Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the West needs to "take into account the interests" of Moscow to start talks to end the blood conflict.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Ships sail after Russia exits grain deal, but future in flux
LONDON (AP) — Ships loaded with grain departed Ukraine on Tuesday despite Russia suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies. But future shipments were in doubt after the United Nations said vessels would not move Wednesday. Three ships carrying 84,490 metric tons of corn, wheat and sunflower meal left through a humanitarian sea corridor set up in July, the U.N. said. The corridor, brokered by Turkey and U.N., was seen as a breakthrough that would ensure parts of the world struggling with hunger would receive grain and other food from the...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
MilitaryTimes
White House nixed 4-star promotion for Army officer: report
An Army general’s promotion to the four-star rank was rejected by the White House after he came under scrutiny for the slow response time securing the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, effectively moving the officer into retirement, according to a news report. The Washington Post first reported that the...
straightarrownews.com
Pelosi attack details; South Korea crowd surge; affirmative action case
Additional details have been revealed about the man accused of an attack on Paul Pelosi late last week; a crowd surge killed more than 150 people in South Korea; and the Supreme Court is set to look at two affirmative action cases. These stories highlight the Daily Rundown for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
straightarrownews.com
Report: Biden considering holding Haitian migrants at Guantanamo Bay
According to a report from NBC News, the Biden administration is considering expanding capacity at a prison at Guantanamo Bay to house Haitian migrants. Citing two U.S. officials and an internal planning document, NBC News reported the administration was also considering holding migrants in a third country. The considerations are...
straightarrownews.com
US to send B-52 bombers to Australia amid warplane drills with South Korea
According to a report from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the United States plans on deploying up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia. ABC’s “Four Corners” series discovered the U.S. is preparing to build dedicated facilities for the long-range bombers at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal in the Northern Territory.
