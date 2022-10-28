Read full article on original website
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk tweeted that Twitter is not letting banned accounts back on the platform until there is a "clear process" to do so, and it will take weeks.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
CNN Anchor Being Moved Off Primetime Following Low Ratings
Office of Senator Michael Bennet (Public Domain) Star CNN anchor Jake Tapper will not be staying in primetime, according to breaking reporting out Wednesday afternoon in Semafor.
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
People Are Sharing The Huge Purchases Their Partners Made Without Discussing It With Them First
These will make you think twice before opening up that joint savings account.
