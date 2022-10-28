Earlier this year, Netflix announced that the South Korean webtoon Lookism is getting an anime adaptation from Studio Mir (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, DOTA: Dragon's Blood). The Japanese-Korean anime series was announced during the streamer's Tudum 2022 virtual event, and it's directed by Kwang Il Han, with Dae Woo Lee doing art and Kyung-Hoon Han composing the music. The webtoon was originally released in November 2014, and the excitement for Lookism has been growing since then.

