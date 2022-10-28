Read full article on original website
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Where to Watch and Stream The Nightmare Before Christmas Free Online
Best sites to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas - Last updated on Nov 02, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Nightmare Before Christmas online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Nightmare Before Christmas on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream La Reina del Sur Season 3 Free Online
Best sites to watch La Reina del Sur - Last updated on Oct 31, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch La Reina del Sur online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for La Reina del Sur on this page.
Secret Invasion: Accidental Leak Forces Marvel to Remove Massive Emilia Clarke Spoiler
We all know for a fact that Marvel Studios is notorious for the level of secrecy that goes into their projects but the Kevin Feige-led production outfit isn't exactly immune to committing occasional booboos. Just recently, an official MCU account on the online GIF search engine Tenor leaked juicy details about Emilia Clarke's mystery character and it turns out that it was all unintentional.
Where to Read Lookism Before You Watch Netflix's Japanese-Korean Anime
Lookism, the popular South Korean webtoon written and illustrated by Park Tae-joon, is getting an anime adaptation from Studio Mir (Dota: Dragon's Blood, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf). The Japanese-Korean anime was originally announced by Netflix during their Tudum virtual event on September 25, 2022, and it was originally set to release on Nov. 4, 2023, but its release date has been pushed back after the Itaewon Halloween tragedy.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cici’ on Netflix, A Modest Turkish Meta-Movie
”You’re always trying to get things to come out perfect in art,” advises Alvy Singer in Annie Hall “because it’s real difficult in life.” Such is the struggle for the Turkish family at the heart of Netflix original Cici. A family reconvenes in their old rural home as one member attempts to fictionalize their shared history. But is it really possible to outrun your traumas by turning them into cinema? CICI: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Stern patriarch Bekir (Yılmaz Erdoğan) rules his family in the Turkish countryside with an iron fist, leaving indelible marks on the heart of...
When is Lookism Coming to Netflix? Here's A Release Date Update
Earlier this year, Netflix announced that the South Korean webtoon Lookism is getting an anime adaptation from Studio Mir (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, DOTA: Dragon's Blood). The Japanese-Korean anime series was announced during the streamer's Tudum 2022 virtual event, and it's directed by Kwang Il Han, with Dae Woo Lee doing art and Kyung-Hoon Han composing the music. The webtoon was originally released in November 2014, and the excitement for Lookism has been growing since then.
Why Did Henry Cavill Leave The Witcher? Here Are The Potential Reasons
In October 2022, The Witcher star Henry Cavill announced that he would be stepping down as Geralt of Rivia and that Liam Hemsworth will take over his role. Cavill, a huge fan of both The Witcher video games and Andrzej Sapkowski's novels, seemed born to play the role of Geralt, the titular monster hunter who goes in a journey across the medieval landscape known as The Continent and gets involved in major events. The Witcher explores Geralt's ties to Anya Chalotra's Yennefer and Freya Allan's Princess Cirilla, both of whom will be key in determining the future of the world.
Nier: Automata Anime Release Date, Studio, Where to Watch, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know!
The popular action role-playing game from Square Enix and Platinum Games finally has its own anime adaptation! Nier: Automata, a spin-off game for the Drakengard series, is coming soon in TV anime form! Before it premieres, here’s everything you need to know about the Nier: Automata anime!. Table of...
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Have Arranged a Deal With Netflix to Be Left Alone in The Crown? Expert Wonders Why Sussexes Still Work With the Streaming Giant
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry raised eyebrows when they decided to work with Netflix. The streaming giant has been criticized for its dramatization of The Crown, based on the real-life events of the British royals. A royal expert weighed in on their decision to still work with Netflix. Meghan Markle,...
Selena Gomez Revisits Waverly Place From Old Wizards Disney Show: 'Where It All Began'
One of the earliest TV exposures Selena Gomez did was teenage wizard Alex Russo in one of the most iconic Disney sitcom shows, Wizards of Waverly Place, where fans first got to see Selena in a different light — the more mischievous and laid-back version of her. On her Instagram, Gomez posted revisiting the Waverly Place street sign from Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place show. Check out her Instagram post below:
Euphoria Season 3 Release Date Speculation, Spoilers, Cast, Trailer & Everything You Need to Know
Euphoria has become one of the most HBO Max original shows in recent years, and after Season 2 came to a sweet and bitter end in early 2022, fans are already looking forward to the show's third season. Credit: HBO Max. Euphoria Season 3. The finale of the eight-episode season...
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Fate: The Winx Saga Canceled by Netflix After Two Seasons
Fate: The Winx Saga has been canceled by Netflix after two seasons. The update comes from showrunner Brian Young, who took to his personal Instagram account to confirm the show's cancelation. "So this is not fun new to share, but Netflix have decided not to move forward with Season Three...
How Many Episodes Will To Your Eternity Season 2 Have?
To Your Eternity is an anime that has required fans to bring a bucket for their tears since it first aired in 2021, and now, Season 2 is finally here. So, what can we expect? How many episodes will To Your Eternity Season 2 have? Here's everything we know so far!
More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers Episode 5 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
Akari and Jirou have worked on clearing the misunderstanding and they are ready to continue as a couple. Here’s everything you need to know about More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers Episode 5, including its release date, time, streaming details, and more. Table of contents. What Happened...
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 2: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Unveils Second Season’s Title in Time for Halloween
After teasing Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin return for a second season and a change of title, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa seemed to confirm its new title, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, in a post on Instagram on Monday, October 31. Just in time for Halloween, Aguirre-Sacasa shares a grim image...
Stranger Things Season 5: Millie Bobby Brown Admits Feelings Toward Series’ End
Millie Bobby Brown is now busy promoting her new Netflix movie Enola Holmes 2, and while at it, she's also talking about the upcoming Stranger Things Season 5. Thankfully, she gives updates about the series' final season, from its ending to its production. Brown is one of the breakout stars...
Your Name Live-Action: Makoto Shinkai Fans Skeptical as Remake Hires Third Director
The planned Hollywood live-action adaptation of Your Name has just found a new director, its third in the past three years. Raya and the Last Dragon director Carlos Lopez Estrada has been tapped to helm the upcoming movie and although people have great respect for the filmmaker, fans of Makoto Shinkai's anime film are also skeptical about the project.
Star Wars: Psychiatrist Settles Debate Surrounding Jawas Being Kleptomaniacs
It can't be denied that Jawas are some of the most notorious creatures on the face of the galaxy but they've definitely earned the love and appreciation of Star Wars fans despite their antics. The meter-tall furry humanoids have long been accused of being "kleptomaniacs" but is that really a...
