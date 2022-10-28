Read full article on original website
New lessons for local law enforcement
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Members of law enforcement are learning more about ways to help people having a mental or behavioral crisis get treatment. This week local law enforcement officers and public defenders are going through “crisis intervention team” training. It’s a chance to discuss mental and behavioral health crises in the community and how to respond.
Conserving history at the Swope
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A historic painting is currently going through a restoration process at the Swope Art Museum. “I came across this painting that was sort of back on a shelf and I pulled it out and I thought, ‘what a tremendous painting,’ but then I thought, ‘it really needs to be cleaned,’ explained Swope Art Museum curator, Amy MacLennan.
Swope hosts 78th annual Wabash Valley art exhibition
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Swope Art Museum is hosting its 78th annual Wabash Valley art exhibit starting this week. “This Friday is the opening of the 78th Wabash Valley exhibition. This year we opened it up to 5 states and we had 515 entries. The juror had quite a job to narrow it down to 80. Which was our total,” explained Swope Art Museum curator, Amy MacLennan.
Terre Haute hit-and-run rolls postal truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A hit-and-run left a postal truck on its side and police searching for answers as to who caused the crash. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of E Voorhees Street and S 8th Street.
5-vehicle accident shuts down Wabash Ave.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were taken to the hospital and Wabash Avenue was closed for a time Wednesday morning after a crash involving five vehicles. The crash occurred at approximately 6:46 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wabash Ave and Country Club Rd. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a driver following too closely was to blame.
