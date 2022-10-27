Read full article on original website
2022 World Series: Phillies React to Astros Lefty Framber Valdez Potentially Using Foreign Substance
HOUSTON -- The Phillies have rallied from behind often enough this season and this month, in particular, that it qualified as a mini-surprise Saturday night when they couldn't come up with the big hit they needed. Framber Valdez was too filthy. The Astros lefty stifled the Phils, allowing one run...
Dad overcomes fear of flying, Valdez overwhelms Phillies
HOUSTON -- Sitting in an aisle seat atop section 122 at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, Jose Antonio Valdez Ramirez fixed his attention to the pitcher’s mound, where his son was pitching one of the best games of his life. Valdez Ramirez had seen Framber Valdez pitch on television many times, but watching him work in the World Series -- the first time he’s seen him pitch a big league game in person -- was the proudest moment of his life.
Maldonado asked to switch bats due to player safety concerns
Astros catcher Martín Maldonado used a different bat in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after being notified by Major League Baseball that the one he used in Game 1 was not a legal bat due to player safety concerns. According to a recent tweet from...
Reifert continues dominant run in Fall League
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Evan Reifert has faced 33 batters over the past four weeks in the Arizona Fall League. He has struck out 20 of them. That’s just one way to appreciate the AFL dominance the right-handed reliever has exhibited this autumn -- and extended with another dominant outing Saturday.
5 big offseason questions facing the Rays
ST. PETERSBURG -- Aside from a few staff changes, it’s been a quiet couple of weeks for the Rays since they were swept from the postseason in the American League Wild Card Series. That will change in the coming days, as the end of the World Series will bring about the start of a busy offseason for Tampa Bay.
Retooled Syndergaard gets first WS start since '15
PHILADELPHIA -- The last time Noah Syndergaard started a World Series game, he climbed atop the Citi Field mound in New York and, with his first pitch, knocked Kansas City's Alcides Escobar to the dirt. All throughout that 2015 postseason, Escobar had tormented opponents, including the Mets, with his propensity to impact the first pitch of the game. Syndergaard fashioned himself as the sheriff to stop it.
3 keys for Phillies to take command of World Series
PHILADELPHIA -- Monday could be fun. It is Game 3 of the World Series. It is Halloween. Phillies fans, the World Series and Halloween on the same night? It could be crazy at Citizens Bank Park. But then, Phillies fans have been losing their minds since Rhys Hoskins spiked his bat after smashing a three-run home run in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.
Schwarber misses homer by inches twice ... in the same at-bat
Sometimes it feels like you truly do see something you've never seen before every time you watch a baseball game. In Game 2 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night, a 5-2 Philadelphia loss, Kyle Schwarber thought he homered during an at-bat in the eighth inning. But he didn't. And then he almost did.
Why the Blue Jays are at a crossroads
TORONTO -- With the World Series underway, we’re inching towards the start of the MLB offseason. It comes quickly, then sprawls out over the coming months. All of Toronto’s work still lies ahead. The Blue Jays locked up manager John Schneider recently, removing his "interim" tag, but soon they’ll be tasked with taking this roster from good to great. It’s a wall that so many teams on the rise eventually hit.
The lowdown on impending FA OF Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge not only had one of the greatest free-agent walk seasons of all time in 2022, he made history. Judge hit 62 homers for the Yankees, breaking Roger Maris' single-season franchise and American League record of 61 that stood since 1961. Follow all the latest Judge rumors here. Here’s...
Lefty vs. lefty: Advantage ... Alvarez?
Yordan Alvarez now has to face Ranger Suárez, the Phillies' one lefty starter, in Game 3 of the World Series instead of Game 4 … and that means potentially in a Game 7, too. You'd think that would be an edge for Philadelphia -- more opportunity to neutralize the Astros' most dangerous hitter with the platoon advantage.
Baker's aggressive relief strategy pays off in G2 win
HOUSTON -- Astros skipper Dusty Baker has continued to run a high-wire act with the deployment of his relievers in the first two games of this World Series, displaying aggression not with how he's using his unfathomably deep bullpen, but in how much he’s willing to stick with his pitchers in situations otherwise unseen in modern postseason baseball.
Yuli's K-less streak & other numbers to watch for
When Yuli Gurriel worked a 10th-inning walk in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, it was the first time this postseason that one of his plate appearances did not end with him putting the ball in play. • World Series Game 3, presented by Capital One: Tonight,...
Roundtable: With WS tied, who's got the Game 3 edge?
This story was written before Game 3 of the World Series was rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday night due to inclement weather. The first two games of the World Series provided a week’s worth of drama, and we could be in for more as the series moves to Philadelphia. A group of MLB.com analysts gathered to assess where things stand heading into Game 3.
The lowdown on impending FA SS Trea Turner
Trea Turner is set to become a free agent for the first time following the conclusion of the World Series, and it should be a lucrative venture for the two-time All-Star shortstop. While the free-agent shortstop class is looking stacked for the second consecutive offseason, Turner certainly has a claim as not only the best of that talented bunch, but perhaps even as the top challenger to Aaron Judge for the title of the No. 1 overall free agent.
Phils' early defensive miscues open door for Astros
HOUSTON -- As Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler came out laboring in the first inning on Saturday, Astros hitters came out swinging during Game 2 of the World Series. At that juncture, it was poor timing for Philadelphia’s defense to lapse. During the Phillies’ 5-2 loss to Houston at...
Storylines have changed for Game 3
Not that you were ever worried about a sweep -- the Phillies are hot, but no one’s that hot -- but Houston’s 5-2 win in Game 2 on Saturday assured us that this series is going at least five … and it sure looks, at least to these eyes, to be potentially going a lot longer than that. (Particularly when a rainout pushes everything back a night and gives pitchers on both sides another day of rest.)
6 key takeaways from Cleveland's '22 season
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell’s Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Guardians entered the 2022 season with no expectations. The club knew it was young, but also knew it had a chance to...
Padres questions in an offseason shorter than most
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres just reached their first National League Championship Series in 24 years, and the bulk of their roster is set to return in 2023. Naturally, manager Bob Melvin likes that foundation. "You look at the core guys we have coming back, this is going to be...
Brewers' Black to miss rest of AFL (thumb fracture)
Tyler Black was sent to the Arizona Fall League to make up for lost at-bats. Unfortunately, that attempt will also be cut short. The Brewers’ No. 6 prospect suffered a fractured left thumb Friday and will miss the remainder of the AFL season, reports MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. The...
