ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, AL

Bibb County family wants justice in cold case murder

By Tim Reid
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nava3_0ipW8CP500

CENTREVILLE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Bibb County family is seeking justice for the murder of their loved one.

56-year-old Sandra Lockett Huckelberry was found stabbed multiple times in her Centreville home in October 2014. This month marks the 8th anniversary of her death.

Alabama man’s car found in Coosa River nearly 40 years after going missing

Evelyn Lockett wants her sister’s killer caught and to face consequences for the murder.

“We deserve justice because we are still here and she deserves it more then we do,” Lockett said. “I don’t know how heaven works but I do believe she is there and she’s looking down on us saying ‘I know ya’ll are going to do something about this.'”

Investigators have never been able to identify Huckelberry’s killer. Every year her brothers and sisters meet at her memorial site to pray and hug one another, trying to cope with the brutal murder.

Ella Chisim says her sister was a wonderful and caring person who would help anyone. She is still heartbroken and wants to know why anyone would hurt Sandra.

“We forgive you. We just want to know what happened and you felt you couldn’t come to us,” Chisim said. “We are a family here [in this neighborhood]. Why did it get that severe and why couldn’t you go to the family first?”

The governor’s office is offering a $13,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 5

Related
alreporter.com

Jefferson County coroner confirms death of incarcerated man on Friday

An incarcerated individual died in the early afternoon on Friday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. In a statement released on Monday, Chief Deputy Corner Bill Yates confirmed the death of Harold Wayne Bailey, a 52-year-old incarcerated man at the Jefferson County facility, who died on Friday in the facility infirmary.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham was identified Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marcello Hopson was shot in the 10 block of 64th Street North on October 22 around 10:04 p.m. Hopson was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment where he would die […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

2 arrested in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has made two arrests made in connection to the murder of 43-year-old Marchello Hopson. The suspects have been identified as Jeremy Lee Hawkins, Jr., 18, and Jason Martez Johnson, 24, both of Birmingham. Detectives have obtained warrants against both suspects for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WJTV 12

Alabama burglary suspect arrested in Perry County on drug charges

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies arrested a man on drug charges during a driver’s license checkpoint on Sunday, October 30. The checkpoint was conducted at Pumping Station and Morristown Road. During the checkpoint, deputies said they seized approximately six grams of what was believed to be crystal meth from 45-year-old Jason Dee […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died at the William Donaldson Correction Facility on October 28. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Harold Wayne Bailey was found dead by medical staff at the facility’s infirmary around 11:58 a.m. Bailey was in the infirmary receiving treatment for […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Woman shot after fight at Tuscaloosa bar

A woman was shot overnight after getting into a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar. Tuscaloosa police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded early Wednesday to a report of a shooting at Fourth Street in Temerson Square, said Capt. Marty Sellers. Two women, both Tuscaloosa County residents, got into a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man arrested in connection to convenience store robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced Tuesday that an arrest has been made in connection to a robbery that occurred at a convenience store last week. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the BPD, 23-year-old Derrick Hardy was arrested after officers obtained a warrant for first-degree robbery. On Oct. 23, officers responded to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

33-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lipscomb on October 28. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Steven Bernard Anderson Jr. was driving on Avenue K around 10:49 p.m. when he lost control of his car and struck multiple utility poles. Anderson was pronounced dead at […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa County man charged with attempted murder

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Tuscaloosa County on October 27. According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Overland Road in Duncanville on reports of a person stabbed multiple times. The victim was taken to DCH for treatment […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

1 injured in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Tuscaloosa are on the scene of a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning. According to Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, around 1 a.m., a woman fired shots at the car of another woman that she got into a physical altercation with inside a […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Fultondale man dies in car accident on I59/20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Fultondale man died in a two-vehicle accident on I59/20 South at 31st Street Tuesday night. Authorities said William Hall Jr., 57, was driving a 2008 silver Ford Focus when he wrecked with a 2006 silver Chrysler 300. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
FULTONDALE, AL
92.9 WTUG

Kidnapping Suspect Caught Sneaking Drug-Laced Cash Into Tuscaloosa County Jail

A man accused of kidnapping and beating a woman in Tuscaloosa in 2020 was caught last week trying to sneak drug-laced money into the Tuscaloosa County Jail. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, Brandon Parnell Long was arrested in May 2020 after he allegedly kidnapped a woman with whom he had been in a relationship at gunpoint and beat her before she escaped by jumping out of his vehicle and flagging down a passing stranger.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Man charged with capital murder and arson in Jefferson Co. jail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Youit Jones had his first court appearance Tuesday morning. Jones is accused of killing a Birmingham father in August 2022. Jones asked to file a petition to the court. According to Jones’ lawyer, he was asked to take a DNA swab but he refused so...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

67K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy