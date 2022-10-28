Read full article on original website
CWLP helping families in need pay bills this winter
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can help struggling Springfield families pay for basic household bills this winter. Project Relief is through Springfield's City Water, Light and Power (CWLP). You can add a dollar or more to your monthly CWLP bill to help give payment assistance to families. To participate,...
City council approves Poplar Place renovations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Poplar Place renovation is a go. On Tuesday at the Springfield City Council meeting, the alderman approved spending money to help renovate the neighborhood. After a delay at the last city council meeting over a missing labor agreement, Springfield alderman unanimously approved the use...
Springfield Fire Department recruiting next class of firefighters
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Fire Department is showing off all it has to offer in order to bring more firefighters on board. In-person open houses will be hosted at local fire stations over the next few Saturdays. Those interested in a possible career with the department will...
New Lincoln letter on display at ALPLM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A new display is coming to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Libray and Museum (ALPLM). Starting on Tuesday, the ALPLM will display a letter written by Lincoln in 1843, that no one has seen before. The letter is about his political frustration, he felt his support...
Taylorville Police accepting applications for Kids, Cops and Christmas program
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville Police Benevolent and Protection Association is now accepting applications for families to participate in the annual Kids, Cops, and Christmas Program. The event is open to children under 13, living in Christian County on Wednesday, Nov. 9. To sign up for the event,...
Springfield officials hold event to connect with residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield city officials are working to connect with members of the community in new ways. On Saturday, the first community connections event took place, where over 100 city employees from different departments focused on one area of Springfield. The event was to let citizens know...
Officials testing for RSV vaccine
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There could be a Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) by next fall. Four vaccines could be nearing review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and more than a dozen others are in testing. In a recent clinical trial, it was 75 % effective at fighting...
Final ride for Hunter Lee Drew draws family, friends and motorcyclists
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Tuesday was the celebration of life and final ride for the three-year-old central Illinois boy who was killed last month. Hunter Lee Drew died on Oct. 20 in Macoupin County. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged in connection with his death. Family, friends, and motorcyclists gave...
Race for Illinois' 13th Congressional district heats up
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The race is on for the 13th Congressional district in Illinois as Democrat Nikki Budzinski and Republican Regan Deering battle for the seat in Congress. This is the spot currently held by Congressman Rodney Davis. However, because of the redistricting process, a new face will be headed to Congress in January.
Family and friends gather for Hunter Drew's visitation
GIRARD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Monday was the visitation for the three-year-old central Illinois boy who was killed this month. Hunter Lee Drew died on Oct. 20 in Macoupin County. Ashley Bottoms, 33, was charged in connection with his death. The visitation for Huner was from 4 p.m. to 7...
Decatur Public Transit System receives over $16 million
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) is receiving $16.84 million in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Low-No Emissions and Bus Facilities Program. Officials say DPTS will use the funding to replace four diesel buses with hybrid buses, make electrical upgrades...
Residents participate in downtown Springfield Halloween events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Downtown Springfield was filled with the spookiest costumes Springfield has to offer. The governor's mansion and the Old State Capitol hosted their trick-or-treating events for the community on Saturday. Organizers say it was great to get people out and about to interact with each other...
Drive-thru flu clinic Friday in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Health Department will be holding a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic. The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on November 4, for those 18 years and older. Officials say the Flublok vaccine will be used for those 18 through 64 years...
Victims in deadly I-55 crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the two people killed in a fiery crash on I-55 on Sunday. The crash happened near exit 82 when a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch. Illinois State Police say it then...
$2 million worth of cannabis found in traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Arizona man is behind bars in Morgan County after a traffic stop led to the seizure of more than $2 million worth of cannabis, according to our media partners at WLDS. Talon L. Ashby, of Somerton, AZ, is facing charges of cannabis trafficking, manufacture...
Dinosaurs stomp into Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Dinosaur fans have a chance to see their favorite prehistoric animals starting Friday. This weekend only, November 4 through November 6, Jurassic Quest will have its herd of photorealistic dinosaurs at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences...
Police search for 11th and South Grand shooting suspects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in a shooting that occurred at 11th and South Grand. We're told the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on October 23. Officials say the victim was in their vehicle traveling southbound on 11th when...
Pana High, Junior High on lockdown after note found
PANA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. As of approximately 1:38 p.m., all high school students have been transported to safe locations as indicated in the school’s crisis management plan. The lockdown at Pana Jr. High was also officially lifted. High School students may now be picked up at either...
Curbside branch pick-up begins November 7
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield's next curbside branch pick-up will begin November 7 in the Northwest Quadrant. This is the fourth pick-up of 2022. Branches must be placed curbside by 7:00 a.m. on Monday, November 7. Week of November 7. Northwest Quadrant – the area north of South Grand...
Organization holds first trunk or treat
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The weather on Saturday did not stop families from getting some early trick-or-treating in. Unity of Springfield held its first-ever trunk or treat. The indoor event included live music, prizes, and treats. "I think kids get excited by the opportunity to dress up, to see...
