ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Sexy Jessie From 'Toy Story' Costume

The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians and Jenners love to make a big deal out of Halloween, and Kendall finally posted her 2022 entry to the genre on Instagram. The model dressed up as the Toy Story character Jessie, a spunky cowgirl with red hair, which Kendall wore a braided red wig to emulate. The costume deviated from the original a bit and got pretty sexy.
Elle

Pat McGrath On Creating Taylor Swift's 'Bejeweled' Beauty Looks

When it comes to otherworldly, fantastical make-up looks that look equally as epic alongside haute couture corsets as they do in the midst of a fairytale music video, there's no one that can put on a show quite like Pat McGrath. And clearly Taylor Swift agrees. Looking to the legendary MUA and 'Mother' of make-up to bring her latest music video 'Bejeweled' to life, Swift transforms on screen from a scruffy Cinderella to a blinged out crystal queen, thanks to a series of impeccable beauty looks.
Elle

Jenna Ortega Drops Her Affordable Skincare Routine

Welcome to Beauty Muse, where we delve into the beauty and wellness routines of women across the globe. Next up is Jenna Ortega, a.k.a. the latest actress to conquer the role of Wednesday Addams. Read on for more. Jenna Ortega’s skin has frequently been slathered in fake blood and dirt....
Elle

The Best Christmas Movies on Netflix To Watch This Holiday Season

No matter your taste in movies, something is bound to put you in the holiday spirit. And that something is probably on Netflix. There's so much seasonal fare on the streaming service, ranging from goofy romances to animated features, naughty adults living for their inner child, hit-filled musicals, and a healthy dose of supernatural events. It's true that Christmas is with us all year long, especially with the list below to keep you binge-watching.
Elle

Adele Explains Why She Might Never Have an EGOT

Getting an EGOT — an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award — is not something that is in the reach of every performer. The people most likely to do it are musicians, since regular actors rarely win Grammys, even the award-winning ones. One person who is very close to the full EGOT is Adele. The musical artist has an Emmy, an Oscar, and 15 Grammys. But she claims she will never win a Tony.
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift Sets ‘Eras’ Tour

Taylor Swift is going back on tour, she announced on Tuesday’s Good Morning America. The 2023 jaunt, which kicks off March 18 in Arizona, is called the Eras tour, which Swift said will be “a journey through all of my musical eras of my career.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTaylor Swift Becomes First Artist With Entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 in Same WeekTaylor Swift Recalls Her "Nightmare" 'Les Misérables' Audition With Eddie RedmayneTaylor Swift "Anti-Hero" Music Video's "Fat" Scale Scene Removed From Apple Music After Controversy The tour, Swift’s first since her Reputation tour, in support of the album of the same...
ARIZONA STATE
Elle

Kourtney Kardashian With Shaved Off Eyebrows Is Something I Thought I’d Never See

The no-eyebrow eyebrow look is nothing new. Just take Kim Kardashian and her younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as prime examples – they've all rocked the bleached blonde brow style. But now, their older sis, Kourtney has just gone that one step further by shaving both of hers off. Sibling rivalry 'n' all...
SPY

Stanley’s Viral Quencher is Now Available in a Soft Matte Finish

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been struggling to get your hands on a Stanley Quencher, a.k.a the perfect water bottle, ever since the brand went viral on Tik Tok you’re in luck. They’ve restocked their top-selling 40 ounce model with a new soft matte finish and four new colorways: Red Rust, Stormy Seas, Dune and Bay Leaf. They’re all available now on Stanley’s website, just in time for holiday gifting season. Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler (Soft Matte) 40 Oz — Stormy Sea NEW COLOR Buy:...
Elle

Character Study: ELLE’s October Shopping Guide

The fall collections saw the emergence of three distinct fashion archetypes. Looking to test the waters? We’ve got everything you need to achieve your desired look.

Comments / 0

Community Policy