ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison City, PA

Harrison City Market Closing Farmer Section for Winter Months

By Zachariah Wheaton
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V39ia_0ipWHagL00

The Harrison City Market is making some changes this winter closing their farmer section beginning Nov. 1.

The Harrison City Market posted last night they would be closing the section for the winter due to high energy cost. However, the city council says it’s costing the city too much money.

In a press release posted on the entrances, it says the market is a grant-funded project that was supposed to be self-sustaining after five years. Now, six years later they say it’s not even close.

They say the closure will save residents money and give them a chance to weigh their options.

All vendors who already reserved space will be refunded, and the city will hold a public forum early next year. They’ll hear from residents how they can better utilize the market.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Long lines for going-out-of-business sale at Waterworks Walmart

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The going-out-of-business sale is underway at the Walmart at The Waterworks shopping center.The Walmart is set to close on Nov. 11. The decision was made after a review of the store's finances, a company spokesperson said.A line wrapped around the building on Monday, as people waited to shop the store's 50 percent off sale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

New business owner shares her story

Kayla Fleming opened Totalus this summer in the heart of downtown Butler. The shop at 132 E Jefferson St. sells Boba tea, pizza rolls and more. Our vision of Totalus started about five years ago, and we have slowly worked since that moment to bring it a reality. During that...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

One Person Injured In Picklegate Bridge Crash

At least one person has been injured as a result of a crash in Butler Township Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for the accident on Hansen Avenue just across the Picklegate Bridge near the intersection with Route 8 southbound. Crews from...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Yough River cleanup snags nearly 700 tires

A two-mile stretch of the Youghiogheny River along the Allegheny-Westmoreland border is cleaner after close to 700 tires were removed this summer by a group of volunteers. ”It’s an effort that not only beautifies the river, but also creates a healthier environment for people, fish and wildlife in our area,” said Lisa Cimbala of Irwin, who organized the cleanup with her husband, Alan Hill.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

This Fox Chapel home is for sale for $3.5M

A 3.3 acre property is currently for sale in Fox Chapel. The property is located at 825 Fox Chapel Rd., and it includes a five bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom home. The property is listed for $3.5 million with Trudy Ward and Meredith Ward Ley - Ward Ley Real Estate Team of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.
FOX CHAPEL, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1963 Warhol painting expected to sell for $80 million at auction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A piece of art from Pittsburgh artist Andy Warhol is going up for auction, and it's expected to rake in some big bucks.The silkscreen print is called White Disaster and shows a duplicating black-and-white image of a car crash. It was made in 1963 as part of his Death And Disaster series.Auction house Sotheby's said it could sell for around $80 million.Bidding is set to begin on Nov. 16.
PITTSBURGH, PA
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy