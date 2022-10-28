In October 2022, The Witcher star Henry Cavill announced that he would be stepping down as Geralt of Rivia and that Liam Hemsworth will take over his role. Cavill, a huge fan of both The Witcher video games and Andrzej Sapkowski's novels, seemed born to play the role of Geralt, the titular monster hunter who goes in a journey across the medieval landscape known as The Continent and gets involved in major events. The Witcher explores Geralt's ties to Anya Chalotra's Yennefer and Freya Allan's Princess Cirilla, both of whom will be key in determining the future of the world.

