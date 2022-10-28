ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETV.com

Deadly crash closes part of Highway 370 in Sarpy County

BELLEVUE, Neb. — One person was killed in a crash on Highway 370 early Tuesday morning. Bellevue police told KETV NewsWatch 7 that both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed between 36th and 42nd streets. Police said the driver was eastbound, crossed the grassy median and rolled several times...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Cause of fire at abandoned Omaha school under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an abandoned school’s gymnasium is under investigation. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of South 32nd and S Streets Monday at 6:58 p.m. for a building fire. The fire was at the abandoned St. Anthony’s School....
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Papillion woman sentenced to 40 to 50 years in slaying of her husband

OMAHA — A Papillion woman was sentenced Monday to 40 to 50 years in prison after pleading no contest to reduced charges of first-degree assault and evidence tampering. Anne M. Valgora, 53, previously was charged in Sarpy County District Court with first-degree murder in the killing of her husband, Steven Olson, in June 2019. Olson, 55, was found dead in a house southwest of 84th Street and Lincoln Road that he shared with Valgora. He had been shot in the head through a pillow.
PAPILLION, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha police shoot, kill man in confrontation near downtown

OMAHA — A 23-year-old man died early Sunday after being shot by Omaha police officers just southwest of downtown. Officers were called to the area of 30th and Marcy streets at about 3 a.m. to investigate a gunshot report, according to Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci. Police located Jeramyah Wilson of Omaha in the driver’s seat of an SUV parked behind an apartment building at 3006 Mason St.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

One man killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Gage County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a train in Gage County on Monday. The crash happened about 2 miles east of Adams around 4:15 p.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A GMC Sierra, driven by 80-year-old Ronald Niles of Adams,...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Two Omaha police officers placed on administrative leave after shooting

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha man was shot and killed by police early Sunday morning and now two officers are on paid administrative leave. The Omaha Police Department says 23-year-old Jeramyah Wilson was holding a gun while sitting in an SUV near 30th and Marcy streets. Officers say they...
OMAHA, NE
kscj.com

WRONG WAY DRIVER CAUSES I-29 CRASH

A WRONG WAY DRIVER WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR A CRASH THAT CLOSED THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN ONAWA AND WHITING LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A CAR DRIVEN BY 43-YEAR-OLD CHAD MILLER OF EDGERTON, MINNESOTA WAS DRIVING SOUTHBOUND IN THE NORTHBOUND LANES AND STRUCK A TANKER TRAILER CARRYING ANHYDROUS AMMONIA.
ONAWA, IA
WOWT

Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 23-year-old man is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting. According to the Omaha Police Department, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when Omaha Police officers responded to a shots fired call near 30th and Marcy Street. When officers arrived they found a man in a...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Highway 370 in Sarpy County closed due to obstruction

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Related video at the top of the article: Monday morning's headlines for Omaha. Highway 370 in Sarpy County was closed Monday morning, according to authorities. An oversized load traveling eastbound became stuck near 160th Street. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, traffic is moving...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Five people in the hospital after report of carbon monoxide poisoning

OMAHA, Neb. — Five people were transported to an Omaha hospital after a report of carbon monoxide poisoning at a house. Officials told KETV NewsWatch 7 police responded to the scene near 8th and Cedar streets around 5:15 a.m. All five were reportedly transported with critical injuries. Officials said...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Accidental Omaha kitchen fire causes estimated $25,000 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A kitchen fire in west Omaha was taken care of quickly by firefighters. The Omaha Fire Department says crews responded to a home in the area of 158th Circle and Elm Street for a kitchen fire at 4:44 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived they found a...
OMAHA, NE

