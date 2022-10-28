The body of an American who died fighting in Ukraine is being held for a potential war crimes investigation, his family said Tuesday. This is another in a series of delays as Joshua Jones’ family waits to lay his body to rest. After the 24-year-old was killed in August while fighting as a member of the Ukrainian Foreign Legion, the Russians held his remains in the Donbas region. But last week, the family was notified that Ukraine had finally negotiated an exchange for his remains.

