A Jamestown man faces charges after allegedly stealing a U-Haul moving truck that was being loaded by renters, then driving it into the Town of Busti before it was found back in the city. Jamestown Police say they received a report of the truck being taken from a location on Prospect Street at 10:30 AM Monday. Officers say they received a number of calls on the U-Haul's location before it was driven through a fence in Busti. Police say the vehicle was later found in a field on South Avenue near the Resource Center. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Timothy Warrior, Jr., was seen laying in the field, and taken to UPMC Chautauqua Hospital before police arrived. They later arrested Warrior on charges including 3rd- and 4th-degree grand larceny, and 4th-degree criminal mischief.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO