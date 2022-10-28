Read full article on original website
Troopers Investigate Theft of Gas in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of gas from a store in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Troopers were called to Lincan Food Mart on Danner Dr. in Bloomfield Township around 1 p.m. July 7 for a retail theft. The suspect pulled up to the gas pump,...
Clarendon woman killed in Route 6 car accident
One person is dead following a car crash just east of Union City. According to State Police, Sheryl Devaul, 70, of Clarendon died from injuries suffered after she lost control of her vehicle and collided with a house on Route 6, just east of downtown Union City. That accident happened around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. […]
Woman Killed in Crash in Union Township, Erie County
A woman is dead following a crash in Union Township, Erie County, on Monday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Route 6 east of Mitchell Rd. around 2:18 p.m. The driver - identified as Sheryl Devaul, 70, of Clarendon - was heading westbound in a Toyota Camry...
U-Haul Truck Stolen From Movers In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A U-Haul truck was stolen while locals were in the process of moving in the City of Jamestown this week. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a Prospect Street residence on Monday where renters reported the truck was stolen as they were loading it.
Sheriff’s Office: Amish buggy struck by deputy met all state requirements
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced details about an recent incident when a deputy crashed a patrol car into the back of an Amish Buggy. The accident happened at about 9 p.m. on Oct. 30 on Stockton-Hartfield Road in Chautauqua, New York. The deputy was driving when he struck the rear of […]
Amish Buggy Crash Victims Released From The Hospital
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – Those involved in a crash between an Amish Buggy and a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputy have been released from the hospital. The accident happened on Stockton-Hartfield Road in the Town of Chautauqua just after 9 p.m. on Sunday. Five people who were...
Sheriff's Office issues update on buggy crash involving patrol vehicle
The five people in the Amish buggy that was struck by a Chautauqua County Sheriff's patrol vehicle have been released from UPMC Chautauqua Hospital and are recovering from their injuries at home. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is continuing an investigation into the crash that occurred Sunday evening on Stockton-Hartfield Road in the town of Chautauqua.
NY sheriff’s deputy crashes into Amish buggy
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck an Amish buggy causing several injuries. The accident happened at about 9 p.m. on Oct. 30 on Stockton-Hartfield Road in Chautauqua. The deputy was driving when he struck the rear of the Amish buggy. The road had no lighting and he was in a 55 mph […]
Clarendon Woman Killed in Monday Crash Near Union City
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A Clarendon woman was killed as a result of a one-vehicle accident near Union City on Monday afternoon, according to a release from Pennsylvania State Police. According to Corry-based PSP, Sheryl R. Devaul, 70 of Clarendon, was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry west on Route...
5 injured when sheriff’s deputy rear-ends Amish buggy
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Five people were injured when a sheriff’s deputy rear-ended an Amish buggy in western New York, authorities said. The crash happened at 9 p.m. Sunday on an unlit road where the speed limit was 55 mph, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Jamestown Man Accused of Stealing U-Haul Truck
A Jamestown man faces charges after allegedly stealing a U-Haul moving truck that was being loaded by renters, then driving it into the Town of Busti before it was found back in the city. Jamestown Police say they received a report of the truck being taken from a location on Prospect Street at 10:30 AM Monday. Officers say they received a number of calls on the U-Haul's location before it was driven through a fence in Busti. Police say the vehicle was later found in a field on South Avenue near the Resource Center. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Timothy Warrior, Jr., was seen laying in the field, and taken to UPMC Chautauqua Hospital before police arrived. They later arrested Warrior on charges including 3rd- and 4th-degree grand larceny, and 4th-degree criminal mischief.
Charged Lodged Following Jamestown Robbery
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Criminal charges have been lodged in connection with a robbery in the City of Jamestown. Jamestown Police report the break-in happened back on Sunday at an address downtown. Following an investigation into the incident, 24-year-old Angel Rosas was charged with burglary and criminal...
Man Arrested in Venango County for Fatal Shooting During Argument over Hunting
A man has been arrested for fatally shooting a man in the head during an argument over hunting in Venango County on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The suspect - David Heathcote, 52, of Emlenton - was arrested after he called troopers around 8 p.m. to report he shot the victim in the driveway of his home, troopers said.
State Police Identify Man Arrested Following Standoff in Albion
We have new details on the incident which caused Pennsylvania State Police to surround a western Erie County home for hours. It started around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday with a report of a domestic disturbance in Albion. Troopers said Matthew James Duda threatened to shoot some of his family members and...
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Drugs, Loaded Handgun
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – An 18-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop in the City of Dunkirk on Tuesday. The traffic stop happened just after 1 a.m. in area of West 4th and Lark Streets. In addition to...
Heated argument leads to fatal shooting in Venango Co.
In Venango County, an argument turns heated which police say leads to a fatal shooting. Police are charging David Heathcote of Emlenton with the death of Robert Wingard, 52, following an argument on Saturday night. This happened in the 700 block of Big Bend Road in Scrubgrass Township. The police report states that Heathcote admitted […]
Hearing Continued for Franklin Man Accused of Not Returning Nearly $7K in Materials for Terminated Construction Project
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Franklin man accused of not returning over $6,800.00 worth of materials for a construction project that was terminated has been continued. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 46-year-old Steven Raymond Wells Morrissey that was scheduled for Wednesday, November...
Robbery Suspect Faces Hearing Tomorrow on Meth Charges
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A robbery suspect is facing a hearing on Wednesday morning on methamphetamine charges. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 32-year-old Scott Allen Peterson, currently lodged in the Venango County Prison, is scheduled for Wednesday, November 2, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey presiding.
Coroner identifies body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park as Erie man
The Erie County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the body found in a Harborcreek park Saturday night. That incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when Pennsylvania State Police were called to Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body has been identified as a 55-year-old Erie […]
Oil City Man Accused of Abusing Juvenile Child
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars after an investigation revealed he reportedly punched and abused a minor child, according to police. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department on Sunday, October 31, filed criminal charges against 33-year-old William Michael Kennedy in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
