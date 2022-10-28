Read full article on original website
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
2022 Veterans Honor Ceremony, parade being held to celebrate America’s finest heroes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Celebrate the veterans in your life and all the heroes of our country in these free and open-to-the-public events. On Saturday, November 12, the 2022 Veterans Honor Ceremony returns for its 11th year celebrating veterans. The event starts at 5 p.m. at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, 705 Elvis Presley Boulevard, Shreveport.
KSLA
Shreveport street dedicated in honor of Lloyd Thompson
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - He was known for his advocacy in the Black community as the president of the Shreveport chapter of the NAACP, and later was elected as a Caddo Parish School Board member. Lloyd Thompson worked tirelessly for equality and for the children. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Michael...
KSLA
Mayor Perkins to deliver second State of the City address Thursday evening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins is set to share his vision for Shreveport in his second State of the City address. The mayor’s address is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3 behind the Shreveport Aquarium downtown. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. “I am looking forward to sharing...
KSLA
SLICE OF NICE: Elise Bohn helps those in need
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Elise Bohn is a young girl with a huge heart that loves to help those in need. The winning nominee for Johnny’s Pizza House’s Slice of Nice on Nov. 2 is Elise Bohn. Only 11-years-old, Elise Bohn has made her birthday special for others, asking for help for those in need. On her fourth birthday, she got hotdogs to feed the homeless downtown, and this year she plans to ask for things for the animal shelter.
KSLA
City files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A lawsuit has been filed in an attempt to prevent several adult stores in Shreveport from doing business. The suit was filed in Caddo District Court Wednesday, Nov. 2, and seeks to keep Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s, and Cindie’s Lingerie from operating in the city.
KSLA
KSLA News 12 brings home three Emmy Awards
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 took home three trophies from the 2022 Mid-America Emmy Awards in St. Louis, Missouri. The station was nominated for nine total awards and was the only station in the ArkLaTex to be nominated or win in any category. Evening Anchor Doug Warner...
KSLA
BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK: Bestea
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Black Restaurant Week started Sunday, Oct. 30 and ends Sunday, Nov. 6. Joining KSLA Tuesday morning was the owner of one of the participating restaurants, Joe Shyne II. He owns Bestea. The restaurant serves up milk teas, fruit drinks, and desserts. [Black Restaurant Week]
KSLA
Get your fear on tonight at the Necromanor
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Necromanor haunted house is Shreveport-Bossier’s longest-running indoor haunted attraction, and first opened back in 2015. The haunted house has been at the Louisiana Boardwalk since 2017. So get ready for a fear-filled Halloween night at the haunted house. Noland Cobb joined KSLA Halloween morning to talk about what inspired him to start the attraction.
KSLA
Seasonal Allegiant flights returning to Shreveport Regional Airport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three seasonal flights from Allegiant that will be available in the summer of 2023 are returning to the Shreveport Regional Airport. The city announced Wednesday, Nov. 2 that tickets are on sale now for direct flights from Shreveport to the following destinations:. Los Angeles, Calif. -...
KSLA
Grambling State University increasing security measures for Homecoming Week in 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University (GSU) is increasing their security measures for Homecoming Week in 2022. Last year, celebrations were overshadowed by two deadly on-campus shootings. This year, GSU is executing a new plan to ensure the safety of students, staff, and visitors. GSU Chief of Police Rodney...
KSLA
SPD offers up Halloween safety tips
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There will be lots of ghosts and goblins out for Halloween Monday night. Drivers need to pay extra attention, and parents need to be vigilant about Halloween candy too. Shreveport Police Department’s Cpl. Chris Bordelon stopped by the KSLA station Monday morning to offer up some important Halloween safety tips.
KSLA
NICU babies at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport dress up for Halloween
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s all treats and no tricks at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s St. Mary Medical Center NICU this Halloween. Babies in the NICU got to dress up for the holiday. And of course, their costumes feature all the delicious treats of the holiday. NICU nurses go the extra mile during the holidays to make sure families have a chance to celebrate together.
KSLA
Breaking down 6 millages on Caddo Parish ballot
KSLA
Tracking another wet weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Lows tonight will drop to the low and mid-50s across the region as skies begin to clear. Tomorrow we will see more sunshine and temperatures warming up into the upper-70s. Not much else to say about Wednesday as not much will happen. It will just be a nice day for the mid-point of the week. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid and upper-50s.
KSLA
Perfect Fit holds Halloween-themed skating party for children with autism
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An organization held a skating party so children with autism could have a safe environment in which to participate in an activity with other children like them. Perfect Fit Autism Foundation held the Halloween-themed gathering early the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 30 at Hot Wheels...
KSLA
Shreveport man found guilty of 2016 double murders
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Shreveport man accused of killing his former girlfriend and her male companion has been convicted in the Nov. 19, 2016 slayings. Arthur Deandre Anderson, 31, was found guilty of second-degree murder of Ashley Williams and Huey...
KSLA
Bossier gas station clears up rumor on $9 gas
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City residents have expressed concern after seeing a $9.67 price tag at a gas station on Airline Drive and Wemple Road. KSLA reached out to the Exxon station to see if gas was actually selling for that amount. They say the sign is wrong and regular unleaded gas will only cost you $3.32.
KSLA
Arrest made in fatal shooting in southwest Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened back in mid-September. On Monday, Oct. 31, SPD announced the arrest of Tahiron King, 33. He’s charged with second-degree murder. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 28-year-old...
KSLA
Here’s how the increasingly low Mississippi River level can affect your pocketbook
(KSLA) — Why is the Mississippi River low?. “It’s not only the Mississippi River; it’s really all of the inland rivers in the United States,” LSU Shreveport professor Dr. Gary Joiner explained. “And it’s because of droughts. It’s because of widely fluctuating rain amounts.”
