EXCLUSIVE: The Block stars break their silence on the shock death of tradie Jon-Jeremy Bradey, 42, and reveal touching moment they shared before he died - and his wife issues gut-wrenching tribute

By Savanna Young
 4 days ago

Former contestants from The Block have paid tribute to one of the show's most respected tradesmen, Jon-Jeremy Bradey, who died earlier this month.

Bradey, a married father of three who built swimming pools for several homes on the Channel Nine renovation series, died on October 14 at the age of 42.

Kirsty Lee Akers and Jesse Anderson, who worked closely with Bradey during last year's season, told Daily Mail Australia they were 'lucky' to have known the pool expert, who had a reputation for being a perfectionist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWt7d_0ipWFHba00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40R7o5_0ipWFHba00

'We were lucky enough to meet Jon and work with him on The Block last year,' the couple told Daily Mail Australia in a statement.

'He was such a lovely, hard-working guy. He thought it was funny how tiny Kirsty was compared to all the tradesmen working on our house and suggested she get on the concrete pump and have a go herself.

'Of course, he had to stand behind her and make sure she didn't take off into the air with the pump!

'He had a very kind and caring nature. We are devastated to hear the news of his passing and are thinking of his family at this time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GFrGg_0ipWFHba00
Kirsty (right) and Jesse (left), who worked closely with Bradey during last year's season, said they were 'lucky' to have known the pool expert, who had a reputation for being a perfectionist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9itp_0ipWFHba00
'He was such a lovely, hard-working guy. He thought it was funny how tiny Kirsty was compared to all the tradesmen working on our house,' the couple said in a statement 

Following the news of Bradey's death, it has emerged that he got married to wife Candice Howman in April - just six months before his passing.

In photos and videos shared to Facebook from their special day, the newlyweds are seen smiling and dancing surrounded by their loved ones.

The ceremony was held at the five-star Palazzo Versace hotel on the Gold Coast.

'Our magical wedding, April 23, 2022,' Candice wrote on Facebook earlier this week. 'It's our six-month anniversary today. Miss and love you forever.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33SjDE_0ipWFHba00
Following the news of Bradey's death, it has emerged he got married to wife Candice Howman in April - just six months before his passing. (The couple is seen on their wedding day) 

Bradey, from A Plus Enterprises in Melbourne, was memorialised in the closing moments of Sunday night's episode of The Block.

A picture of Bradey in a tuxedo was shown at the end of the broadcast, alongside the caption: 'In memory of Jon Jeremy Bradey, 1980-2022.'

Fans of The Block will remember Bradey, known as 'Jon Jon' to his mates, for his work on Kirsty and Jesse's property during the 2021 season of the ratings blockbuster.

He also concreted Josh and Luke Packham's pool in the same season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXKS0_0ipWFHba00
The ceremony was held at the five-star Palazzo Versace hotel on the Gold Coast

The father of three was a legend in the building industry and a 'devoted husband' and friend, reports the Herald Sun.

His reputation for precision earned him the nickname 'Mr One Per Cent'.

Reece Daniltchenko from Franklin Pools said the industry was shocked by his death.

'Jon Jon was a devoted husband, father and friend. Anything could be achieved when you had him in charge, which I had the privilege of witnessing first-hand,' said Mr Daniltchenko, who described Bradey as an 'industry icon'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGn8Y_0ipWFHba00
Bradey, from A Plus Enterprises in Melbourne, was memorialised in the closing moments of Sunday night's episode of The Block. (Pictured: The Block host Scott Cam)

'To have the opportunity to work with someone so reliable, trustworthy and a leader to his team, always gave me the confidence knowing that the end result will be delivered,' he added.

'A true legacy the great man has left behind, and the A Plus Enterprises team will no doubt uphold and has the full support and trust of everyone behind them.'

Bradey's widow said she was 'completely overwhelmed' by the love and support from friends of her late husband.

'From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you dearly,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUWNM_0ipWFHba00
The Block foreman Keith Schleiger (left) is pictured with Jon-Jeremy Bradey (right)

Bradey's funeral was held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Fox Road in Narre Warren North, Melbourne, on Monday.

He was buried at the Harkaway Cemetery.

His is survived by his wife Candice and three children, Anileese, Amelia and Kobe. No cause of death has been revealed.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

