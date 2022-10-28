ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Ferry: Take a closer look at Prop 123

I think we need to take a closer look at Proposition 123 before we check the yes box. Most of us will have a knee-jerk reaction to this prop. We can’t wait to do what we can to create more affordable housing. Almost everyone agrees that we have a problem and any solution is better than no solution.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Neguse: Working together to build a more hopeful future

During the past two years, our community has faced many challenges — a pandemic, attacks on our democracy, unprecedented wildfires and drought, and more. And yet, every time our community has been tested, we’ve risen to the occasion, demonstrating the incredible resiliency, innovative spirit, and kindness that Coloradans are so well known for. As your representative in the U.S. Congress, I’ve been honored to serve our community at such a critical time and to work together — with each of you — to overcome these obstacles. And the strength and spirit I have seen in our community and our state has only deepened my belief that our best days truly lie ahead.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Letter: Brian Brandl is the right choice for county commissioner

We’ve got a problem and here’s how I see it. I’ve been a “marketing guy” for most of my adult life. I’ve always thought of the Vail Valley as a whole community as a “product,” from East Vail to Dotsero. Inherent in that product are great facilities, both winter and summer, really robust community organizations and wonderful natural resources. We also have a lot of good people, but we’re struggling with the number and quality of service workers.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

￼Vail to discuss size, unit mix of Timber Ridge redevelopment

One of the workforce housing projects at the top of Vail’s list is the redevelopment of the Timber Ridge Village apartments in West Vail. And at its Tuesday, Nov. 1 meeting, Vail Town Council will host a work session to start making critical decisions about the project including the number of units it should have and the preferred home type and unit mix.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Meghan Lukens for House District 26

Only a few weeks ago I had the chance to share coffee with Meghan Lukens, candidate for House District 26. I found her to be authentic, ambitious and selfless. We discussed ways that our education system can better support local kids. We discussed specific solutions to reduce the cost of health care for seniors. We discussed the daunting threats that climate change presents for mountain towns. When young political leaders run for office, they are asked to prepare confident solutions to the state’s myriad problems. Meghan has many of these solutions already and demonstrates a growth mindset when it comes to solving the next big challenge.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Vote for better options for transportation up and down the valley

I have had the good fortune to live, work and raise a family in this valley for over 40 years. Having started in East Vail, I enjoyed working in Vail and riding the bus to and from the village where I worked. It was convenient, timely, and easy to get used to. That was a very long time ago and as we moved downvalley to EagleVail, then Edwards, our habits changed and I became used to the convenience of my car to get to work, to ski and shuttle kids and family to the variety of activities we were all engaged in.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Jeanne McQueeney deserves another four years

I have had the pleasure of knowing Jeanne McQueeney for over 30 years. I met Jeanne through her husband, Harry, while coaching basketball at Red Sandstone Elementary and was impressed with her upbeat attitude and passion for kids. Jeanne has done a great job as our commissioner with an emphasis on early childhood education and housing issues. I urge Eagle County voters to give Jeanne another four years as our commissioner.
Vail Daily

Lewis: No free lunch — except maybe in Colorado

I expect most households, like my own, live within a budget. I allocate our finances by removing fixed costs (taxes, loans, utilities, food, etc.). The remainder is disposable income for eating out, vacations, home improvements, or whatever else we choose to do. That’s how budgets work. Most of us can’t buy whatever we want or do everything we want. We are forced to prioritize.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Eagle County local Rodney Davis reported missing in Mexico

Longtime Eagle County local Rodney Davis, 73, has been missing for a week after disappearing near Loreto, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Davis, who has lived in the valley since the 1970s, has spent the last 10 winters at a campground called ​​Juncalito Beach, located on the Baja Peninsula, with a group of retirees who regularly camp together.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Schmick: Why a vote for healthy school lunches for all will save lives

Ask any teacher and they will tell you a story about hunger affecting their classroom: Kids aren’t eating at home and are then skipping school lunch because of the stigma of being on a “welfare” program. That’s usually the end of the story. Here is the beginning: A local teacher told me that nine times out of 10, a student who misbehaves in class is hungry. “Have you eaten today?” asks the teacher, while opening their desk drawer filled with snacks purchased out of pocket.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail’s original avalanche dog, Henry, dies at age 15

The most recognizable dog in Vail, Henry Reeder, was laid to rest Sunday, his family has announced. Like many larger-than-life personalities, Henry was known by many names and titles — Vail’s first avalanche dog, the Dogfather, the Henry’s Hut and Henry’s Legacy Bourbon namesake — but at home, with the Reeders, he was called Hank.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Dawson: I will reform Congress and reduce spending if elected

When former President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered his 1936 re-nomination acceptance speech, he spoke of forgiveness for a government acting with good intentions: “Governments can err, Presidents do make mistakes … Better the occasional faults of a Government that lives in a spirit of charity than the consistent omissions of a Government frozen in the ice of its own indifference.” In other words, Americans should feel comforted that their government is compassionate despite its failings. President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse are continuing FDR’s policies of promoting stated good intentions over results.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy