Cheyenne, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Inflation In Wyoming Sees Largest Jump In 41 Years

Inflation in the Cowboy State continues to post double-digit increases for transportation and food, based on Wyoming's latest cost-of-living report. The report, released this week and prepared by State Economic Analysis Division Principal Economist Amy Bittner, shows statewide inflation rate...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming National Guard

Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, Wyoming's adjutant general, told the Wyoming Legislature's Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee on Wednesday morning he is concerned with the number of sexual assault incidents being reported in the Wyoming National Guard. In...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken over the Fontenelle Reservoir near La Barge, Wyoming by Woody Studt. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

With No Federal Govt Involvement, Gold Mine East Of Cheyenne Could Be Operational By 2025

The CK Gold Project east of Cheyenne is unique as far as mining goes in Wyoming. Because it's all on state and private land – even the 17-mile transmission line won't cross federal land — U.S. Gold Corp. is expecting to have it up and running within a few years. If it touched federal land, the permitting process would take several more years.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Colorado Wolves May Have Crossed Border And Then Shot In Wyoming

The sharp differences in Wyoming's and Colorado's wolf management policies may have meant death for three young female wolves from Colorado's famed North Park pack, a Colorado wildlife official said. Three black "sub-adult" females were reported to have...
COLORADO STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Louisa Swain building is dedicated in the Equality State

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Officials came together on Thursday to celebrate a building opening and the reason we are called the “Equality State.”. State and municipal officials recognized the Louisa Swain federal building with a ceremony. Today, they dedicated the Louisa Swain federal building and celebrated not...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Vote Yes On Amendment A

On this year's general election ballot, you will see an opportunity to vote FOR Amendment A. This initiative would provide an option for counties to expand their investment of general funds into equities. Amendment A isn't a new concept; it...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Stopping A Grizzly Attack: What Works Better — Bear Spray Or A Gun?

It's a question that has swirled for decades among outdoors enthusiasts – in grizzly country, are you better off with bear spray or a firearm?. The answer could be "it depends.". Some favor the authority of a firearm,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Halloween Good For Wyoming Candymakers, But Not As Sweet As Christmas

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups is the No. 1 choice for those with a sweet tooth, craved by candy lovers across the nation and Wyoming. Wyoming's second-most bought candy, meanwhile, is saltwater taffy, followed by Dubble Bubble Gum. Nationally, Nos. 2...
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Guardian Flight Awarded CAMTS Accreditation in Wyoming

(SOUTH JORDAN, Utah) — Guardian Flight today announced that its air medical operations in Wyoming have been awarded full accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS). CAMTS accreditation is the highest standard that can be achieved in the air medical industry. "We are incredibly proud...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Homeowners Outside Of Cheyenne Have First Tesla Roof In Wyoming

You wouldn't know that Chris Roberts' roof is a home solar farm just by looking at it, but the black tiles that cover the top of his house near Cheyenne produce about 120% of the energy his home uses, not including the power to charge his Tesla Model Y car.
CHEYENNE, WY

