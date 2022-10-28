Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream MexZombies Free Online
Cast: Bárbara de Regil Iñaki Godoy Sara Maldonado Vincent Michael Webb Mayra Batalla. A group of teenagers must face a zombie apocalypse, and help reestablish order. Unfortunately, MexZombies is not available on Netflix. Although you can access the vast library of shows and movies on Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
How Many Episodes Will To Your Eternity Season 2 Have?
To Your Eternity is an anime that has required fans to bring a bucket for their tears since it first aired in 2021, and now, Season 2 is finally here. So, what can we expect? How many episodes will To Your Eternity Season 2 have? Here's everything we know so far!
Secret Invasion: Accidental Leak Forces Marvel to Remove Massive Emilia Clarke Spoiler
We all know for a fact that Marvel Studios is notorious for the level of secrecy that goes into their projects but the Kevin Feige-led production outfit isn't exactly immune to committing occasional booboos. Just recently, an official MCU account on the online GIF search engine Tenor leaked juicy details about Emilia Clarke's mystery character and it turns out that it was all unintentional.
More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers Episode 5 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
Akari and Jirou have worked on clearing the misunderstanding and they are ready to continue as a couple. Here’s everything you need to know about More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers Episode 5, including its release date, time, streaming details, and more. Table of contents. What Happened...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cici’ on Netflix, A Modest Turkish Meta-Movie
”You’re always trying to get things to come out perfect in art,” advises Alvy Singer in Annie Hall “because it’s real difficult in life.” Such is the struggle for the Turkish family at the heart of Netflix original Cici. A family reconvenes in their old rural home as one member attempts to fictionalize their shared history. But is it really possible to outrun your traumas by turning them into cinema? CICI: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Stern patriarch Bekir (Yılmaz Erdoğan) rules his family in the Turkish countryside with an iron fist, leaving indelible marks on the heart of...
Where to Read Lookism Before You Watch Netflix's Japanese-Korean Anime
Lookism, the popular South Korean webtoon written and illustrated by Park Tae-joon, is getting an anime adaptation from Studio Mir (Dota: Dragon's Blood, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf). The Japanese-Korean anime was originally announced by Netflix during their Tudum virtual event on September 25, 2022, and it was originally set to release on Nov. 4, 2023, but its release date has been pushed back after the Itaewon Halloween tragedy.
When is Lookism Coming to Netflix? Here's A Release Date Update
Earlier this year, Netflix announced that the South Korean webtoon Lookism is getting an anime adaptation from Studio Mir (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, DOTA: Dragon's Blood). The Japanese-Korean anime series was announced during the streamer's Tudum 2022 virtual event, and it's directed by Kwang Il Han, with Dae Woo Lee doing art and Kyung-Hoon Han composing the music. The webtoon was originally released in November 2014, and the excitement for Lookism has been growing since then.
Your Honor Season 2 Premiere Delayed: Here’s Why Showtime Decided to Move Second Season’s Release
Fans have to wait a little longer before seeing the aftermath of Adam’s (Hunter Doohan) death in Your Honor Season 2 after Showtime announced its premiere delay on Monday, October 31. Table of contents. Instead of a December release date, Your Honor Season 2 will be out in January....
Stranger Things Season 5: Millie Bobby Brown Admits Feelings Toward Series’ End
Millie Bobby Brown is now busy promoting her new Netflix movie Enola Holmes 2, and while at it, she's also talking about the upcoming Stranger Things Season 5. Thankfully, she gives updates about the series' final season, from its ending to its production. Brown is one of the breakout stars...
One Piece Film: Red’s Anime Spoilers Explained
One Piece Film: Red is loved by fans thanks to its intriguing premise, stacked cast and characters, and solid animation. Following its official release in Japan, the film received greater international interest, mainly because of the spoilers online. With that said, here's One Piece Film: Red's anime spoilers explained. Table...
The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere Date Reportedly Revealed
It seems like forever since we last saw Mando and Grogu on our streaming devices and while The Mandalorian's dynamic duo made cameo appearances in The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year, that certainly wasn't enough to satisfy the fandom's yearning for more MandoVerse action. As it stands, speculation...
Selena Gomez Revisits Waverly Place From Old Wizards Disney Show: 'Where It All Began'
One of the earliest TV exposures Selena Gomez did was teenage wizard Alex Russo in one of the most iconic Disney sitcom shows, Wizards of Waverly Place, where fans first got to see Selena in a different light — the more mischievous and laid-back version of her. On her Instagram, Gomez posted revisiting the Waverly Place street sign from Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place show. Check out her Instagram post below:
Nier: Automata Anime Release Date, Studio, Where to Watch, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know!
The popular action role-playing game from Square Enix and Platinum Games finally has its own anime adaptation! Nier: Automata, a spin-off game for the Drakengard series, is coming soon in TV anime form! Before it premieres, here’s everything you need to know about the Nier: Automata anime!. Table of...
Chainsaw Man Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto Admits Twitter Alias and Live-Tweets Episode 4 Reaction
During the release of Episode 4, Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto finally admitted to his Twitter alias, which he followed with live tweets of his reactions to the latest episode. "Admits" might not be the most accurate word for it though as his Twitter is already common knowledge among series...
Can You Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Without Watching the Entire Bleach Series?
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is the last arc of Bleach, so everyone is excited about the series, even non-Bleach fans. However, some are wondering if they can enjoy Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War without watching the previous episodes of Bleach which can seem overwhelming for some. Bleach has a total of...
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 5 Details Revealed
Earlier this week, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 4, titled Kill the Shadow, premiered on Hulu and Disney Plus. The latest episode revealed the terrifying ability of the Wandenreich army to steal a Shinigami's Bankai, the second and final upgraded form of a Zanpakutō, and four of the Captains of the Gotei 13 already got their Bankais stolen by the members of the powerful Sternritter.
Manifest Season 4 Reveals First Seven Minutes of Episode 1
Netflix TUDUM brings forth a calling to all the fans and viewers of Manifest Season 4 as it unveils the first seven minutes of Episode 7, teasing what to expect in the upcoming final flight of the series before it lands on the streaming platform on November 4. Manifest Season...
Why Did Henry Cavill Leave The Witcher? Here Are The Potential Reasons
In October 2022, The Witcher star Henry Cavill announced that he would be stepping down as Geralt of Rivia and that Liam Hemsworth will take over his role. Cavill, a huge fan of both The Witcher video games and Andrzej Sapkowski's novels, seemed born to play the role of Geralt, the titular monster hunter who goes in a journey across the medieval landscape known as The Continent and gets involved in major events. The Witcher explores Geralt's ties to Anya Chalotra's Yennefer and Freya Allan's Princess Cirilla, both of whom will be key in determining the future of the world.
Is Reincarnated as a Sword Based on a Light Novel or Manga, and Is It Finished?
Joining the vast library of the isekai anime genre is studio C2C’s Reincarnated as a Sword. As the title suggests, the main protagonist reincarnates as a sword in the isekai world. While the plot sounds very familiar, is Reincarnated as a Sword based on a light novel or manga, and is it finished?
