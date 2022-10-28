Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 AnnouncedJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cumming City Center announces its final free concert of the yearJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
City of Cumming considering regulations on short-term rentalsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Related
accesswdun.com
Gaining the Edge: Cannon sparked Gainesville's second-half comeback
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Darius Cannon provided the fireworks that led to Gainesville's comeback win over North Forsyth last week. After North Forsyth extended its lead, 21-7, the senior receiver took the ensuing kickoff 99-yards for a score to pull them back within 21-13 and then ignited the passing game with 121 yards on 5 catches in the second half. Late in the fourth quarter, he turned a short Baxter Wright screen pass into an electrifying 68-yard touchdown to give Gainesville a 27-21 lead with just 4:18 remaining.
accesswdun.com
5 Things: What we learned from Week 11 of high school football
Region championships were won and some great games made for arguably the best week yet of the high school football season. 1. Gainesville shows resilience in capturing region title. It would have been hard to imagine what exactly Gainesville had to prove in their Region 8-6A title showdown against North...
accesswdun.com
Bauerle shares memories of his boss, Vince Dooley
Former UGA swimming coach Jack Bauerle shares his memories of the legendary Vince Dooley, who hired him in 1979. Bauerle was a guest on the Oct. 31 edition of WDUN's "Newsroom."
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
valdostatoday.com
King’s Hawaiian invests $85M in Georgia facility
ATLANTA – King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian® will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs.
accesswdun.com
Monroe man airlifted for care after Rabun County wreck
A Rabun County wreck late Friday seriously injured a Walton County man. David Nix, 56, of Monroe was airlifted after his westbound Jeep Wrangler traveled off Plum Orchard Road near Clayton and struck an embankment with its right side, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The Jeep then traveled across...
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch man charged with DUI in accident that killed a high school cheerleader
A Gwinnett County student was killed in an accident where the driver has been charged with DUI. The accident happened Saturday when a Flowery Branch man hit a concrete barrier while getting on State Route 316 from the northbound lanes of Sugarloaf Parkway. Caitlyn Pollock, 16, of Buford, was one of seven people in the vehicle. Pollock died from her injuries.
accesswdun.com
Two Gainesville City Schools closed Monday due to water main break
Water service was restored to Gainesville High School and Centennial Arts Academy at about 3:20 p.m. Monday afternoon. Two schools in Gainesville will be closed on Monday due to a water main break. Gainesville High School and Centennial Arts Academy will be closed to students and staff due to the estimated repair times. According to Joy Griffin, the director of communications for the school system, all other schools are open and are not affected.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Jackson woman’s banana pudding recipe wins in national contest
Jackson resident Tina Greenwood Frye’s banana pudding recipe recently won fourth place in the National Banana Pudding Cookoff held Oct. 7-8 in Centerville, Tenn. Cooks from across the U.S. submit their recipes and only 10 finalists are chosen. Frye’s chocolate honey hazelnut banana pudding made the cut.
accesswdun.com
Five people injured in Hall County wreck
Five people were injured Monday morning in a Hall County accident. The accident shut down Highway 53 near Sundance Drive for most of the busiest commute times. Wet road conditions may be to blame. The Georgia State Patrol says that a Chevrolet Colorado traveling east on Dawsonville Highway around 7:20...
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Showers to help alleviate North Georgia drought before Halloween
After so many dry days, it may come as a surprise that much of Sunday will be rainy....
accesswdun.com
Cecil Leon Fitzpatrick
Cecil Leon Fitzpatrick, beloved father, grandfather, brother and coach, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 31, 2022 at the age of 75. Born in Commerce, he was a son of the late Clyde Fitzpatrick and Nell Minish Fitzpatrick. Coach Fitzpatrick graduated from Madison County High School in 1965 and then from the University of Georgia in 1969. He was a retired educator and coach, having taught sciences and drivers education for several years at Madison County, Jackson County and Clarke Central Schools. Coach Fitzpatrick was head coach of the 1981 State Championship girls’ basketball team at Madison County High School and was a member of the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association where he was Coach of the Year for both the region and the state. He was also a member of the Madison County Retired Educator’s Association and the Georgia Retired Educator’s Association and was a longtime member of Erastus Christian Church. Of all of his accomplishments, he would be the first to tell you that his greatest joy came from his two granddaughters who lovingly called him ‘On. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Sandra Sailors.
budgettravel.com
Why you have to see Georgia's 'Little Grand Canyon'
You don't have to go out West to see stunning canyons. Providence Canyon is a geological wonder just outside Atlanta. A steady flow of water runs through the bottom of Georgia’s Providence Canyon, but unlike other canyons, that’s not what carved it out of the earth. Formed by enslaving plantation owners who improperly managed the land about 200 years ago, it’s now a state park with hiking and camping options. Known as “Georgia’s Little Grand Canyon,” it’s been a popular spot since Covid.
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County student killed in crash near high school
A teenager enrolled at a high school in Forsyth County was killed Tuesday morning after they were involved in a car accident near another high school in the county. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened at about 7:55 a.m. on Mullinax Road near Windy Hill Drive near Denmark High School.
Georgia enters semiconductor sector with $600M factory groundbreaking
A South Korean company with technology developed in partnership with Georgia Tech broke ground Tuesday on a giant new semiconductor materials factory east of Atlanta, signaling Georgia’s first foray into computer chip manufacturing.
AccessAtlanta
Only in Cartersville: The best small-town weekend getaway in Georgia
Whether you’re after a romantic retreat or planning to bring the whole family, a weekend getaway in Cartersville, Georgia will exceed all of your expectations! Located north of Atlanta on I-75, this charming small town has a big personality and promises distinctive dining options, trendy shops, a spectacular historic downtown, a great live music scene and numerous recreational opportunities at and near Lake Allatoona. Cartersville is also home to world-class museums such as the Booth Western Art Museum and Tellus Science Museum, both of which have earned Smithsonian Affiliate status.
10NEWS
High school cheerleader killed in Georgia crash, driver charged with DUI, police say
HOSCHTON, Ga. — The Mill Creek High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Junior cheerleader Caitlyn Pollock was killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Saturday night, the team shared on social media. Gwinnett County Police said the driver of the car, identified as...
accesswdun.com
Fire damages fifth-wheel camper in White County
White County firefighters responding Tuesday morning to a reported structure fire instead found a vacant fifth-wheel camper on fire. White County Public Safety said the fire, in the 6200 block of Highway 129 South, was reported about 8:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is remains under investigation.
Local briefs: burglaries and break-ins in Elberton, vehicle vs bicycle in Clayton
Police in Elberton and investigators in the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office are again busy, looking for suspects in another rash of burglaries, break-ins, and vandalism, some reported at the Elberton Fairgrounds. Hart County Commissioners want the GBI to investigate reports of records said to be missing from the Franklin-Hart...
Comments / 0