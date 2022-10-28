Harrison City Market Closing Farmer Section for Winter Months

The Harrison City Market is making some changes this winter closing their farmer section beginning Nov. 1.

The Harrison City Market posted last night they would be closing the section for the winter due to high energy cost. However, the city council says it’s costing the city too much money.

In a press release posted on the entrances, it says the market is a grant-funded project that was supposed to be self-sustaining after five years. Now, six years later they say it’s not even close.

They say the closure will save residents money and give them a chance to weigh their options.

All vendors who already reserved space will be refunded, and the city will hold a public forum early next year. They’ll hear from residents how they can better utilize the market.