Cecil Leon Fitzpatrick, beloved father, grandfather, brother and coach, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 31, 2022 at the age of 75. Born in Commerce, he was a son of the late Clyde Fitzpatrick and Nell Minish Fitzpatrick. Coach Fitzpatrick graduated from Madison County High School in 1965 and then from the University of Georgia in 1969. He was a retired educator and coach, having taught sciences and drivers education for several years at Madison County, Jackson County and Clarke Central Schools. Coach Fitzpatrick was head coach of the 1981 State Championship girls’ basketball team at Madison County High School and was a member of the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association where he was Coach of the Year for both the region and the state. He was also a member of the Madison County Retired Educator’s Association and the Georgia Retired Educator’s Association and was a longtime member of Erastus Christian Church. Of all of his accomplishments, he would be the first to tell you that his greatest joy came from his two granddaughters who lovingly called him ‘On. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Sandra Sailors.

MADISON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO