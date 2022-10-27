ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
The Associated Press

Ships sail after Russia exits grain deal, but future in flux

LONDON (AP) — Ships loaded with grain departed Ukraine on Tuesday despite Russia suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies. But future shipments were in doubt after the United Nations said vessels would not move Wednesday. Three ships carrying 84,490 metric tons of corn, wheat and sunflower meal left through a humanitarian sea corridor set up in July, the U.N. said. The corridor, brokered by Turkey and U.N., was seen as a breakthrough that would ensure parts of the world struggling with hunger would receive grain and other food from the...
MilitaryTimes

White House nixed 4-star promotion for Army officer: report

An Army general’s promotion to the four-star rank was rejected by the White House after he came under scrutiny for the slow response time securing the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, effectively moving the officer into retirement, according to a news report. The Washington Post first reported that the...
straightarrownews.com

Report: Biden considering holding Haitian migrants at Guantanamo Bay

According to a report from NBC News, the Biden administration is considering expanding capacity at a prison at Guantanamo Bay to house Haitian migrants. Citing two U.S. officials and an internal planning document, NBC News reported the administration was also considering holding migrants in a third country. The considerations are...
straightarrownews.com

US to send B-52 bombers to Australia amid warplane drills with South Korea

According to a report from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the United States plans on deploying up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia. ABC’s “Four Corners” series discovered the U.S. is preparing to build dedicated facilities for the long-range bombers at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal in the Northern Territory.

