Hawaii Report Lists Strategies for Sea Level Rise Threat
(TNS) - A report released this week by a community working group lays out the growing catastrophe Oahu's North Shore will face in the coming decades amid accelerated sea level rise, while providing a framework for policymakers to devise immediate and incremental strategies for adapting to environmental realities. Already, about...
Board Awards $1B for School Builds Statewide
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A state board that determines where voter-approved school construction bonds and state funding are spent has made substantial...
2022 State Cyber Summit Recaps from Kansas and Michigan
I was in Wichita, Kan., this past week as an invited keynote speaker at their Inaugural Kansas Cyber Summit 2022, which was a packed event that reached capacity for the venue. This Government Cyber Summit was organized by the Kansas Information Security Office and brought together stakeholders from across Kansas: K-12 schools, universities, and state and local governments.
Ohio Libraries Enlist Tech Trainers to Fight Digital Divide
(TNS) — Champaign County libraries are providing a technology trainer at its branches, and workers there are pointing to a need locally for internet access and digital literacy. The "digital divide" — the gap between people who have online access and skills, and those who don't — prevents people...
