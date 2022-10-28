SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Elise Bohn is a young girl with a huge heart that loves to help those in need. The winning nominee for Johnny’s Pizza House’s Slice of Nice on Nov. 2 is Elise Bohn. Only 11-years-old, Elise Bohn has made her birthday special for others, asking for help for those in need. On her fourth birthday, she got hotdogs to feed the homeless downtown, and this year she plans to ask for things for the animal shelter.

