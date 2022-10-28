ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

myburbank.com

Burbank High Boys Water Polo Forfeits Season

In the pool, the Burbank High boys’ water polo team captured the regular season and Pacific League tournament titles. But the Bulldogs were not selected to participate in the CIF Southern Section playoffs when the pairings were released over the weekend as Burbank has forfeited all regular season games.
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Controversy continues after Saugus High School players run "Thin Blue Line" flag onto field

Controversy continued in Santa Clarita over the weekend, after Saugus High School players ran onto the field ahead of their football game with the "Thin Blue Line" flag, despite orders not to do so. The flag, which is intended to honor law enforcement, uses the thin blue line to represent the line that keeps society from descending into lawlessness. The blue color is specifically used to correlate to the color most officers wear. However, in recent years, the flag has become quite divisive, which made some of the fans on the sideline uncomfortable with its repeat appearance on the high school's sidelines. Video...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
toddrickallen.com

The Kebab Shop Landing In El Segundo

The Kebab Shop is taking over the one of the spaces at 460 N PCH in El Segundo. Expect the fast/casual Mediterranean eatery to offer a menu of “seasoned kebabs hand-carved from a vertical rotisserie or grilled over an open flame”, falafel, salads, and sides. The rapidly expanding chain has locations across California, Texas, and Florida, and is also opening new local restaurants in Atwater Village, Northridge, and Seal Beach.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
signalscv.com

Brain cancer has silver lining for Valencia resident

After five brain surgeries due to a form of cancer that has a 100% recurrence rate, Valencia resident Greg Walsh said there’s an upside. Walsh, 46 years old, was perhaps once considered a workaholic, spending long days that turned into nights at a finance job in downtown Los Angeles. Now, however, he said he rarely — if ever — misses either of his kids’ games.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
oakparktalon.org

Profile: Jessica Baumann

Senior Jessica Baumann cherished her time on the Oak Park High School Dance Team for the past four years. She was captain of the team for both the 2021 and 2022 season. At the senior night game on Oct. 14, Jessica danced on the OPHS football field for one last time as her time on the dance team came to an end.
OAK PARK, CA
News Channel 3-12

St. Bernard in pirate costume that lost a leg to cancer wins Howl-o-Ween contest

VENTURA, Calif.-A Saint Bernard named Elizabeth won Best-in-Show in the annual Howl-O-ween Dog Costume Contest in the Ventura Harbor on Saturday. Her human Fabian Morales of West Hills said she lost her back right leg to bone cancer eight years ago. Morales and his daughter Victoria dressed her as a pirate with a peg leg The post St. Bernard in pirate costume that lost a leg to cancer wins Howl-o-Ween contest appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
KTLA

Winning numbers drawn for $825M Powerball jackpot

Lottery fever is spreading across Los Angeles and the nation as the Powerball Lottery reaches another historic high. The winning numbers have been drawn on Saturday night — 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, 23 and the Power Play is 3X. The winner of Saturday’s lottery would receive a cash payout of $410.2 million if they […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: October 3 – October 9

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

5 injured after car flies off Freeway, into East LA front yard

LOS ANGELES - Five people were injured after a car flew off the Freeway and crashed into an East Los Angeles front yard Sunday morning, according to officials. Reports of the crash came in shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 1100 block of South Ditman Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The car had apparently flown off the nearby 5 Freeway before crashing into a fence. According to officials, two women were temporarily trapped by the car as it was seen hanging over the yard's fence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

238 animals seized from Antelope Valley rescue facility

Nearly 240 animals, including six dead ones, were seized from an animal rescue facility in the Antelope Valley, officials said Monday. The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control served a search warrant at the facility in Littlerock on Oct. 26 because the rescue organization failed to comply with state and county animal […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Haunted house in Burbank wins first place in city’s competition

A Burbank family that transformed their home into a haunted house won first place for their unique design in the city’s competition. Michael Reyes, his wife and two kids are the masterminds behind the spooky structure, much of which is created with recycled materials, repurposing items from around the house and the backyard.
BURBANK, CA
signalscv.com

Rain showers and high winds expected to hit SCV

Santa Clarita residents were predicted to be going to sleep Tuesday night accompanied by the sound of rain that will possibly continue until the morning, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service stated, as of Tuesday at 12:57 p.m., that there was a 60% chance of rain...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Man pleads no contest to rape and murder of Lincoln Heights women

In the midst of his trial, a Torrance man pleaded no contest today to raping and murdering two Lincoln Heights women about eight months apart in 2011, opening himself to a sentence of life behind bars without parole. Geovanni Borjas, 38, pleaded no contest to two counts each of first-degree...
TORRANCE, CA
foxla.com

High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

