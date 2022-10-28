Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Goodbye Clarene Law and Nancy Shelton – Leaders In Wyoming Tourism And Journalism
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. What a pair of great Wyoming gals. Two of my favorite people in my two chosen careers left us recently. Clarene Law of Jackson was a giant in the tourism industry, and Nancy Shelton of Laramie was a pivotal figure in Wyoming newspapers.
cowboystatedaily.com
Inflation In Wyoming Sees Largest Jump In 41 Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Inflation in the Cowboy State continues to post double-digit increases for transportation and food, based on Wyoming’s latest cost-of-living report. The report, released this week and prepared by State Economic Analysis Division Principal Economist Amy Bittner, shows statewide inflation rate...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming National Guard
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, Wyoming’s adjutant general, told the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee on Wednesday morning he is concerned with the number of sexual assault incidents being reported in the Wyoming National Guard. In...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Wednesday, November 2, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken over the Fontenelle Reservoir near La Barge, Wyoming by Woody Studt. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file,...
Poll: Should Wyoming Stay On Daylight Saving Time All Year?
The annual fall time change is coming up this weekend. That means we get an extra hour of sleep back that we lost in the spring time change. As the old saying goes, ''spring ahead, fall back." These days, however, there is more and more discussion across the country about...
cowboystatedaily.com
With 28,000 Job Openings And 9,000 Job Seekers, Help Wanted All Over Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tim Giersch with Papa Johns in Cheyenne would hire a mix of 20 full- and part-time people today to work at both of the city’s pizza shop locations if he could. But like many other Wyoming businesses, a lack of...
cowboystatedaily.com
With No Federal Govt Involvement, Gold Mine East Of Cheyenne Could Be Operational By 2025
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The CK Gold Project east of Cheyenne is unique as far as mining goes in Wyoming. Because it’s all on state and private land – even the 17-mile transmission line won’t cross federal land — U.S. Gold Corp. is expecting to have it up and running within a few years. If it touched federal land, the permitting process would take several more years.
cowboystatedaily.com
Brent Bien Lost By 50,000 Votes To Mark Gordon But Volunteers Still Push Write-In Effort
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Driving home with her “Brent Bien for Governor” sign the day after the Republican candidate lost his primary election was when something dawned on Thermopolis resident Cheryl Aguilar. “I was halfway home and I said, ‘No,’” Aguilar said. “I...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody, the Bighorn Basin, and Wyoming Getting The First Taste of Winter This Week
The season’s first significant snowstorm is on its way, so Wyomingites should anticipate snowy skies, a noticeable drop in temperature, and potentially hazardous driving for the rest of the week. After an unseasonably warm October, the first week of November is eager to cool things off. Over the next...
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Wolves May Have Crossed Border And Then Shot In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The sharp differences in Wyoming’s and Colorado’s wolf management policies may have meant death for three young female wolves from Colorado’s famed North Park pack, a Colorado wildlife official said. Three black “sub-adult” females were reported to have...
cowboystatedaily.com
Amendment A: Cities, Counties Could Get More Investment Freedom From Wyoming Voters
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Wyoming voters go to the polls next week, they’ll decide if their local municipalities can spend tax money to invest in stocks and equities. Voters statewide will be asked whether to support or deny Amendment A, a referendum that...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Louisa Swain building is dedicated in the Equality State
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Officials came together on Thursday to celebrate a building opening and the reason we are called the “Equality State.”. State and municipal officials recognized the Louisa Swain federal building with a ceremony. Today, they dedicated the Louisa Swain federal building and celebrated not...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Vote Yes On Amendment A
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. On this year’s general election ballot, you will see an opportunity to vote FOR Amendment A. This initiative would provide an option for counties to expand their investment of general funds into equities. Amendment A isn’t a new concept; it...
cowboystatedaily.com
Stopping A Grizzly Attack: What Works Better — Bear Spray Or A Gun?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s a question that has swirled for decades among outdoors enthusiasts – in grizzly country, are you better off with bear spray or a firearm?. The answer could be “it depends.”. Some favor the authority of a firearm,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Halloween Good For Wyoming Candymakers, But Not As Sweet As Christmas
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups is the No. 1 choice for those with a sweet tooth, craved by candy lovers across the nation and Wyoming. Wyoming’s second-most bought candy, meanwhile, is saltwater taffy, followed by Dubble Bubble Gum. Nationally, Nos. 2...
wrrnetwork.com
Guardian Flight Awarded CAMTS Accreditation in Wyoming
(SOUTH JORDAN, Utah) — Guardian Flight today announced that its air medical operations in Wyoming have been awarded full accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS). CAMTS accreditation is the highest standard that can be achieved in the air medical industry. “We are incredibly proud...
cowboystatedaily.com
Homeowners Outside Of Cheyenne Have First Tesla Roof In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You wouldn’t know that Chris Roberts’ roof is a home solar farm just by looking at it, but the black tiles that cover the top of his house near Cheyenne produce about 120% of the energy his home uses, not including the power to charge his Tesla Model Y car.
cowboystatedaily.com
Game & Fish Says No Grizzlies Yet In Bighorns, But It May Just Be A Matter Of Time
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Grizzly bears supposedly lumbering about in Wyoming’s Bighorn mountains is one of the most “pervasive” rumors the Wyoming Game and Fish Department deals with, an agency biologist said. “There is also a rumor that we move (grizzly) bears...
cowboystatedaily.com
Forced to Diversify, Wyoming Ranchers Launch USDA-Certified Meat Processing Plant
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cathryn Kerns is not living the ranching life she thought she would be when she married her husband Taylor six years ago. In 2016, the couple thought they’d be raising their family on the Kerns ranch near Sheridan, the sixth generation...
cowboystatedaily.com
Election Day ‘Blood Moon,’ Lunar Eclipse May Get Snowed Out In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Vote for a total lunar eclipse this election day. In the wee hours of Nov. 8 before the polls open, the earth will slide between the full moon and the sun, causing the final total lunar eclipse for the year. It’s...
Comments / 1