Mishawaka, IN

Search underway for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident who walked away from the center Tuesday morning. The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle. A warrant has been issued and law enforcement officials are searching for Hanson.
Talented trio at Angola signs for college

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – A talented trio of Angola High School seniors put pen to paper on Tuesday afternoon to continue their athletic & academic careers in college, as Paige Frantz signed to play volleyball at Bethel University while Rosie and Eleanor Knauer both signed to play softball at Manchester University.
City of South Bend offering utility assistance sign-up events in November

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is hosting a number of sign-up events in November to help qualified South Bend residents apply for utility assistance programs. During the events, staff members from various utility organizations will walk residents through how to sign up for the Utility Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
November is officially ‘Trans Awareness Month’ in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Mayor James Mueller announced a new proclamation for the city!. November is officially “Trans Awareness Month” in South Bend!. Mayor Mueller presented the proclamation to Meghan Buell, the founder of the TREES Resource Center. The proclamation comes as part of the...
Youth sports complex closer to reality in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A multi-million-dollar youth sports complex is one step closer to coming to Mishawaka. The redevelopment commission approved several resolutions for the project Tuesday night. Card & Associates says their mission is to serve kids. “We’re not here to cater to the elite athlete. We are here...
MCHS Inducts New National Honor Society Members

The National Honor Society at Michigan City High School inducted 23 new members on Thursday during the school’s 28th annual induction ceremony into this prestigious organization. New members of the MCHS National Honor Society are Jeremiah Allen, Sophia Barczak, Esther Barnes, Jack Barnes, Davida Barney, Abigail Bartlett, Keona Briggs,...
Edwardsburg, November 01 High School 🏐 Game Notice

PHOTOS: Notre Dame LB Commit Drayk Bowen In Action Friday Night

LAKEVILLE, Ind. — Irish Illustrated and 247Sports were on-site to watch the Class 2A Indiana State Tournament sectional semifinal matchup between Merrillville (Ind) Andrean high school, headlined by Notre Dame four-star linebacker commit Drayk Bowen, and Lakeville (Ind.) LaVille high school. Bowen led his team to a 28-6 victory.
Marshall County EDC searching for new CEO

The Marshall County Economic Development Corp. has announced President and CEO Laura Walls will step down after serving in the role for two years. The organization has appointed Greg Hildebrand as interim executive director while it conducts a search for its next leader. The MCEDC did not give a reason...
3 teens found dead in northern Indiana

ETNA GREEN, Ind. — Police found three teenagers dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. Indiana State Police said the teens were found on a property near Etna Green around 3 p.m. The Kosciusko County Coroner's Office identified the teens as 18-year-old Robert Bontrager, of Rome City,...
Calling all sneaker heads: Kick’d out Indiana is back

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hosted by SneakerCaffe, the second Kick’d Out Indiana happened at the Century Center on Saturday. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sneaker Heads were invited to check out Limited Edition kicks, streetwear, and merch for sale, as well as enter a raffle to win unreleased Jordans.
Lane, parking restrictions in place for sewer rehab project in Mishawaka

South Bend Police received several calls Saturday night about shots fired in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Libby German’s grandparents speak out after suspect charged in Delphi murders. Updated: 28 minutes ago. We're hearing from the grandparents of Libby German as they received the news they've been waiting...
Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline belongs to all Hoosiers

There no longer is any legal question: Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline is, and always has been, owned by the state and continues to be held in trust by the state for all Hoosiers to enjoy. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by...
New Barnaby's opens to the public in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A new Barnaby's restaurant opened to the public on Monday. The newest location can be found near Twin Branch Park on Lincolnway East. Its owner, Mike Lane, is a longtime Barnaby's employee. He opened a Granger location on Cleveland Road last year. After some delays, the Twin...
