The CK Gold Project east of Cheyenne is unique as far as mining goes in Wyoming. Because it's all on state and private land – even the 17-mile transmission line won't cross federal land — U.S. Gold Corp. is expecting to have it up and running within a few years. If it touched federal land, the permitting process would take several more years.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 8 HOURS AGO