Police: Driver in Nebraska crash that killed 6 was drunk
Police in Nebraska say an investigation into a crash that killed six people last month shows the driver of the car was drunk.
KETV.com
Deadly crash closes part of Highway 370 in Sarpy County
BELLEVUE, Neb. — One person was killed in a crash on Highway 370 early Tuesday morning. Bellevue police told KETV NewsWatch 7 that both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed between 36th and 42nd streets. Police said the driver was eastbound, crossed the grassy median and rolled several times...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify driver shot by officer after attempting to hit Halloween trick-or-treaters
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have identified the driver who nearly hit a crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters and then was shot by an officer on Monday night. Around 7 p.m., officers were alerted to a reckless driver traveling southbound on Minne Lusa Boulevard near Newport Avenue, according to authorities.
doniphanherald.com
Officer who shot driver during Halloween event saved lives, Omaha police chief says
Halloween night at a popular neighborhood party on Omaha's Minne Lusa Boulevard began with shrieks of delight from costumed children collecting candy. It ended with police gunshots and sirens. Residents and community members on Tuesday reflected on a night that could have turned out much worse after a car drove...
KETV.com
Bellevue police identify victim of fatal crash on Highway 370 early Tuesday morning
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue police have identified the victim of a deadly crash on Highway 370 early Tuesday morning. Authorities said the driver, identified as 20-year-old Jasmyne Murrillo, was traveling eastbound, crossed the median and rolled several times around 4 a.m. The passenger, identified as 19-year-old Brian Jose Garcia,...
WOWT
Omaha activist calls for release of man convicted in 1970 police officer’s death
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A north Omaha activist says “enough is enough” regarding the imprisonment of Edward Poindexter. Tuesday, activist Preston Love Jr. called for Poindexter’s release from prison for the killing of Omaha Police Officer Larry Minard in 1970. Poindexter and David Rice were sentenced to...
KETV.com
Omaha police officers who shot and killed 23-year-old man acted 'in accordance to' department policy
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Tuesday that officers acted "in accordance to" the department's policy in shooting a 23-year-old man Sunday. Schmaderer said that officers responded to a call for an adult male shooting a gun early Sunday morning near 30th and Marcy streets. When...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police: Driver’s alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in crash that killed 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Alcohol and speed were a factor in the early October crash that killed six people, Lincoln Police say. On Monday, police announced the conclusion of their investigation into the crash that killed six people in their 20s. Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 2, five men...
WOWT
Cause of fire at abandoned Omaha school under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an abandoned school’s gymnasium is under investigation. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of South 32nd and S Streets Monday at 6:58 p.m. for a building fire. The fire was at the abandoned St. Anthony’s School....
doniphanherald.com
Papillion woman sentenced to 40 to 50 years in slaying of her husband
OMAHA — A Papillion woman was sentenced Monday to 40 to 50 years in prison after pleading no contest to reduced charges of first-degree assault and evidence tampering. Anne M. Valgora, 53, previously was charged in Sarpy County District Court with first-degree murder in the killing of her husband, Steven Olson, in June 2019. Olson, 55, was found dead in a house southwest of 84th Street and Lincoln Road that he shared with Valgora. He had been shot in the head through a pillow.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha police shoot, kill man in confrontation near downtown
OMAHA — A 23-year-old man died early Sunday after being shot by Omaha police officers just southwest of downtown. Officers were called to the area of 30th and Marcy streets at about 3 a.m. to investigate a gunshot report, according to Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci. Police located Jeramyah Wilson of Omaha in the driver’s seat of an SUV parked behind an apartment building at 3006 Mason St.
klkntv.com
One man killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Gage County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a train in Gage County on Monday. The crash happened about 2 miles east of Adams around 4:15 p.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A GMC Sierra, driven by 80-year-old Ronald Niles of Adams,...
KETV.com
Two Omaha police officers placed on administrative leave after shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha man was shot and killed by police early Sunday morning and now two officers are on paid administrative leave. The Omaha Police Department says 23-year-old Jeramyah Wilson was holding a gun while sitting in an SUV near 30th and Marcy streets. Officers say they...
KETV.com
One person injured after being shocked by power line, taken to hospital with CPR in progress
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — One person was transported to a local hospital with CPR in progress after being shocked by a power line Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Around 4:20 p.m., one person was shocked near E Locust Street and N 22nd Street in Omaha, according to authorities. The...
kscj.com
WRONG WAY DRIVER CAUSES I-29 CRASH
A WRONG WAY DRIVER WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR A CRASH THAT CLOSED THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN ONAWA AND WHITING LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A CAR DRIVEN BY 43-YEAR-OLD CHAD MILLER OF EDGERTON, MINNESOTA WAS DRIVING SOUTHBOUND IN THE NORTHBOUND LANES AND STRUCK A TANKER TRAILER CARRYING ANHYDROUS AMMONIA.
WOWT
Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 23-year-old man is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting. According to the Omaha Police Department, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when Omaha Police officers responded to a shots fired call near 30th and Marcy Street. When officers arrived they found a man in a...
KETV.com
Highway 370 in Sarpy County closed due to obstruction
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Related video at the top of the article: Monday morning's headlines for Omaha. Highway 370 in Sarpy County was closed Monday morning, according to authorities. An oversized load traveling eastbound became stuck near 160th Street. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, traffic is moving...
KETV.com
Five people in the hospital after report of carbon monoxide poisoning
OMAHA, Neb. — Five people were transported to an Omaha hospital after a report of carbon monoxide poisoning at a house. Officials told KETV NewsWatch 7 police responded to the scene near 8th and Cedar streets around 5:15 a.m. All five were reportedly transported with critical injuries. Officials said...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man killed by officers in shooting early Sunday morning
Omaha police identify the man killed by officers responding to a shots fired call. Investigators say they got a 911 call about a man shooting a gun outside a home Sunday near S. 30th and Marcy streets just after 3:00 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found 23-year-old Jeramyah Wilson inside a parked SUV.
WOWT
Accidental Omaha kitchen fire causes estimated $25,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A kitchen fire in west Omaha was taken care of quickly by firefighters. The Omaha Fire Department says crews responded to a home in the area of 158th Circle and Elm Street for a kitchen fire at 4:44 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived they found a...
