thepostathens.com
Men's Basketball: 2022-23 season preview
Ohio's season didn't end the way it wanted to last year. It lost to Kent State in the semifinals of the Mid-American Conference Tournament and fell in the second round of the College Basketball Invitational. It later lost almost half its team to the transfer portal. But the Bobcats are...
thepostathens.com
Football: Kurtis Rourke proved once again that he is the answer for Ohio
Quarterback Kurtis Rourke is back. After playing two of his worst games of the season against Western Michigan and Northern Illinois, he exploded against Buffalo and re-established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the Group of 5, outgunning the entire Buffalo offense by more than 100 yards by himself.
thepostathens.com
Football: Ohio stuns Buffalo in 45-24 win
Ohio is first in the Mid-American Conference East, and it truly played like it Tuesday night. The Bobcats dominated the Bulls, beating them 45-24 at home. With Buffalo and Ohio being the top two teams in the division coming into the game, it was expected the game would be close. However, almost no one could have expected Ohio to look as good as it did against the team on a five-game winning streak and undefeated in conference play.
thepostathens.com
Cross Country: Ohio gets second in women’s meet, sixth in men’s competition in MAC Championship
On a bright and sunny autumn morning, runners from eight Mid-American Conference institutions tried to use every piece of energy in order to emerge victorious in a war of attrition. The MAC Championship was held in Athens, adding to the excitement of Halloween weekend. Women’s Championship. The MAC Women’s...
thepostathens.com
Soccer: Ohio falls 1-0 to Miami in Mid-American Conference Tournament
Ohio (10-7-2, 6-4-1 Mid-American Conference) took on Miami (9-4-6, 4-2-5 MAC) for the first round of the MAC Tournament Sunday. Ohio finished its regular season with the fourth best conference record in the MAC, putting it in position to host Miami, who earned the fifth seed. Despite playing at home and being the team with the better record, Ohio fell to Miami 1-0 and ended its season.
thepostathens.com
Football: Everything to know about Buffalo
Ohio is facing its biggest test yet. The Bobcats begin Midweek MACtion this week, and it will be no easy feat. As if adjusting to playing in the middle of the week wasn’t hard enough, the Bobcats are facing the top team in the Mid-American Conference East Division: Buffalo.
thepostathens.com
People flock to Athens dressed in their best costumes
The tradition of wearing costumes on Oct. 31 to celebrate the spooky holiday that is Halloween dates back to 1585 Scotland. During these times, people dressed in costume as a Celtic festival tradition where they would light bonfires and use their costumes to ward off ghosts. Today, the tradition of...
thepostathens.com
Months of controversy surround Ohio’s 94th District election
The race for Ohio’s 94th District House of Representatives seat between Tanya Conrath, the Democratic candidate on the ballot, and Republican incumbent Jay Edwards has been contentious since August. On Aug. 14, Conrath said she was approached by the Athens County Democratic Party and was asked to be the...
thepostathens.com
Volleyball: Ohio picks up two crucial home wins against MAC opponents
The month of October is coming to an end, but Ohio (16-8, 10-3 Mid-American Conference) won't want it to. After picking up two home wins on Friday and Saturday over Western Michigan (14-11, 6-7 MAC) and Northern Illinois (14-9, 7-6 MAC), Ohio moved its record to 8-2 in the month of October and ended the month by winning its last six matches.
thepostathens.com
Changing leaves brings comforting feeling
Everybody has their favorite part of the leaves changing colors during the fall, whether it be looking up to a sea of yellow, orange and red or dancing around with the crunch of the leaves under one’s feet. Athens, with its endless wildlife and nature scenes, is the perfect place to admire autumn and all the beautiful things it has to offer.
