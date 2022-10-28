Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox11online.com
Both Wisconsin governor and Senate races tossups a week before election
(WLUK) -- The races for both Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate are dead heats less than a week before the election. That's the finding of the latest Marquette University Law School Poll. According to the poll, 48% of likely voters said they would vote for Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers,...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay changes election observers' access after lawsuit
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- In the wake of a lawsuit, the city of Green Bay has given election observers access to watch more of the process of early voting. The Republican National Committee, along with four non-Green Bay residents, filed the lawsuit accusing Green Bay city clerk Celestine Jeffreys of violating the law by not allowing people to observe all public aspects of in-person absentee voting at city hall.
Fox11online.com
Bernie Sanders' campaign tour includes stop in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders' U.S. tour includes a stop in Oshkosh. Sanders began a multistate tour to stump for Democratic candidates last Thursday in Oregon. The independent from Vermont is set to appear on Friday in Eau Claire, La Crosse and Madison. His Oshkosh event is scheduled for...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin COVID-19 trends continue as cases dip
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's COVID-19 trends are continuing with the seven-day average number of cases on the decline but number of deaths remaining relatively high. The Department of Health Services reported six new deaths Monday, maintaining the seven-day average of five. Last week, DHS reported 18 deaths in a single day -- the most since March.
Fox11online.com
Associated Bank announces $1 million investment in Northeast Wisconsin nonprofits
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An area bank is making a difference in the community it was founded in. Associated Bank announced it is investing $1 million in regional nonprofits to strengthen the Greater Green Bay and Fox Cities region. "Northeast Wisconsin is the birthplace of Associated Bank. We are doubling...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin confirmed COVID cases lowest in more than 6 months
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's seven-day average of confirmed COVID-19 cases is at its lowest level in more than half a year. The state Department of Health Services reported 827 cases per day in the week ending on Tuesday. That is the lowest level since April 19. Wisconsin saw 938 new...
Fox11online.com
International fireworks convention may not return to WIR as expected
BUCHANAN (WLUK) -- Fireworks may not be going off in Buchanan next year as originally expected. The Wisconsin International Raceway was expected to host its fourth Pyrotechnics Guild International convention next August. However, the PGI Convention posted on its website Wednesday, saying it can't commit to the Fox Cities community after all.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh begins survey of residents
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- How does living in Oshkosh compare to living elsewhere in the U.S.? A survey of residents aims to see how the city stacks up. City leaders have teamed up with Polco, an independent consultant, to offer the National Community Survey to those who live in Oshkosh. The NCS is used in more than 350 communities across 46 states. City officials say municipalities that have used the NCS reported improved delivery of services and communication with residents, and help identifying priorities for planning and budgeting.
Fox11online.com
'Turn the heat off in winter?' Public weighs in on proposed energy rate hikes in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The base rate to heat your home and provide electricity could be going up nearly 15% next year, but your testimony over the next few days could change the final rate decisions for 2023. The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin has the final say on...
Fox11online.com
Brown County public defender shortage continues
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- The public defender shortage continues in Brown County. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Board met Tuesday and updated how things are going. Although the shortage isn't new, Public Defenders Office Regional Attorney Manager Jeffrey Cano says they have made progress. He says about a year ago, they...
Fox11online.com
Menasha school officials prepare for upcoming referendum
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Parents in Menasha are hoping a proposed school will replace an aging facility that's dealt with overcrowding and decreasing enrollment. “I’ve been in the school," Maplewood Middle School Parent Amanda Barth said. "My daughter’s an eighth grader now so she’s been in it since sixth grade and it's quite small and tight. The.
Fox11online.com
Taylor Schabusiness' attorney requests another competency exam
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Another request for a mental competency exam was submitted Monday by the attorney for a woman accused of killing and decapitating a man. Taylor Schabusiness, 24, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion on Feb. 23.
Fox11online.com
Gas prices drop in Wisconsin and nationwide
(WLUK) -- The price at the gas pump is down in Green Bay averaging $3.46/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations citywide. Drivers in Green Bay are paying approximately six cents less this week than they were last week. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.44/g,...
Fox11online.com
October ends up drier than normal in Northeast Wisconsin and beyond
(WLUK) -- Another month is in the books in 2022, and despite a rude reminder that winter is knocking on our door in the middle of the month, October ended up being a fairly pleasant month this year. Temperatures, on average, ended up about two and a half degrees above...
Fox11online.com
Another competency exam ordered for Schabusiness
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Another competency exam was ordered Tuesday for the woman accused of killing and decapitating a man. Taylor Schabusiness, 24, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion on Feb. 23. Mental competency refers to a...
Fox11online.com
Fall colors fading fast in Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- The leaf-peeping season is drawing to a close. In much of Northeast Wisconsin, fall colors are past peak. But there are some areas where fall foliage can be enjoyed during these next couple of warm days. There are still some patches of good color in areas of Marinette...
Fox11online.com
Catholic Charities makes $10,000 available to bonfire explosion victims
(WLUK) -- Catholic Charities is donating $10,000 to the victims of the Pulaski-area bonfire explosion. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay says the grant comes from Catholic Charities USA. The money can be used to help families pay for expenses that arise as a result of the explosion.
Fox11online.com
Wild rice seeding underway in Suamico
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- A restoration project is underway in the waters of Green Bay to help a native plant grow. Crews are planting wild rice up and down the western shoreline. Inside big white bags sits what some scientists call the possible future of the site at the Sensiba Wildlife Area in Suamico.
Fox11online.com
VIDEO: Halloween candy bowl thefts a hot topic on social media
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Lots of kids have stashes of candy after going trick-or-treating on Halloween night, but some may have taken more than they were entitled to. Josh shared surveillance video from his home on Appleton's north side. It shows someone getting out of a car, grabbing an unattended candy bowl on the front porch, and running off.
Fox11online.com
End of daylight saving means Green Bay bars get an extra hour
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- "Falling back" this weekend means an extra hour before bar time. Green Bay police issued a reminder to bar owners that city ordinances require businesses with Class B liquor licenses to close at 2:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. With the shift from daylight saving to...
Comments / 1