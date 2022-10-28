Republicans like Dean Heller and I are supporting Zach Conine, and you should, too

This opinion column was submitted by Bob Seale, who served as Nevada’s State Treasurer from 1991 to 1999.

Every election cycle, it seems like our political system is becoming even less focused on the issues that really matter to Nevada residents.

And as we the weather the constant barrage of negative ads on our televisions, Nevada families continue to struggle with higher prices for everyday essentials, and we’re also seeing the biggest inflationary pressures since the 1970s .

Yes, despite all these ever-changing global economic conditions, our state government’s finances are in arguably the best position they’ve ever been in. This is largely due to the leadership that we’ve seen in our State Treasurer’s office over the last four years, and we need to make sure they can keep up this important work.

Despite being one of the hardest-hit states in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nevada has been upgraded to its highest credit rating in our history. Meanwhile, just last week, the State’s general portfolio crested $8 billion for the first time ever.

While most people may not know what the State Treasurer does, I can tell you that it is a vitally important constitutional office, that demands a qualified and experienced individual at the helm.

It requires someone who can rise above political partisanship to deliver results for the people of Nevada.

As one of the few agencies that generates a profit for the State, the Treasurer’s Office is responsible for overseeing an investment portfolio of roughly $8 billion as well as over $30 billion of nationwide college savings assets.

Recently, former U.S. Senator Dean Heller and I announced we would be hosting a fundraiser in support of our current State Treasurer Zach Conine. Now this was considered by some to be a bold political statement, since two lifelong Republicans were now supporting the Democratic candidate for the most important financial office in our state.

But as someone who served as Nevada’s Treasurer from 1991 to 1999, I understand just how important it is to have someone in that office who can guide and oversee Nevada finances, especially in challenging economic times.

Treasurer Zach Conine has done an exceptional job since 2019, and he’s never been one to shy away from working across the aisle to get things done.

Through his leadership, he’s generated record investment returns for the state, saving Nevadans millions of dollars in taxes.

He’s worked to expand school choice by establishing the largest fund in history to build and expand charter schools , so every kid can have a decent shot at a good education.

Finally, he’s been a staunch supporter of our small business community, delivering over $100 million to keep businesses open during the pandemic.

That’s why Senator Heller and I are supporting him. Because Zach Conine understands that partisanship and divisiveness are not Nevadans want or deserve.

More importantly, as we’re seeing some of the most unstable economic conditions in recent memory, Nevadans deserve someone in the Treasurer’s Office who’s committed to protecting and preserving their tax dollars in the most fiscally responsible way.

This November, I would encourage not only Republicans, but everybody who still cares about good, responsible government to join me in supporting Treasurer Zach Conine four another four years.

Bob Seale is a lifelong Republican who served as Nevada’s State Treasurer from 1991 to 1999. He also served in the Nevada Assembly from 2004 to 2006.

Have your say: How to submit an opinion column or letter to the editor

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Republicans like Dean Heller and I are supporting Zach Conine, and you should, too