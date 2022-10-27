Read full article on original website
Sheryl Lee Ralph Details Rihanna Calling Her to Star in Savage x Fenty Fashion Show (Exclusive)
Sheryl Lee Ralph is going from the classroom to the runway! The Abbott Elementary star was recently revealed to be one of the stars featured in Rihanna's highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show. The show will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Nov. 9.
Korean Entertainment Industry Delays Events Following Seoul Crowd Tragedy; Rising TV Actor Lee Ji-han Reported Among Dead
South Korea’s entertainment industry has postponed several events in the wake of the tragic crowd surge that killed more than 150 people in Seoul’s Itaewon district on Saturday night. The country is in a week-long period of mourning. Among those reported dead is 24-year-old actor Lee Ji-han who gained fame as a contestant on Mnet audition show, Produce 101. His agency, 935 Entertainment, wrote on Instagram that he has “become a star in the sky and left us,” though it did not expressly refer to the events of Saturday night. A representative told XsportsNews, “It is true that Lee Ji-han...
'Call Me Kat' Cast Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan With Emotional Montage
The cast of Fox's Call Me Kat paid loving tribute to their late co-star, Leslie Jordan, during Thursday's episode. The tribute included a video montage of Jordan’s best moments from the sitcom, along with footage from his appearances on Fox shows The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and LEGO Masters.
D.H. Peligro, Dead Kennedys and Former Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer, Dead at 63
D.H. Peligro, the longtime drummer for the punk band Dead Kennedys, who worked briefly with The Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died. He was 63. The Dead Kennedys confirmed the news of his death in a tribute post on Instagram, stating that police believe he died following an accidental fall.
Khloe Kardashian Is Keeping Her Dating Options Open, Remains Cordial With Tristan Thompson, Source Says
Khloe Kardashian is in the next phase of her dating life! A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is keeping an open mind when it comes to finding her next partner. "Khloe is keeping her options open when it comes to dating, a source tells ET. "She hasn't fully moved on from everything that's happened with Tristan, but she is really focused on their relationship as a family and doesn't want to rush and bring another man into the picture at this point."
'Dahmer': Ryan Murphy Reached Out to the Victims' Families and Friends But Says No One Responded
In one of the first times since Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was released and became a massive hit on Netflix, co-creator Ryan Murphy is speaking out about the team's lengthy research and writing, which included outreach to many people associated with the victims of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
La La Anthony Addresses Split From Carmelo Anthony, Says She 'Never' Turned a Blind Eye to Cheating
La La Anthony doesn't see herself ever getting married again. The BMF star reflected on her divorce from Carmelo Anthony during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Thursday, declaring that getting hitched was a one-time deal for her. "I'm never getting married again," she pronounced. "It's one of those...
Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!
Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
