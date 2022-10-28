SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident who walked away from the center Tuesday morning. The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle. A warrant has been issued and law enforcement officials are searching for Hanson.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO