LONDON (AP) — Ships loaded with grain departed Ukraine on Tuesday despite Russia suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies. But future shipments were in doubt after the United Nations said vessels would not move Wednesday. Three ships carrying 84,490 metric tons of corn, wheat and sunflower meal left through a humanitarian sea corridor set up in July, the U.N. said. The corridor, brokered by Turkey and U.N., was seen as a breakthrough that would ensure parts of the world struggling with hunger would receive grain and other food from the...

32 MINUTES AGO