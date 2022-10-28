OMAHA — A Papillion woman was sentenced Monday to 40 to 50 years in prison after pleading no contest to reduced charges of first-degree assault and evidence tampering. Anne M. Valgora, 53, previously was charged in Sarpy County District Court with first-degree murder in the killing of her husband, Steven Olson, in June 2019. Olson, 55, was found dead in a house southwest of 84th Street and Lincoln Road that he shared with Valgora. He had been shot in the head through a pillow.

PAPILLION, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO