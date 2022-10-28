Controversy continued in Santa Clarita over the weekend, after Saugus High School players ran onto the field ahead of their football game with the "Thin Blue Line" flag, despite orders not to do so. The flag, which is intended to honor law enforcement, uses the thin blue line to represent the line that keeps society from descending into lawlessness. The blue color is specifically used to correlate to the color most officers wear. However, in recent years, the flag has become quite divisive, which made some of the fans on the sideline uncomfortable with its repeat appearance on the high school's sidelines. Video...

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO