff Adkinson said they expect to make more arrests.

Four suspects that have outstanding warrants are still at large.

Visit this link to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office website to view mugshots and a list of charges of those involved.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for November 1, 2022

Ishmeal Grant, 36, Blountstown, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended and two holds for Calhoun County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jesse Price, 42, Marianna, Florida: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Troy Summers, 34, Greenwood,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Escaped federal inmate captured in Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A federal inmate that escaped in Jackson County has been arrested again. Marianna Police said the inmate was caught by staff in the woods near the Federal Corrections Institute. Chesney Jones was taken into custody, medically cleared at a hospital, and is expected to be returned to federal custody. Jones escaped […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

6 booked for drug charges in Fort Walton Beach: Okaloosa Co. deputies

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people for drug charges on Oct. 28 after a search warrant at Chesapeake Ridge. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Section executed the search warrant. Listed on the press release: 45-year-old James Banks III: Charged with trafficking Fentanyl, […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WCTV

Jackson County man arrested for pointing gun at school bus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a school bus on Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Troy Hezzie Lamar Summers, Jr. after they said witnesses told them he pointed what was believed to...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Homeless man stabs hiker who befriended him in Crestview

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office arrested a homeless man for a stabbing that sent one area hiker to the hospital Tuesday night. 37-year-old Jonathan Davis, of Havana, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to the sheriff's office, the stabbing took place on...
CRESTVIEW, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 31, 2022

James Grimsley, 65, Greenwood, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended, fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jerry Bodie, 46, Graceville, Florida: Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Mitchel Hodges, 44, Marianna, Florida: Driving while license suspended or revoked by habitual traffic offender: Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Child heart surgery scam seen in the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas. Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery. On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam. “This […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Two arrested after hit and run in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a hit and run accident over the weekend. On Saturday, deputies responded to a traffic crash with injuries near Damascus Freewill Baptist Church on Kynesville Highway shortly before 1:00 p.m. While on the way to the scene, they received information that one of the vehicles involved had fled.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

BCSO: Man confessed to Panama City Beach murder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The man accused of killing his father in Panama City Beach confessed to the crime, even telling investigators where he shot the victim and where he hid the gun, according to court records. Deputies were called to a home on Jace Lane on September 22 where they found the body […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Jackson County woman charged with attempted murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman used three guns to fire nine times at a Sneads’ man, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Monday. She missed. After the shooting both the victim and the woman called 911 but the woman, Sarai Torres, left the scene before deputies arrived. Torres was quickly found and “during the […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Jackson schools locked down after federal inmate escapes

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Schools in Jackson County were locked down Monday after an inmate escaped the federal prison there. “Deputies are currently trying to locate FCI escaped inmate Chesney Jones. Jones is described as being about 6’1″ and 200 pounds,” Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies wrote on their Facebook page. “She was last seen wearing […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

James Edward Grimsley of Malone Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s for Revoked License, Fugitive Status on October 31, 2022

On October 31, 2022, around 7:30 a.m. a deputy was patrolling the Malone school zone and observed James Edward Grimsley driving without wearing his seatbelt. A traffic stop was conducted, and contact was made with Grimsley. Through the course of the traffic stop, it was learned that Grimsley’s driver’s license...
MALONE, FL
WJHG-TV

Shooting in Sneads

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County deputies say a woman is facing charges after shooting at someone nine times with three different guns. Officials say on Sunday, Sarai Torres, called and said she had to shoot someone. Another person then called, and said he was shot at, but not hit.
SNEADS, FL
wtvy.com

Halloween party stabbing in Geneva County

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A stabbing at a Halloween party over the weekend is under investigation in Geneva county. One person suffered critical injuries after being stabbed in the abdomen with a large knife. The victim was rushed to Slocomb by first responders who then transported him to a...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

KKK costume sparks stabbing at Halloween party: Alabama police

SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN)— One man was stabbed at a Halloween costume party in Slocomb over a racist costume, according to Geneva County Sheriff’s Office Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, a senior at Slocomb High School was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, accused of stabbing another partygoer in a fight. According to a witness from the […]
SLOCOMB, AL
wtvy.com

Daleville Police investigating shooting, 1 injured

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Daleville are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital. According to a release from the Daleville Police, the department was notified around midnight on October 30 of the shooting, which occurred in the 300 block of Daleville Avenue.
DALEVILLE, AL
niceville.com

Wanted former Okaloosa County man is arrested in Massachusetts

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A former Okaloosa County man wanted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years has been arrested in Massachusetts, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Mark Burns, 70, a former Shalimar area tennis...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy