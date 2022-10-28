Read full article on original website
Santa Cruz County Jail inmate dies; investigation underway
An inmate at the Santa Cruz County Jail died at 8:16 on Tuesday morning. Sheriff's office detectives are investigating the incident.
KSBW.com
Shooting hoax prompts Salinas schools to be put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon
SALINAS, Calif. — North Salinas High School, Rancho San Juan High School, Everett Alvarez High School and the Salinas Education Center were placed on lockdown after reports of an active shooter on campus on Tuesday at around 4 p.m. According to the Salinas Union High School District, the calls...
KSBW.com
Recently released man on parole arrested for a stabbing in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Watsonville Police reported a man who was released on parole and is now facing felony charges following a stabbing that happened on 2nd Street in Watsonville. Police say that they responded to a 37-year-old man who was stabbed in the neck with a knife in the...
KSBW.com
10,000 people came out for Halloween in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz police say at its peak, 10,000 people were in the city for Halloween and they said due to a high police presence, there were no serious violent incidents. In comparison to 2021, the estimated crowd size was higher, while citations and arrests were...
KSBW.com
3 people arrested following shooting in north Salinas Tuesday afternoon
SALINAS, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant in north Salinas, Tuesday afternoon. According to police, officers found a 41-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wound in the parking lot of Fish & Chips, located at 2010 North Main Street. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
KSBW.com
Monterey Bay Aquarium to bring back community open house
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey Bay Aquarium announced that it is bringing back the Community Open House event next year. Anyone who lives in Monterey County, Santa Cruz County, or San Benito County will get free admission to the aquarium Jan. 21-29, 2023. In order to get in for...
Woman with life-threatening injuries following stabbing in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A woman has life-threatening injuries after a stabbing Tuesday in San Jose and police have located a suspect.The incident was reported at 11:28 a.m. on the 5400 block of Drysdale Drive in the Lone Hill Highlands neighborhood.San Jose police said on social media that officers were still trying to gather information on a possible motive. At 12:45 p.m., police said a suspect had been located.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
sftimes.com
Minor arrested for allegedly making threats on Santa Cruz school
A minor who allegedly made online threats against a school in Santa Cruz has been arrested Monday. According to the Santa Cruz Police Department, a staff member from the school found an online threat and called SCPH. A shelter-in-place was made for caution. Officers were also sent to the campus.
Shooting that erupted from parking lot fight being investigated by Salinas police
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Salinas are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Main Street. Police dispatched at 3:40 p.m. arrived to find a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Police said the shooting occurred after a fight broke out […]
Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
Monterey County Government Center evacuated after bomb threat
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is on-site at the Monterey County Government Center after a bomb threat was reported, according to Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo. The building was evacuated, and deputies are working to assess the threat. They will be using bomb-sniffing dogs to check the building. The search of the The post Monterey County Government Center evacuated after bomb threat appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Prescribed burn planned for Wilder Ranch State Park starting Wednesday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Prescribed burns have been scheduled at Wilder Ranch State Park starting on Wednesday and going through Dec. 13. Several trails in the park will be closed during the burns. The burns are part of a fire program designed to enhance the health of the forest...
Parolee arrested on felony stabbing charges in Watsonville: police
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police say a 37-year-old man was stabbed in the neck on Halloween morning on the 100 block of Second Street. Witnesses said that a man ran away before police could arrive just before 3 a.m. A suspect description was given, and police found someone matching the description within minutes. Aaron Ibarra, The post Parolee arrested on felony stabbing charges in Watsonville: police appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Cal Fire plans prescribed burn in Soquel Demonstration State Forest
LOS GATOS, Calif. — According to Cal Fire CZU, a prescribed fire will be set in the Soquel Demonstration state forest. Cal Fire says the prescribed fire will be approximately 15 acres and will burn near the lower helipad on the Soquel Demonstration state forest on Nov.24 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
foodcontessa.com
A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet
A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
San Jose police make arrest in ‘suspicious’ death of woman
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police have made an arrest in the “suspicious” death of a woman, the San Jose Police Department announced in a media advisory Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, 39 of San Jose, was taken into custody Oct. 27 and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on homicide charges. Flores-Rogel was arrested in […]
KSBW.com
Video shows orcas and humpbacks dueling in the Monterey Bay
MONTEREY, Calif. — Video from a Monterey Bay Whale Watch tour shows orcas and humpback whales interacting in Monterey Bay. According to the videographer, Evan Brodsky, the video shows orcas and humpbacks dueling. Humpbacks normally avoid killer whales, but they can sometimes attack orcas if they interfere with their...
Stabbing, fighting at Dolores Park Halloween ‘Hill Bomb’
A man was stabbed during a confrontation near Dolores Park, where a crowd of Halloween skateboarders were hill-bombing down Dolores Street, according to both police sources and an eyewitness. At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing at 20th and Dolores streets, police said. Officers located a male victim...
Update: Pedestrian fatally struck crossing Cherry Avenue in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A homeless man crossing a San Jose street near the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Cherry Ave. was fatally struck early Wednesday by a vehicle, authorities said.A 2020 Hyundai sports utility vehicle, driven by an adult female driver, was traveling westbound on Cherry Avenue when it struck an adult male pedestrian. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. No drug or alcohol influence is suspected.San Jose police said the preliminary investigation has revealed that a homeless male was crossing Cherry Ave. outside of a marked crosswalk on 4:26 a.m. when...
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Stabbing of Woman in San Jose Detained by Police
A suspect has been detained following a stabbing in San Jose, police confirmed Tuesday. The woman is hospitalized, but stable, with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident was reported at 11:28 a.m. on the 5400 block of Drysdale Drive, according to police. No further information has been released. This is a developing...
