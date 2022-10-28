Read full article on original website
Michigan State basketball's exhibition win over GVSU displays small margin of error
EAST LANSING — There is zero doubt Tom Izzo has a lot of work ahead of him as Michigan State basketball’s gauntlet schedule begins in less than two weeks. Tuesday night’s exhibition showed just how thin the margin for error is for the Spartans’ leaner roster. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Barry Sanders’ son Nick Sanders makes Michigan State basketball debut in exhibition game
Barry Sanders’ son Nick is trying to make a name for himself at Michigan State. Nick Sanders successfully walked on to the Michigan State basketball team for the 2022 season. The younger Sanders got his 1st taste of game action during an exhibition match against Grand Valley State. Sanders...
Michigan State basketball defeats Grand Valley State in exhibition, 73-56: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan State basketball (23-13 in 2021-22) vs. Grand Valley State (17-11 in 2021-22 Division II) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing. ...
Maize n Brew
Three bold predictions for Michigan basketball this season
College basketball kicks off next week, as Michigan fans are anticipating another successful season for a program that’s been incredibly consistent over the last decade. Last year was a roller coaster ride for the Michigan Wolverines, who could never seem to put together two quality performances in a row and barely made the NCAA Tournament before making it to the Sweet Sixteen.
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
Michigan Daily
Michigan ends season as Big Ten bottom feeders
The Michigan men’s soccer team has been repeatedly acquainted with the age-old adage of Murphy’s Law this season. That was evident on Sunday afternoon — when the Wolverines’ 3-2 loss to Penn State and Northwestern’s first conference win of the season, fueled by an 85th minute penalty kick, combined to keep Michigan out of the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in program history.
Detroit News
Wayne State's longtime athletic director placed on leave
Detroit — Rob Fournier, Wayne State's athletic director since 2000, has been placed on administrative leave, according to an email sent out to athletic-department employees Tuesday. The email — sent by Michael Wright, Wayne State's vice president of communications — said Fournier is not allowed to have any contact...
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
thecomeback.com
New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight
The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
Second tunnel video shows Michigan State player swing helmet at Michigan player
A second video has emerged that shows a Michigan Wolverines player being beat up in the tunnel by Michigan State players after Saturday’s game. This video was shared by Maize n Brew’s Trevor Woods, who says the mother of a recruit from Bloomfield Hills took the video. The video is over two minutes long, but the assault is seen at the very beginning.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Five-star QB predicted to Michigan following weekend visit
Michigan did not disappoint on the field for its hottest recruiting weekend of the season, crushing in-state rival MSU in front of dozens of top targets in the next three classes. As a result, predictions for Michigan have come in for a couple prospects the staff would love to have...
Michigan docked in first CFP rankings by ‘weak’ non-conference schedule
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As it turns out, the weak non-conference schedule Michigan assembled for the 2022 season isn’t helping its case nationally. The 8-0 Wolverines debuted at No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, a spot below their standing in the latest AP Top 25 and coaches’ polls, and their strength of schedule is a big reason why.
Michigan player from DeSoto plans to sue after alleged assault by Michigan State players
The family of a Michigan player from North Texas plans to sue after Gemon Green was assaulted by several Michigan State players following Saturday’s rivalry game. Green grew up in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto.
Michigan State suspends four players for for tunnel melee at Michigan
Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing a game.
Ravens activate rookie second-round pick from Michigan football to active roster
Former Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo is getting closer to make his NFL debut. The Baltimore Ravens rookie second-round pick was activated to the 53-man roster Tuesday. He had reached the end of his 21-day activation window and either had to be moved to the active roster or reverted to season-ending injured reserve.
What to know about playoff matchups for remaining Ann Arbor-area football teams
ANN ARBOR – Two Ann Arbor-area football teams will be playing for district championships this Friday. Saline will travel to face Belleville while Dexter will host South Lyon. Here is a look at the two matchups including the head-to-head history on the series and potential games for next week should they advance.
Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift, OL Penei Sewell not spotted at practice
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell said the Detroit Lions regretted some of the work they gave injured D’Andre Swift last week despite the third-year running back feeling better. And then Swift was missing from the first practice of the week, along with offensive linemen Penei Sewell and Matt Nelson, and cornerbacks A.J. Parker and Chase Lucas.
See Ann Arbor-area volleyball district pairings
ANN ARBOR – The Michigan high school volleyball postseason is set to kick off tonight with the opening round of district play. There are several Ann Arbor-area volleyball teams that will be in action Monday and throughout the week competing for district championships.
Meet Michigan’s 2022 girls golf All-State teams
Reluctant basketball player Marty Embry elected to Flint Area Sports Hall of Fame
(Another in a series of profiles on the Greater Flint Area Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. Submitted by the GFASHOF) Contrary to perceptions, not every kid growing up in Flint in the 1970s and early 1980s was infatuated with basketball.
