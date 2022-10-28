ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Harvey Randolph
5d ago

I and thousands of Mississipians are pushing for the elimination of his public service along with Donald Trump public service and all Trump local,state and federal lackeys that are in office

Paula Carruth
5d ago

So the Mississippians are expected to continue to line the pockets for legislatures and politicians with tax revenue...what happened to the money already given for the water, sewer and roads... y'all spent it on vacations and hoopla... It's detestable...shame on the politics for Mississippi....People have the power and these corrupt entities are making the decision....We the people say NO

Billie Herrod
5d ago

No State Tax might help the State attract new businesses and people that are leaving high tax States. Now, we have taxes on everything—even food and personal health items, that’s wrong! What does MS have to offer people to attract them to check me here????

The Associated Press

Mississippi governor seeks $240M in aid for economic project

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday that he will ask legislators to approve about $240 million in state incentives for an economic development project in the northern part of the state. The Republican governor declined to name the company, saying he had signed a nondisclosure agreement. “Once we get through the legislative process and once we get final agreements signed, we will announce that the deal is done,” he said during a news conference. Reeves said the company is large and “has a long history of success.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippicir.org

‘The system is not designed for you to win’

For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Governor calls special session called for $2.5B investment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) called a special session of the Mississippi Legislature. Reeves tweeted, “Biggest economic development project in MS history coming to Golden Triangle. $2.5 billion capital investment (nearly 2X larger than previous CapEx record), 1,000 jobs and $93,000 average salary.” According to Reeves, the economic development deal […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
beckerspayer.com

Mississippi orders payer to cease all business operations

Mississippi is the latest state to take action against Salvasen Health for marketing and selling health insurance plans without a license. On Oct. 31, the state's insurance department issued a cease and desist against the Houston-based company, barring it from collecting and receiving any premiums or conducting any business in the state. The policy will remain in place pending a final decision from the insurance commissioner.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
PICAYUNE, MS
WJTV 12

$2.5M available for Mississippi human trafficking victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced the application period for the first distributions from the Victims of Human Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation Fund opened on November 1, 2022. According to Fitch, as much as $2.5 million will be available for organizations that provide services to victims of human trafficking. “An […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi growers report best sweet potato crops in years

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Several sweet potato growers in Mississippi said the quality of this year’s crop is the best they’ve seen in 20 years. Lorin Harvey, a sweet potato specialist with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said he expects this year’s total acreage to be around 28,500. The amount is slightly less […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Company accused of selling health insurance without license in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) issued a cease and desist order to Salvasen Holdings and its parent company Triada Assurance Holdings, LLC. According to MID, the insurance agency violated Mississippi law by marketing and selling health insurance without having an insurance license. The agency also said Salvasen Holdings marketed insurance plans […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Drought reveals casino riverboat that sank in the Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) — As Mississippi River levels continue to drop, fascinating items that used to be underwater are being revealed. The latest find is an old casino riverboat. Severe drought conditions across the country have brought the river down to record-breaking lows recently, and in the process, revealed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Mississippi Insurance Department issues Cease and Desist order

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Insurance Department is cracking down on a company because of its business practices. The department has issued a Cease and Desist order to Salvasen Holdings and its parent company Triada Assurance Holdings LLC. The company is accused of marketing and selling Health Insurance without...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

