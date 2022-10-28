Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Bruce Butler: After Election Day￼
Election Day 2022 is close. This is my final reminder to eligible voters to return your ballot by Tuesday, Nov. 8. When the election dust settles, I suspect Summit County referred measures 1A and 1B will have passed overwhelmingly. Measure 1A increases taxes on short-term rentals in unincorporated Summit County by placing a 2% excise tax on rentals under 30 days. The $5.4 million proceeds are intended to provide additional funding for workforce housing, trailhead improvements, and childcare. Measure 1B makes previously approved taxes for 911 dispatch, wildfire mitigation, and the Sheriff Department’s SMART team mental health co-responder program permanent.
Aspen Daily News
Email history shows congenial communication between Frisch, High Mountain Taxi going back to 2016
Last month, Breitbart News, a conservative media organization, published allegations made by former High Mountain Taxi proprietor Todd Gardner that he had successfully blackmailed Adam Frisch, the Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, when he was an Aspen City Council member several years ago. The...
coloradosun.com
The very important election battle in Colorado that you’re probably not paying attention to
Door by door, Democrat Lisa Cutter and Republican Tim Walsh are fighting a high-stakes battle in Jefferson County that could determine which party controls the Colorado Senate next year. And control of the Senate means control of the direction of the state. A majority in the chamber runs through state...
Summit Daily News
Frisco Town Council approves 2023 budget and mill levy
Frisco Town Council approved the second reading of resolution that officially adopts the town’s 2023 budget during its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25. Town staff estimated about $65 million in expenditures and $90.5 million of revenues and reserves, leaving the total ending fund balance for all funds at roughly $25.5 million.
Summit Daily News
Echoes of a buried past carry from the pauper’s section of a Leadville cemetery all the way to Ireland’s shores
LEADVILLE — As Jim Walsh strolls through the pine forest that envelopes Evergreen Cemetery on a brilliant late autumn morning, he flashes back to the day 18 years earlier, when he first set foot on what he has come to regard as sacred ground. Then, as now, gentle ridges...
Eagle County local Rodney Davis reported missing in Mexico
Longtime Eagle County local Rodney Davis, 73, has been missing for a week after disappearing near Loreto, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Davis, who has lived in the valley since the 1970s, has spent the last 10 winters at a campground called Juncalito Beach, located on the Baja Peninsula, with a group of retirees who regularly camp together.
Emails: JeffCo school officials knew "furries" were an issue after denial
One month after Jefferson County school administrators denied that kids were dressing up as so-called "furries" at school, CBS News Colorado has obtained emails showing the district was aware of the issue and yet denied it was happening.Darlene Edwards is among the parents who wrote in. She says when her 14-year-old son came home from school and said classmates were dressing up in animal costumes, she initially urged him to just ignore them."It got progressively worse," Edwards told CBS News Colorado. "He said, 'but mom they're scratching hissing and barking.' He was getting agitated overwhelming frustrated."Edwards says her son -...
Summit Daily News
Fulfillment of employee housing requirement remains unclear for Kindred Resort, but officials say there is still time to meet county mandate
Employee housing for future Kindred Resort staff members is still up in the air despite claims that a partnership with Village at Wintergreen would provide 40-50 beds for workers at the new resort. Kimball Crangle, the Colorado market president of Gorman & Co., which developed Village at Wintergreen, said Kindred...
travelyourway.net
Colorado Town Seizing Ski Resort’s Land To Stop It Building Employee Housing
Following months of increasingly contentious head-butting, officials in the mountain town of Vail, Colorado, are moving to seize a property from a local ski resort to prevent it from constructing new housing for its employees. The property in question is a 5-acre site abutting a frontage road in the eastern...
Experts say housing market not as bad as it seems - for now
Another interest rate hike is on the horizon, and with an increase in the median price of single-family homes across Colorado's Front Range year after year, it's natural for prospective buyers to be worried. But experts say things are not as bad as they seem - for now. "If you're looking at maybe buying a house right now versus last year, yes, the interest rate is double, but you're not paying above asking anymore. Ya know, if a house is listed for $450,00, there's a strong chance you're going to get it for $450,00," said Matthew Leprino, owner of Remingo Brokerage...
Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”
Aloft Hotel resident Anthony Mitchell says there are problems there.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) A man living at Aloft hotel downtown Denver told the City Council Monday the hotel has “all kinds of problems going on out here.”
2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
Summit Daily News
Obituary: William “Bill” Ebert
The family of Bill Ebert invite friends and colleagues to join us in celebrating his life on Saturday, November 5 at 2pm at their residence at 2850 Classic Dr. in Highlands Ranch, CO and on Sunday November 6 at 2pm at St. John the Baptist Church in Breckenridge. A reception will follow brief services at each event.
Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quickly
The Stay Inn at 12033 38th Ave., Denver, likely will be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will use a $2 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help buy a 96-room hotel for people experiencing homelessness.
Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts
If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label. The first time the water from this area was recognized came in 1996, when the...
Will It Make You Uncomfortable With a ‘World Trade Center’ in Denver?
An area in Denver near I-25 and I-170 that used to be a printing facility for the Denver Post newspaper, will become a 40+ acre community, including World Trade Center Denver. By sometime in 2024, the landscape of the Denver Metro will be changing again, with this new "FoxPark Denver" development. It will have many things, including Virgin Hotels' first Colorado hotel, and the home of the World Trade Center.
Xcel Energy likely to seek gas rate hike in 2023 after Colorado slashed increase
DENVER — Xcel Energy expects to seek natural gas rate increases in 2023 after Colorado utilities regulators slashed the rate hike the power company sought this year. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission OK'd a $64 million natural gas rate hike for what the utility can charge its 1.4 million customers in the Denver metro area and elsewhere in the state.
This is the most popular Halloween costume in Colorado for 2022
The spookiest holiday of the year has arrived. Monday is Halloween. From ghosts and goblins to superheroes and royalty, costumes of all types will be sported across Colorado tonight.
Two Colorado spots listed among 'best small towns to visit' in US
Travel website Trips to Discover has once again given Colorado some love, this time on their list of the top 20 'most beautiful small towns to visit in the United States.'. Towns of Breckenridge and Ouray were included on the unranked list of 20. The publication pointed to Breck's state-of-the-art...
