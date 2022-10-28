Kanye West’s history of antisemitism dates back further than a TMZ interview and his handful of recent comments. The rapper allegedly praised Hitler and Nazis in the workplace on more than one occasion, resulting in a settlement with one of his former employees, according to NBC News. Six people who worked with the musician claim they witnessed West mention bigoted conspiracy theories or praise Hitler, according to the outlet. Kanye’s more recent antisemitic comments, including saying he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” have landed him in hot water, costing him his Yeezy deal with Adidas and stripping him of billionaire status. But the bubbling allegations from former employees aren’t the first to surface. CNN reported last week that a business executive who worked with the musician also received a settlement after he claimed West created a hostile work environment.Read it at NBC News

