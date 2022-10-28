Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Elon Musk under scrutiny from Twitter users and World Federation of Advertisers
Elon Musk under scrutiny from Twitter users and World Federation of Advertisers. Elon Musk fired the Board of Directors Monday, as a small group of protestors outside Twitter headquarters and an open letter from the biggest advertising association in the world is showing the scrutiny on Musk as he tries to steer Twitter through the transition.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco in need of bilingual poll workers
Election Day is one week away. San Francisco's Department Elections is putting out the word that they're looking for bilingual poll workers. Voters should also be aware of some changes this fall regarding your voting district and polling location.
KTVU FOX 2
Teacher sickout at George Washington High in San Francisco
Teachers are calling in sick at George Washington High School in San Francisco on Wednesday in an effort to send a message to the district about recent pay issues. They say their salaries are not enough to survive living and working in the city. Amanda Quintana reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Nevada businessman offers cheaper building for pricey public toilet saga in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A Nevada businessman who sells pre-fabricated buildings is offering to donate a pre-fabricated building to be used as a public toilet in San Francisco's Noe Valley after the expensive public toilet story went national last month. Chad Kaufman, president of Public Restroom Company, said the building including...
KTVU FOX 2
These 2 cities are the best for cannabis vacations
OAKLAND, Calif. - San Francisco, home of Hippie Hill and Haight Ashbury, is not the No. 1 city for a cannabis vacation. At least that's the bottom line from Upgraded Points, which did a 420-friendly study of the average cost of a canna-cation around the country. The most cost-efficient destinations...
KTVU FOX 2
Attack on Paul Pelosi will play role in midterm election: expert
OAKLAND, Calif. - California is just days away from the midterm elections and voting centers opened this weekend in many counties across the state. Voters came out to Oakland Technical High School, one of more than two dozen spots in Oakland where people can cast their ballots for the upcoming midterm elections.
KTVU FOX 2
Lottery madness: Wednesday jackpot jumps to over $1 billion
SAN JOSE, Calif. - There was no winning Powerball ticket on Monday night. But, two tickets with five numbers were sold in Southern California. Each ticket is worth about $790,000. Lottery officials expect Wednesday's drawing to be over a billion dollars. People across the Bay Area took their chance, and...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland artist, formerly homeless, uses his experience 'to capture the true emotions of life'
OAKLAND, Calif. - He’s become somewhat of a fixture in his Oakland neighborhood. On any given day, you might find Roosevelt Washington sitting at his favorite coffee shop, Peet’s on Lakeshore Avenue, with a canvas in front him, focused on his latest work. The 56-year-old formerly homeless Oakland...
KTVU FOX 2
Movie-themed Halloween House collects San Jose donations
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A homeowner in San Jose is going above and beyond decorating this Halloween, and it’s all for a good cause. The decorations are based on movie themes, and they’re also asking the community to drop off canned goods and other items for those in need.
KTVU FOX 2
Man accused in Pelosi attack appears in court, pleads not guilty
SAN FRANCISCO - The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi in his home early last Friday morning entered "not guilty" pleas in court on Tuesday. David DePape appeared in court for the first time facing these charges, and his attorney says they will be looking at the role social media played leading up to the events early Friday morning.
KTVU FOX 2
Imposter student reportedly lived on Stanford campus for nearly a year
STANFORD, Calif. - An alleged squatter posing as a student was found living on Stanford University's campus for nearly a year, according to reports. The Stanford Daily reports that William Curry of Alabama claimed to be a transfer student whose information was not in the system yet. Curry allegedly was...
KTVU FOX 2
Alleged Pelosi attacker enters not guilty plea
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco judge on Tuesday ordered the man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her, to be held without bail. Adam Lipson, a lawyer for defendant David DePape, entered a not guilty plea on Depape’s...
KTVU FOX 2
Another Oakland treasure closing doors for good: Aunt Mary's Cafe
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another Oakland favorite restaurant has announced it's closing their doors for good. Aunt Mary's Café on Telegraph Avenue said after 14 years, Sunday will be its last day. "Though we're sad to go, we are so grateful for the community we've built along the way," they...
KTVU FOX 2
Ethics complaint filed against Oakland city councilmember running for mayor
OAKLAND, Calif. - A former staffer of Oakland City Councilmember Sheng Thao claims her previous boss required employees to work on her mayoral campaign, while on city time. LeAna Powell, who had worked for Thao less than 90 days, first spoke with the Oakland Public Ethics Commission about perceived violations in June. She said she was fired after she refused to work on the campaign, a claim Thao’s campaign denies.
KTVU FOX 2
Boyfriend accused in Oakland murder-for-hire plot hung himself with T-shirt
DUBLIN, Calif. - The 73-year-old man arrested for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill his girlfriend – a beloved Oakland dentist -- died by suicide within hours of being taken to Santa Rita Jail by hanging himself with a T-shirt, KTVU has learned. According to an Alameda County Fire...
KTVU FOX 2
480-square-foot home listed at $849,000 in Oakland Hills
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 480-square-foot home in the Oakland Hills comes with a list price of $849,000, according to Redfin. The 0 bed/1 bath home located at 3800 Whittle Avenue sits on an 8,760-square-foot lot in the Dimond District. And if it's like other home sales in the Bay Area, there's a high probability it will go for more than asking.
KTVU FOX 2
More Bay Area rain and Sierra snow on the way
OAKLAND, Calif. - While rain hit the Bay Area Tuesday, snow fell in the Sierra. Amid unseasonably cold temperatures, the National Weather Service said more rain and snow is headed to California this weekend. The Sierra snow forced the closure of Interstate 80 overnight. It was snowing as low as...
KTVU FOX 2
Alleged San Francisco serial stalker hit with new charges after more women come forward
SAN FRANCISCO - An alleged serial stalker in San Francisco faces additional charges after six new victims came forward, authorities said. Bill Hobbs, 34, was previously arrested and charged in 14 incidents targeting women in San Francisco, ranging from sexual battery to assault. And then authorities claimed he was involved in more incidents dating to last year.
KTVU FOX 2
Alleged Pelosi attacker out of hospital, faces attempted murder charges
SAN FRANCISCO - The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer last week in the wee hours of the morning was released from the hospital and was in the custody of the San Francisco County Jail, a district attorney's spokesman said on Tuesday. David...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland schools officials ask families for help as it sees 'disturbing increase' in threats to schools
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) asked its school community for help, as it faced what it called a "disturbing increase" of threats against schools or specific individuals through the use of social media. The district sent out letters to students’ families on Tuesday, saying several OUSD...
Comments / 0