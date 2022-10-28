Read full article on original website
WDTV
Growing concerns for trick or treat
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As Monday is Halloween many kids were on the streets getting candy and having fun. It’s that time of the year again, spooky season but the scariest thing this year may not be masks or costumes. It could be drugs, more specifically fentanyl. Parents in...
WDTV
Marjorie Aldine Gump Rose
Marjorie Aldine Gump Rose, 95, of Fairmont passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Salem. She was born April 6, 1927, in Fairview, the daughter of the late Luther and Auda (Toothman) Gump. Marjorie is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly Postlewait and her...
West Virginia woman threatened to ‘gut’ another woman if she came into the room; Woman was stabbed
A Philippi woman has been charged after Barbour County Sheriff's deputies say she stabbed another woman during an altercation that escalated to the point where she allegedly threatened to gut the victim.
WDTV
Morgantown church providing free lunch reopens doors to the public
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown church has been feeding people free lunch for nearly 40 years. The pandemic forced them to make some changes, but now they’re back to providing the same level of hospitality they’ve always been known for. People in this Morgantown neighborhood know Trinity...
Fire destroys Cliff Street home in Weston
A fire destroyed a Cliff Street home in Weston Tuesday afternoon, the Weston Fire Department said.
New tattoo shop opens in Clarksburg
Clarksburg has a new tattoo studio, and the artists are excited to bring their art to the community.
WDTV
October Teacher of the Month: Lucas Stalnaker
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lucas Stalnaker has been selected as October’s Teacher of the Month sponsored by About You Monograms. Stalnaker is a history and civics teacher at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. He’s been there for 16 years and now he’s being recognized by his students for going the extra...
West Virginia Police Chief: “Needle marks” in Halloween candy false alarm
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Parents in Moundsville were concerned after a candy bar trended on social media Monday night showing what looked like suspicious “needle marks” in the chocolate. But after the candy was turned in and inspected by the Moundsville Police Department, the chief wants trick-or-treaters to know it was a false alarm! In […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County First Responder for Decades Who Served in Leadership Role, Thomas Summers, Passes
Thomas Wayne Summers passed away on October 8, 2022, at Clarksburg Continuous Care, to be with his sister Nancy, grandmother Ruby, father David, and Aunt Lucille. Tom was a devoted brother to Nancy and loyal caregiver to his brother-in-law, Michael. He loved his nieces and nephews as his own children.
New Family Support Center opens in Upshur County
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Upshur County now has a central location where families can get information about everything from jobs to community resources. The Mountain Cap Family Support Center of Upshur County held its ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon in Buckhannon. The resource hub has a social worker specializing in Grand families and Kinship Care, […]
WDTV
Clarksburg man charged for attempting to solicit teen
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged in Gilmer County after officers said he tried to solicit what he believed to be a 14-year-old teen. On Oct. 15., 31-year-old Aaron Pearson added what he believed to a be a 14-year-old girl on Facebook and began messaging her on Facebook Messenger, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Fairmont Police Department looking to hire four new officers
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Chief of Police Steven Shine is looking for four new officers to join the police force. “We aren’t looking to fill rosters. We are looking for qualified, selfless service people that are willing to earn the trust of the community and give back to the community and really understand the meaning of this job,” Shine said.
WDTV
Holiday films set to screen at Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Three popular holiday films are set to screen next month in downtown Clarksburg at the Robinson Grand. The Robinson Grand’s “Holiday Movie Memories 2022″ includes the following films:. Polar Express (2004) on December 9. Feast of the Seven Fishes (2019) on December 22.
WDTV
I-79 rest area facilities to close for the rest of the week
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - I-79 rest area facilities in Harrison County are set to close late Wednesday night and be closed for the rest of the week. The restroom facilities at the rest areas both northbound and southbound on I-79 at mile marker 123 will close at midnight on Wednesday, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
WDTV
Miss Amazing pageant held at Robinson Grand
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand held the Miss Amazing pageant Saturday afternoon. The Miss Amazing Pageant gives women with disabilities the opportunity to show off their talents as well. The pageant gives the women self-esteem and motivation. There are three stages to the pageant and an interview with...
WDTV
Animal abuse cases on the rise in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a disturbing trend in Monongalia County. According to the Canine Adoption Center Director, animal abuse cases have grown by 38% this year. Although the number is increasing, the reason why is not clear. “I don’t know why that’s happening,” said Dana Johnson of the...
WDTV
Mon County students getting rides on electric bus for next 6 weeks
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon County is testing out a new electric school bus. On Tuesday, bus drivers and first responders got to see firsthand what the bus is like. The wheels on the electric bus will be going round and round, at least for the next 6 weeks in Mon County.
WDTV
Philippi woman charged for stabbing another woman
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi woman has been charged after she allegedly stabbed another woman and threatened to “gut her.”. Officers responded to a home on Lillian Dr. in Philippi Saturday morning for a physical altercation with one person involved being stabbed, according to a criminal complaint. After...
West Virginia deputies recover stolen side-by-sides
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office recovered stolen side-by-sides from Elkins Motorsports in a two-day-long investigation.
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Sirianni’s Cafe
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Sirianni’s Café in Davis. Sirianni’s Café is located at 474 William Ave. in Davis. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
