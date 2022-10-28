ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House says deleted tweet crediting Biden on Social Security gains was 'incomplete'

The Biden administration on Wednesday argued that a deleted White House tweet touting Social Security increases was removed because it was "incomplete." White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at Wednesday's briefing that the tweet, which credited President Joe Biden for the “biggest increase” to Social Security checks in a decade, should have included other contextual information.
Russia softens nuclear rhetoric over Ukraine

Is Russian President Vladimir Putin stepping back from the nuclear ledge?. After weeks of apocalyptic atomic innuendo, Russia issued a bland statement Wednesday reaffirming its long-standing policies on the use of nuclear weapons — a possible sign that the Kremlin is trying to cool the escalatory rhetoric it used throughout October.
North Korea is secretly supplying weapons to Russia, White House says

North Korea is covertly supplying a "significant number" of artillery shells to Russia for use in Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday. Kirby said North Korea is trying to obscure the destination of the shipments by funneling them through countries in the Middle East and...
Family of American killed in Ukraine says his body is being held in potential war crimes probe

The body of an American who died fighting in Ukraine is being held for a potential war crimes investigation, his family said Tuesday. This is another in a series of delays as Joshua Jones’ family waits to lay his body to rest. After the 24-year-old was killed in August while fighting as a member of the Ukrainian Foreign Legion, the Russians held his remains in the Donbas region. But last week, the family was notified that Ukraine had finally negotiated an exchange for his remains.
Trump Organization criminal trial put on hold after witness tests positive for Covid

The criminal trial focused on the Trump Organization was delayed until next week after a witness tested positive for Covid on Tuesday. Jeffrey McConney, the senior vice president and controller at the company, tested positive shortly after he testified that former President Donald Trump had been aware of some off-the-books payments to longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, who is on paid leave from the organization.
Russia resumes participation in humanitarian grain shipments from Ukraine

Russia said on Wednesday that it would resume its participation in a deal to free up vital grain exports from Ukraine after suspending it over the weekend in a move that had threatened to exacerbate world hunger. The Russian defense ministry said it had received written guarantees from Kyiv not to use the Black Sea grain corridor for military operations against Russia.Nov. 2, 2022.
