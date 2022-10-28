Read full article on original website
myburbank.com
Burbank High Boys Water Polo Forfeits Season
In the pool, the Burbank High boys’ water polo team captured the regular season and Pacific League tournament titles. But the Bulldogs were not selected to participate in the CIF Southern Section playoffs when the pairings were released over the weekend as Burbank has forfeited all regular season games.
Controversy continues after Saugus High School players run "Thin Blue Line" flag onto field
Controversy continued in Santa Clarita over the weekend, after Saugus High School players ran onto the field ahead of their football game with the "Thin Blue Line" flag, despite orders not to do so. The flag, which is intended to honor law enforcement, uses the thin blue line to represent the line that keeps society from descending into lawlessness. The blue color is specifically used to correlate to the color most officers wear. However, in recent years, the flag has become quite divisive, which made some of the fans on the sideline uncomfortable with its repeat appearance on the high school's sidelines. Video...
toddrickallen.com
The Kebab Shop Landing In El Segundo
The Kebab Shop is taking over the one of the spaces at 460 N PCH in El Segundo. Expect the fast/casual Mediterranean eatery to offer a menu of “seasoned kebabs hand-carved from a vertical rotisserie or grilled over an open flame”, falafel, salads, and sides. The rapidly expanding chain has locations across California, Texas, and Florida, and is also opening new local restaurants in Atwater Village, Northridge, and Seal Beach.
signalscv.com
Brain cancer has silver lining for Valencia resident
After five brain surgeries due to a form of cancer that has a 100% recurrence rate, Valencia resident Greg Walsh said there’s an upside. Walsh, 46 years old, was perhaps once considered a workaholic, spending long days that turned into nights at a finance job in downtown Los Angeles. Now, however, he said he rarely — if ever — misses either of his kids’ games.
oakparktalon.org
Profile: Jessica Baumann
Senior Jessica Baumann cherished her time on the Oak Park High School Dance Team for the past four years. She was captain of the team for both the 2021 and 2022 season. At the senior night game on Oct. 14, Jessica danced on the OPHS football field for one last time as her time on the dance team came to an end.
Half sunk Tesla found in the ocean in Carpinteria Monday
Carpinteria-Summerland firefighters were on scene of a partially submerged Tesla in the ocean around the 800 block of San Point Road in Carpinteria Monday. The post Half sunk Tesla found in the ocean in Carpinteria Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
St. Bernard in pirate costume that lost a leg to cancer wins Howl-o-Ween contest
VENTURA, Calif.-A Saint Bernard named Elizabeth won Best-in-Show in the annual Howl-O-ween Dog Costume Contest in the Ventura Harbor on Saturday. Her human Fabian Morales of West Hills said she lost her back right leg to bone cancer eight years ago. Morales and his daughter Victoria dressed her as a pirate with a peg leg The post St. Bernard in pirate costume that lost a leg to cancer wins Howl-o-Ween contest appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Winning numbers drawn for $825M Powerball jackpot
Lottery fever is spreading across Los Angeles and the nation as the Powerball Lottery reaches another historic high. The winning numbers have been drawn on Saturday night — 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, 23 and the Power Play is 3X. The winner of Saturday’s lottery would receive a cash payout of $410.2 million if they […]
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: October 3 – October 9
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
foxla.com
5 injured after car flies off Freeway, into East LA front yard
LOS ANGELES - Five people were injured after a car flew off the Freeway and crashed into an East Los Angeles front yard Sunday morning, according to officials. Reports of the crash came in shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 1100 block of South Ditman Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The car had apparently flown off the nearby 5 Freeway before crashing into a fence. According to officials, two women were temporarily trapped by the car as it was seen hanging over the yard's fence.
2 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills
Two people were killed in a fiery crash between two vehicles on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills Tuesday night, officials say.
238 animals seized from Antelope Valley rescue facility
Nearly 240 animals, including six dead ones, were seized from an animal rescue facility in the Antelope Valley, officials said Monday. The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control served a search warrant at the facility in Littlerock on Oct. 26 because the rescue organization failed to comply with state and county animal […]
KCET
Lost Cemeteries of Early L.A.: The Forgotten Burial Sites of the City's Earliest Settlers
The inevitable has awaited every Angeleno since the founding of the Pueblo in 1781. In their grief, family and friends prepared a final resting place for those who had died. The resting place might be the local equivalent of Boot Hill or a quiet hillside overlooking the Sonoratown barrio. This being Los Angeles, there was nothing final about it, however.
KTLA.com
Haunted house in Burbank wins first place in city’s competition
A Burbank family that transformed their home into a haunted house won first place for their unique design in the city’s competition. Michael Reyes, his wife and two kids are the masterminds behind the spooky structure, much of which is created with recycled materials, repurposing items from around the house and the backyard.
Mountain Lion Captured in Los Angeles Backyard After Leading Officials on Wild Hours-Long Search
It was a day of cougar craziness in one Los Angeles area last week. This happened as a wayward mountain lion sent Los Angels Police Department officials and animal safety experts on a major hours-long chase before finally being captured. The hours-long search took authorities into the Brentwood area of...
onscene.tv
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Closes For Remainder of The School Year | Simi Valley
10.27.2022 | 7:30 AM | SIMI VALLEY – Kanye West’s Donda Academy announced in an email to attending families that they will close for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year. The email:. “Dear Donda Academy Families- we hope this email finds you well. First we would like...
signalscv.com
Rain showers and high winds expected to hit SCV
Santa Clarita residents were predicted to be going to sleep Tuesday night accompanied by the sound of rain that will possibly continue until the morning, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service stated, as of Tuesday at 12:57 p.m., that there was a 60% chance of rain...
foxla.com
Falling cell phone hits girl in face while on Six Flags roller coaster; 2nd incident in 2 months
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A family is asking for answers after their 9-year-old daughter was struck in the face by a flying cell phone while riding the new Wonder Woman rollercoaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain earlier this year. The incident happened over the summer on Aug. 2. Emily Kreisberg,...
theeastsiderla.com
Man pleads no contest to rape and murder of Lincoln Heights women
In the midst of his trial, a Torrance man pleaded no contest today to raping and murdering two Lincoln Heights women about eight months apart in 2011, opening himself to a sentence of life behind bars without parole. Geovanni Borjas, 38, pleaded no contest to two counts each of first-degree...
foxla.com
High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
