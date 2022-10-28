Read full article on original website
Related
Stewart Rhodes wrote message to Trump after Jan. 6 calling on him to 'save the Republic' and arrest members of Congress
WASHINGTON — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes wrote a message intended for former President Donald Trump in the days after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, calling upon Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act to stay in power and arrest members of Congress. “If you don’t then...
Biden lost temper with Zelenskyy in June phone call when Ukrainian leader asked for more aid
It’s become routine since Russia invaded Ukraine: President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak by phone whenever the U.S. announces a new package of military assistance for Kyiv. But a phone call between the two leaders in June played out differently from previous ones, according to four...
Watch live: Biden delivers address on protecting democracy
Watch live coverage as President Joe Biden delivers an address on the importance of protecting democracy, one week before the midterm elections.Nov. 2, 2022.
Voters in key battleground states split over candidates
Democrats are calling in reinforcements with former President Obama campaigning in Nevada, as polls show that races are tightening. NBC News’ Peter Alexander spoke with voters in the key battleground state of Georgia on who they are supporting.Nov. 3, 2022.
Khamenei on Iran protesters: ‘The Islamic system will punish these criminals’
Speaking to students in Tehran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed “foreign services” for the recent wave of protests across Iran, and said anyone connected with these “will no doubt be punished, God willing.”Nov. 2, 2022.
NBC News
Kornacki: Midterm polling sending 'mixed signals' with just 8 days to go
NBC News National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki is at the board to run us through the latest polls, which show strong Republican advantages on the issues, but a very close race on the generic ballot.Oct. 31, 2022.
White House says deleted tweet crediting Biden on Social Security gains was 'incomplete'
The Biden administration on Wednesday argued that a deleted White House tweet touting Social Security increases was removed because it was "incomplete." White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at Wednesday's briefing that the tweet, which credited President Joe Biden for the “biggest increase” to Social Security checks in a decade, should have included other contextual information.
Jury selection — and Trump testimony — on tap in protesters' civil suit against the former president
Jury selection begins Monday in a civil trial for a group of protesters who are suing former President Donald Trump and his company over allegations that they were assaulted by security personnel outside Trump Tower in New York in 2015. The trial will feature testimony from Trump — including his...
Arizona GOP nominee Kari Lake mocks attack on Paul Pelosi at campaign event
The Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, made light of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in remarks at a campaign event Monday, drawing laughter from the audience. Asked about school security, Lake suggested the protection afforded to federal lawmakers should be available to students, as...
Chuck Todd: Voters are ‘clearly signaling’ that the economy is their top midterm issue
The Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.75% in another rate hike, as President Biden prepares to deliver remarks near Capitol Hill about the economy. Voters are “clearly signaling” that the economy is top of mind as they head into the polls, Chuck Todd says.Nov. 2, 2022.
Trump settles lawsuit with protesters who allege his security guards assaulted them
Former President Donald Trump reached a settlement Wednesday with a group of protesters who alleged in a lawsuit that his security guards assaulted them outside Trump Tower in 2015, lawyers for both sides said. The attorneys didn’t disclose details of the terms of the settlement, which came as the case...
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of tax records to House Democrats
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Monday to block a congressional committee from accessing his tax records as a long-running legal battle reaches its final stage. Trump, who, unlike other recent presidents, refused to make his tax returns public amid scrutiny of his business...
Russia softens nuclear rhetoric over Ukraine
Is Russian President Vladimir Putin stepping back from the nuclear ledge?. After weeks of apocalyptic atomic innuendo, Russia issued a bland statement Wednesday reaffirming its long-standing policies on the use of nuclear weapons — a possible sign that the Kremlin is trying to cool the escalatory rhetoric it used throughout October.
Latinos could have record number of seats in Congress after midterm vote
The U.S. House could have a record number of Latino members after next week's election, with one Latino group projecting they will grab as many as 45 seats. Currently, 38 members of the House are Latino. "We think we'll have a very robust new class of Latinos overall," said Arturo...
North Korea is secretly supplying weapons to Russia, White House says
North Korea is covertly supplying a "significant number" of artillery shells to Russia for use in Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday. Kirby said North Korea is trying to obscure the destination of the shipments by funneling them through countries in the Middle East and...
Biden hits campaign trail as Democrats look to close gap against Republicans
With the midterms just six days away, candidates and lawmakers from both parties are ramping up their campaigns in an effort to sway voters in key battleground states. NBC News’ Mark Murray breaks down which close races to watch. Nov. 2, 2022.
Family of American killed in Ukraine says his body is being held in potential war crimes probe
The body of an American who died fighting in Ukraine is being held for a potential war crimes investigation, his family said Tuesday. This is another in a series of delays as Joshua Jones’ family waits to lay his body to rest. After the 24-year-old was killed in August while fighting as a member of the Ukrainian Foreign Legion, the Russians held his remains in the Donbas region. But last week, the family was notified that Ukraine had finally negotiated an exchange for his remains.
New law protects Washington state election workers
The new Washington state law makes it a felony to threaten election workers online. KING's Julie Calhoun reports.Nov. 2, 2022.
Trump Organization criminal trial put on hold after witness tests positive for Covid
The criminal trial focused on the Trump Organization was delayed until next week after a witness tested positive for Covid on Tuesday. Jeffrey McConney, the senior vice president and controller at the company, tested positive shortly after he testified that former President Donald Trump had been aware of some off-the-books payments to longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, who is on paid leave from the organization.
Russia resumes participation in humanitarian grain shipments from Ukraine
Russia said on Wednesday that it would resume its participation in a deal to free up vital grain exports from Ukraine after suspending it over the weekend in a move that had threatened to exacerbate world hunger. The Russian defense ministry said it had received written guarantees from Kyiv not to use the Black Sea grain corridor for military operations against Russia.Nov. 2, 2022.
NBC News
529K+
Followers
59K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0