SAN JOSE -- A woman has life-threatening injuries after a stabbing Tuesday in San Jose and police have located a suspect.The incident was reported at 11:28 a.m. on the 5400 block of Drysdale Drive in the Lone Hill Highlands neighborhood.San Jose police said on social media that officers were still trying to gather information on a possible motive. At 12:45 p.m., police said a suspect had been located.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO