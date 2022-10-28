FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Chief of Police Steven Shine is looking for four new officers to join the police force. “We aren’t looking to fill rosters. We are looking for qualified, selfless service people that are willing to earn the trust of the community and give back to the community and really understand the meaning of this job,” Shine said.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO