WNDU
McDonald’s awards Niles High School with ‘Make Activities Count’ Grant
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a fast-food chain helping Niles students pursue their passions! McDonald’s “Make Activities Count” Grant program is giving $500 to students at Niles High School. Business and marketing teacher Matt Herm will use this money to...
WNDU
Search underway for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident who walked away from the center Tuesday morning. The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle. A warrant has been issued and law enforcement officials are searching for Hanson.
Talented trio at Angola signs for college
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – A talented trio of Angola High School seniors put pen to paper on Tuesday afternoon to continue their athletic & academic careers in college, as Paige Frantz signed to play volleyball at Bethel University while Rosie and Eleanor Knauer both signed to play softball at Manchester University.
abc57.com
City of South Bend offering utility assistance sign-up events in November
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is hosting a number of sign-up events in November to help qualified South Bend residents apply for utility assistance programs. During the events, staff members from various utility organizations will walk residents through how to sign up for the Utility Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
WNDU
November is officially ‘Trans Awareness Month’ in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Mayor James Mueller announced a new proclamation for the city!. November is officially “Trans Awareness Month” in South Bend!. Mayor Mueller presented the proclamation to Meghan Buell, the founder of the TREES Resource Center. The proclamation comes as part of the...
abc57.com
Public meeting of Michigan City area schools technical review committee
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- The Michigan City Area Schools Technical Review Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 1 at 8:00 a.m. In this meeting committee members will discuss the 2023 G.O. Bond Project. Citizens of LaPorte and Porter counties are welcomed to attend the zoom meeting. Join from the meeting...
WNDU
Youth sports complex closer to reality in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A multi-million-dollar youth sports complex is one step closer to coming to Mishawaka. The redevelopment commission approved several resolutions for the project Tuesday night. Card & Associates says their mission is to serve kids. “We’re not here to cater to the elite athlete. We are here...
laportecounty.life
MCHS Inducts New National Honor Society Members
The National Honor Society at Michigan City High School inducted 23 new members on Thursday during the school’s 28th annual induction ceremony into this prestigious organization. New members of the MCHS National Honor Society are Jeremiah Allen, Sophia Barczak, Esther Barnes, Jack Barnes, Davida Barney, Abigail Bartlett, Keona Briggs,...
Edwardsburg, November 01 High School 🏐 Game Notice
valpo.life
Four Winds Casinos announces South Bend Job Fair, November promotions and Thanksgiving Day dining options
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a Job Fair at the Howard Park Event Center for positions to support the expansion of Four Winds South Bend as well as exciting promotions and Thanksgiving Day dining options during the month of November. Four...
PHOTOS: Notre Dame LB Commit Drayk Bowen In Action Friday Night
LAKEVILLE, Ind. — Irish Illustrated and 247Sports were on-site to watch the Class 2A Indiana State Tournament sectional semifinal matchup between Merrillville (Ind) Andrean high school, headlined by Notre Dame four-star linebacker commit Drayk Bowen, and Lakeville (Ind.) LaVille high school. Bowen led his team to a 28-6 victory.
Inside Indiana Business
Marshall County EDC searching for new CEO
The Marshall County Economic Development Corp. has announced President and CEO Laura Walls will step down after serving in the role for two years. The organization has appointed Greg Hildebrand as interim executive director while it conducts a search for its next leader. The MCEDC did not give a reason...
3 teens found dead in northern Indiana
ETNA GREEN, Ind. — Police found three teenagers dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. Indiana State Police said the teens were found on a property near Etna Green around 3 p.m. The Kosciusko County Coroner's Office identified the teens as 18-year-old Robert Bontrager, of Rome City,...
Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Nov. 1–7)
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
WNDU
Calling all sneaker heads: Kick’d out Indiana is back
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hosted by SneakerCaffe, the second Kick’d Out Indiana happened at the Century Center on Saturday. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sneaker Heads were invited to check out Limited Edition kicks, streetwear, and merch for sale, as well as enter a raffle to win unreleased Jordans.
WNDU
Lane, parking restrictions in place for sewer rehab project in Mishawaka
WNDU
Former ND linebacker Manti Te’o voted into Polynesian Football Hall of Fame
warricknews.com
Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline belongs to all Hoosiers
There no longer is any legal question: Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline is, and always has been, owned by the state and continues to be held in trust by the state for all Hoosiers to enjoy. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by...
abc57.com
New Barnaby's opens to the public in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A new Barnaby's restaurant opened to the public on Monday. The newest location can be found near Twin Branch Park on Lincolnway East. Its owner, Mike Lane, is a longtime Barnaby's employee. He opened a Granger location on Cleveland Road last year. After some delays, the Twin...
WNDU
3 teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating after three teens were found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. Indiana State Troopers responded to a call of three teenagers found unresponsive in a car on a property in the 10800 nlock of W. 900 N. near Etna Green just after 3:00 p.m.
