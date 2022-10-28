Read full article on original website
Letter: County officials miss mark on fairgrounds proposal
On Oct. 11, Eagle County Facilities Manager Jan Miller and Charlie Kolarik, an architect, met with the Eagle County Board of Commissioners on the master plan for the fairgrounds. The fairgrounds proposal is laid out in three phases, costing Eagle County taxpayers an estimated $55 Million over the course of the project. This project includes an addition of a 100-unit short-term RV Park geared toward out-of-towners. As part of the development team on the newly-improved River Dance RV Park in Gypsum, I acknowledge that I have a conflict of interest. However, my push to say “no” on the fairground’s proposal goes far beyond that.
Ninth annual Night of Excellence Awards honors local first responders for outstanding service
Swathes of pink and orange illuminated the sky as the colors were presented, the national anthem was sung, the pledge of allegiance was recited and the invocation was given, kicking off the ninth annual Night of Excellence Awards presented by the Rotary Clubs of Eagle County and Starting Hearts. This...
KKTV
Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday. Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.
Vail to host hard-to-recycle event for electronics, yard waste and more￼
Have you ever wondered what to do with your outdated computer? Or how to get rid of all those old paper bills and bank statements? Or what to do with that pile of leaves in your yard?. On Friday, Nov. 4, in its sixth annual America Recycles Day celebration, the...
Guest opinion: Gypsum electeds explain decision to ask Mountain Rec to remove Pride flag at rec center
Steve Carver, Tom Edwards, Bill Baxter, Chris Huffman, Kathleen Brendza, Marisa Sato, Scott Green. The primary thing that we believe all patrons should universally think when they go to the Gypsum Recreation Center is, “I feel welcome here and I had fun.”. It’s the reason the Gypsum Recreation Center...
Letter: Brian Brandl is the right choice for county commissioner
We’ve got a problem and here’s how I see it. I’ve been a “marketing guy” for most of my adult life. I’ve always thought of the Vail Valley as a whole community as a “product,” from East Vail to Dotsero. Inherent in that product are great facilities, both winter and summer, really robust community organizations and wonderful natural resources. We also have a lot of good people, but we’re struggling with the number and quality of service workers.
Letter: Support for the formation of transportation authority
Please join my family and me in supporting the formation of the Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority with your “yes” vote on Nov. 8. Those of us who live here year-round have the opportunity to help create a better-connected community with a more inclusive and cohesive transportation system. A regional transportation authority will enable our region to tackle transit and transportation more holistically from one end of the valley to the other. It will become easier to get around the 50-mile-long corridor we call home with transit that works together between our communities, and can get us from point A to point B.
Vail’s original avalanche dog, Henry, dies at age 15
The most recognizable dog in Vail, Henry Reeder, was laid to rest Sunday, his family has announced. Like many larger-than-life personalities, Henry was known by many names and titles — Vail’s first avalanche dog, the Dogfather, the Henry’s Hut and Henry’s Legacy Bourbon namesake — but at home, with the Reeders, he was called Hank.
Time machine: 40 years ago, Saab ad features Vail and Aspen police in friendly rivalry
Dylan Roberts was selected to serve in House District 26, the Vail Daily announced, running a column from Roberts. Roberts was chosen to fill the Colorado House District 26 seat vacated by Diane Mitsch Bush, who resigned her seat to focus on her campaign for U.S. Congress. “It will be...
Neguse: Working together to build a more hopeful future
During the past two years, our community has faced many challenges — a pandemic, attacks on our democracy, unprecedented wildfires and drought, and more. And yet, every time our community has been tested, we’ve risen to the occasion, demonstrating the incredible resiliency, innovative spirit, and kindness that Coloradans are so well known for. As your representative in the U.S. Congress, I’ve been honored to serve our community at such a critical time and to work together — with each of you — to overcome these obstacles. And the strength and spirit I have seen in our community and our state has only deepened my belief that our best days truly lie ahead.
Town of Gypsum requests removal of Pride flag from Gypsum Recreation Center
In March, Mountain Recreation’s decision to fly Pride flags year-round at its three Eagle County facilities was initially met with some backlash, followed by a groundswell of support from local residents, nonprofits and community groups. The town of Gypsum requested this week that the Pride flag be removed from...
Letter: Vote for better options for transportation up and down the valley
I have had the good fortune to live, work and raise a family in this valley for over 40 years. Having started in East Vail, I enjoyed working in Vail and riding the bus to and from the village where I worked. It was convenient, timely, and easy to get used to. That was a very long time ago and as we moved downvalley to EagleVail, then Edwards, our habits changed and I became used to the convenience of my car to get to work, to ski and shuttle kids and family to the variety of activities we were all engaged in.
Letter: Thanks, Vail Daily, for candidate forum
Thanks, Vail Daily for providing another opportunity to hear the candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. I was able to successfully stream the event on Facebook!. Once again, I had the opportunity to hear from the candidates for Colorado Senate District 8 and House District 26. And once again I strongly urge Eagle County residents (regardless of party affiliation) to vote for Dylan Roberts and Meghan Lukens.
Letter: Support housing and transportation on the ballot
The Vail Local Housing Authority advocates for affordable housing initiatives and works to ensure there is Vail-based deed-restricted housing for at least 30 percent of Vail’s workforce. To that end, and with your mail-in ballots now sitting on your kitchen counter and ready to be filled out, we support and urge “yes” votes on the following three initiatives that will be instrumental in delivering on housing solutions:
Letter: Jeanne McQueeney for county commissioner
Please join me today by showing your support for the most vulnerable members of our community by casting your vote for Jeanne McQueeney for county commissioner. I have known Jeanne for nearly 20 years through my work in local government and the nonprofit sector. Jeanne has long been a strong advocate for the underserved in our community with particular emphasis on the needs of families and young children. For years, she has championed efforts to support our early childhood system to improve the quality of care, increase capacity and promote fair and equal access for all.
Letter: A small price to pay for an improved community
Living and working for more than 25 years in the Vail Valley has led to many transportation challenges through the years. I always wondered why we didn’t have a transportation system like the Roaring Fork Valley or other ski towns I had visited. Now we have the chance! An enhanced transit system will help locals get to their jobs, schools, medical care, recreation and other community services safely and efficiently. Investing in our valley-wide transit system will support the locally owned small businesses and visitors that contribute to our region’s economy and tax base. Improved regional transportation will promote the livability, sustainability, and economic vitality of Eagle County.
Community members share stories of resilience and recovery at inaugural This Is My Brave event in Edwards
Editor’s note: This article contains stories of trauma, suicide, mental illness and substance abuse that may be triggering for some readers. SpeakUp ReachOut held its first This Is My Brave storytelling event Thursday night at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards, where seven community members took the stage to share their stories of resilience and recovery from mental illness and addiction.
Avon’s first sustainability coordinator explains the role of human psychology in climate action
Earlier this year, the town of Avon created its first staff position dedicated to helping the town reach its sustainability goals. Charlotte Lin became the inaugural sustainability coordinator for the town in March, and though she has a scientific background in ecological research, it was her understanding of teaching methods and positive psychology that the Town Council believes will help drive the behavior changes needed to fulfill its Climate Action Plan.
Schmick: Why a vote for healthy school lunches for all will save lives
Ask any teacher and they will tell you a story about hunger affecting their classroom: Kids aren’t eating at home and are then skipping school lunch because of the stigma of being on a “welfare” program. That’s usually the end of the story. Here is the beginning: A local teacher told me that nine times out of 10, a student who misbehaves in class is hungry. “Have you eaten today?” asks the teacher, while opening their desk drawer filled with snacks purchased out of pocket.
