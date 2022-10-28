Another interest rate hike is on the horizon, and with an increase in the median price of single-family homes across Colorado's Front Range year after year, it's natural for prospective buyers to be worried. But experts say things are not as bad as they seem - for now. "If you're looking at maybe buying a house right now versus last year, yes, the interest rate is double, but you're not paying above asking anymore. Ya know, if a house is listed for $450,00, there's a strong chance you're going to get it for $450,00," said Matthew Leprino, owner of Remingo Brokerage...

COLORADO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO