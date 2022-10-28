ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Where to Watch and Stream MexZombies Free Online

Cast: Bárbara de Regil Iñaki Godoy Sara Maldonado Vincent Michael Webb Mayra Batalla. A group of teenagers must face a zombie apocalypse, and help reestablish order. Unfortunately, MexZombies is not available on Netflix. Although you can access the vast library of shows and movies on Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
Secret Invasion: Accidental Leak Forces Marvel to Remove Massive Emilia Clarke Spoiler

We all know for a fact that Marvel Studios is notorious for the level of secrecy that goes into their projects but the Kevin Feige-led production outfit isn't exactly immune to committing occasional booboos. Just recently, an official MCU account on the online GIF search engine Tenor leaked juicy details about Emilia Clarke's mystery character and it turns out that it was all unintentional.
To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN

To Your Eternity Season 2 has now started airing, and things look exciting as Fushi delves into his past and walks toward an uncertain future. Already excited for more? Here's all about To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 3's release date, time, and more!. Table of contents. Here's What Happened...
Fate: The Winx Saga Canceled by Netflix After Two Seasons

Fate: The Winx Saga has been canceled by Netflix after two seasons. The update comes from showrunner Brian Young, who took to his personal Instagram account to confirm the show's cancelation. "So this is not fun new to share, but Netflix have decided not to move forward with Season Three...
Stranger Things Season 5: Millie Bobby Brown Admits Feelings Toward Series’ End

Millie Bobby Brown is now busy promoting her new Netflix movie Enola Holmes 2, and while at it, she's also talking about the upcoming Stranger Things Season 5. Thankfully, she gives updates about the series' final season, from its ending to its production. Brown is one of the breakout stars...
Where to Read Lookism Before You Watch Netflix's Japanese-Korean Anime

Lookism, the popular South Korean webtoon written and illustrated by Park Tae-joon, is getting an anime adaptation from Studio Mir (Dota: Dragon's Blood, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf). The Japanese-Korean anime was originally announced by Netflix during their Tudum virtual event on September 25, 2022, and it was originally set to release on Nov. 4, 2023, but its release date has been pushed back after the Itaewon Halloween tragedy.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 5 Details Revealed

Earlier this week, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 4, titled Kill the Shadow, premiered on Hulu and Disney Plus. The latest episode revealed the terrifying ability of the Wandenreich army to steal a Shinigami's Bankai, the second and final upgraded form of a Zanpakutō, and four of the Captains of the Gotei 13 already got their Bankais stolen by the members of the powerful Sternritter.
When is Lookism Coming to Netflix? Here's A Release Date Update

Earlier this year, Netflix announced that the South Korean webtoon Lookism is getting an anime adaptation from Studio Mir (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, DOTA: Dragon's Blood). The Japanese-Korean anime series was announced during the streamer's Tudum 2022 virtual event, and it's directed by Kwang Il Han, with Dae Woo Lee doing art and Kyung-Hoon Han composing the music. The webtoon was originally released in November 2014, and the excitement for Lookism has been growing since then.
Selena Gomez Revisits Waverly Place From Old Wizards Disney Show: 'Where It All Began'

One of the earliest TV exposures Selena Gomez did was teenage wizard Alex Russo in one of the most iconic Disney sitcom shows, Wizards of Waverly Place, where fans first got to see Selena in a different light — the more mischievous and laid-back version of her. On her Instagram, Gomez posted revisiting the Waverly Place street sign from Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place show. Check out her Instagram post below:
Manifest Season 4 Reveals First Seven Minutes of Episode 1

Netflix TUDUM brings forth a calling to all the fans and viewers of Manifest Season 4 as it unveils the first seven minutes of Episode 7, teasing what to expect in the upcoming final flight of the series before it lands on the streaming platform on November 4. Manifest Season...
Can You Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Without Watching the Entire Bleach Series?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is the last arc of Bleach, so everyone is excited about the series, even non-Bleach fans. However, some are wondering if they can enjoy Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War without watching the previous episodes of Bleach which can seem overwhelming for some. Bleach has a total of...
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Adds Heartstopper Star Joe Locke in Mystery Role

The huge success of WandaVision last year has led Marvel to develop a spinoff series centering on Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness titled Agatha: Coven of Chaos. As the project is set to begin production soon, it looks like we finally have our first major casting news as they have recruited its first new cast member.
Star Wars: Ashley Eckstein Reveals Emotional Tales of the Jedi Moment That Made Her Cry

There is little doubt that Ahsoka Tano's story just got even better after we got to learn more about her in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Interestingly, even the voice actor who plays the former Jedi was moved by what happened in the new animated series. Ashley Eckstein shared the emotional moment from the show that truly made her cry.
Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Gives New Whovians a Primer on the Fifteenth Doctor

In case you missed it, Doctor Who is moving to Disney+ and the show will be streamed worldwide (except in the UK) on the service next year. That means the sci-fi series will soon reach a new audience who will at first be confused about what is happening. Luckily, Ncuti Gatwa has prepared a primer for new Whovians as he introduces himself as the Fifteenth Doctor.
Millie Bobby Brown Cracks the Case Again in Whip-Smart ‘Enola Holmes 2’

Stranger Thing aside, where has Millie Bobby Brown been up to all these years? She’s starred in a couple of Godzilla movies, gone viral on the internet several times (once for an “Imagine” video, once for being a flat Earther, and a few times for her appearance on Hot Ones), and continued to re-shave her head for Stranger Things. But Netflix’s Enola Holmes movies should solidify the young actress as a buoyant leading lady, with the perfect amount of naivete, wit, and pluckiness to carry a movie.Alas, only Netflix seems to have picked up on Brown’s undeniable charisma. Unfortunately, it’s...

