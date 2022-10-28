ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream MexZombies Free Online

Cast: Bárbara de Regil Iñaki Godoy Sara Maldonado Vincent Michael Webb Mayra Batalla. A group of teenagers must face a zombie apocalypse, and help reestablish order. Unfortunately, MexZombies is not available on Netflix. Although you can access the vast library of shows and movies on Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
epicstream.com

How Many Episodes Will To Your Eternity Season 2 Have?

To Your Eternity is an anime that has required fans to bring a bucket for their tears since it first aired in 2021, and now, Season 2 is finally here. So, what can we expect? How many episodes will To Your Eternity Season 2 have? Here's everything we know so far!
epicstream.com

Secret Invasion: Accidental Leak Forces Marvel to Remove Massive Emilia Clarke Spoiler

We all know for a fact that Marvel Studios is notorious for the level of secrecy that goes into their projects but the Kevin Feige-led production outfit isn't exactly immune to committing occasional booboos. Just recently, an official MCU account on the online GIF search engine Tenor leaked juicy details about Emilia Clarke's mystery character and it turns out that it was all unintentional.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cici’ on Netflix, A Modest Turkish Meta-Movie

”You’re always trying to get things to come out perfect in art,” advises Alvy Singer in Annie Hall “because it’s real difficult in life.” Such is the struggle for the Turkish family at the heart of Netflix original Cici. A family reconvenes in their old rural home as one member attempts to fictionalize their shared history. But is it really possible to outrun your traumas by turning them into cinema? CICI: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Stern patriarch Bekir (Yılmaz Erdoğan) rules his family in the Turkish countryside with an iron fist, leaving indelible marks on the heart of...
epicstream.com

Where to Read Lookism Before You Watch Netflix's Japanese-Korean Anime

Lookism, the popular South Korean webtoon written and illustrated by Park Tae-joon, is getting an anime adaptation from Studio Mir (Dota: Dragon's Blood, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf). The Japanese-Korean anime was originally announced by Netflix during their Tudum virtual event on September 25, 2022, and it was originally set to release on Nov. 4, 2023, but its release date has been pushed back after the Itaewon Halloween tragedy.
epicstream.com

When is Lookism Coming to Netflix? Here's A Release Date Update

Earlier this year, Netflix announced that the South Korean webtoon Lookism is getting an anime adaptation from Studio Mir (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, DOTA: Dragon's Blood). The Japanese-Korean anime series was announced during the streamer's Tudum 2022 virtual event, and it's directed by Kwang Il Han, with Dae Woo Lee doing art and Kyung-Hoon Han composing the music. The webtoon was originally released in November 2014, and the excitement for Lookism has been growing since then.
epicstream.com

Stranger Things Season 5: Millie Bobby Brown Admits Feelings Toward Series’ End

Millie Bobby Brown is now busy promoting her new Netflix movie Enola Holmes 2, and while at it, she's also talking about the upcoming Stranger Things Season 5. Thankfully, she gives updates about the series' final season, from its ending to its production. Brown is one of the breakout stars...
epicstream.com

One Piece Film: Red’s Anime Spoilers Explained

One Piece Film: Red is loved by fans thanks to its intriguing premise, stacked cast and characters, and solid animation. Following its official release in Japan, the film received greater international interest, mainly because of the spoilers online. With that said, here's One Piece Film: Red's anime spoilers explained. Table...
epicstream.com

The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere Date Reportedly Revealed

It seems like forever since we last saw Mando and Grogu on our streaming devices and while The Mandalorian's dynamic duo made cameo appearances in The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year, that certainly wasn't enough to satisfy the fandom's yearning for more MandoVerse action. As it stands, speculation...
epicstream.com

Selena Gomez Revisits Waverly Place From Old Wizards Disney Show: 'Where It All Began'

One of the earliest TV exposures Selena Gomez did was teenage wizard Alex Russo in one of the most iconic Disney sitcom shows, Wizards of Waverly Place, where fans first got to see Selena in a different light — the more mischievous and laid-back version of her. On her Instagram, Gomez posted revisiting the Waverly Place street sign from Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place show. Check out her Instagram post below:
epicstream.com

Can You Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Without Watching the Entire Bleach Series?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is the last arc of Bleach, so everyone is excited about the series, even non-Bleach fans. However, some are wondering if they can enjoy Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War without watching the previous episodes of Bleach which can seem overwhelming for some. Bleach has a total of...
epicstream.com

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 5 Details Revealed

Earlier this week, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 4, titled Kill the Shadow, premiered on Hulu and Disney Plus. The latest episode revealed the terrifying ability of the Wandenreich army to steal a Shinigami's Bankai, the second and final upgraded form of a Zanpakutō, and four of the Captains of the Gotei 13 already got their Bankais stolen by the members of the powerful Sternritter.
epicstream.com

Manifest Season 4 Reveals First Seven Minutes of Episode 1

Netflix TUDUM brings forth a calling to all the fans and viewers of Manifest Season 4 as it unveils the first seven minutes of Episode 7, teasing what to expect in the upcoming final flight of the series before it lands on the streaming platform on November 4. Manifest Season...
epicstream.com

Why Did Henry Cavill Leave The Witcher? Here Are The Potential Reasons

In October 2022, The Witcher star Henry Cavill announced that he would be stepping down as Geralt of Rivia and that Liam Hemsworth will take over his role. Cavill, a huge fan of both The Witcher video games and Andrzej Sapkowski's novels, seemed born to play the role of Geralt, the titular monster hunter who goes in a journey across the medieval landscape known as The Continent and gets involved in major events. The Witcher explores Geralt's ties to Anya Chalotra's Yennefer and Freya Allan's Princess Cirilla, both of whom will be key in determining the future of the world.
epicstream.com

Is Reincarnated as a Sword Based on a Light Novel or Manga, and Is It Finished?

Joining the vast library of the isekai anime genre is studio C2C’s Reincarnated as a Sword. As the title suggests, the main protagonist reincarnates as a sword in the isekai world. While the plot sounds very familiar, is Reincarnated as a Sword based on a light novel or manga, and is it finished?

