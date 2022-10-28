Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Wants to Revive Vine
Vine's six-second videos are a thing of the past, but Elon Musk may bring the platform back after his recent $44 billion Twitter acquisition. According to an Axios report, Musk has Twitter engineers reviewing old Vine code and working on a reboot of the platform "that could be ready by year end." This follows shortly after Musk posted a Twitter poll regarding the service, asking if users are interested in bringing Vine back.
Video Game Newshound Nibel Is Leaving Twitter
The prolific gaming industry news account, Nibel, announced their departure from Twitter earlier today. Nibel has been a prominent figure within the games industry on Twitter, often covering big events and disseminate the most crucial bits of information that are worth covering. They were an important resource for both fans and journalists alike, with their biggest tweets going viral on a regular basis.
IGN Deals x 505 Social Media Giveaway Rules
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. IGN x 505 Games PC Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is governed by these official rules (the “Sweepstakes Rules”). The Sweepstakes begins on October 31, 2022 at 11 AM ET.
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Kanye Reportedly Paid Out Former Employee Over His Antisemitic Rants
Kanye West’s history of antisemitism dates back further than a TMZ interview and his handful of recent comments. The rapper allegedly praised Hitler and Nazis in the workplace on more than one occasion, resulting in a settlement with one of his former employees, according to NBC News. Six people who worked with the musician claim they witnessed West mention bigoted conspiracy theories or praise Hitler, according to the outlet. Kanye’s more recent antisemitic comments, including saying he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” have landed him in hot water, costing him his Yeezy deal with Adidas and stripping him of billionaire status. But the bubbling allegations from former employees aren’t the first to surface. CNN reported last week that a business executive who worked with the musician also received a settlement after he claimed West created a hostile work environment.Read it at NBC News
