Elon Musk Closes Twitter Deal, Fires CEO, CFO and Other Top Execs
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter .
The mega-billionaire’s $44 billion deal officially closed Thursday, according to multiple reports. The world’s richest individual immediately fired several senior execs, including CEO Parag Agrawal; CFO Neg Segal; Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s head of legal, policy and trust, and safety; and general counsel Sean Edgett, the New York Times reported .
