TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Swope Art Museum is hosting its 78th annual Wabash Valley art exhibit starting this week. “This Friday is the opening of the 78th Wabash Valley exhibition. This year we opened it up to 5 states and we had 515 entries. The juror had quite a job to narrow it down to 80. Which was our total,” explained Swope Art Museum curator, Amy MacLennan.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO