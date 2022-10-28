Read full article on original website
Ferry: Take a closer look at Prop 123
I think we need to take a closer look at Proposition 123 before we check the yes box. Most of us will have a knee-jerk reaction to this prop. We can’t wait to do what we can to create more affordable housing. Almost everyone agrees that we have a problem and any solution is better than no solution.
Neguse: Working together to build a more hopeful future
During the past two years, our community has faced many challenges — a pandemic, attacks on our democracy, unprecedented wildfires and drought, and more. And yet, every time our community has been tested, we’ve risen to the occasion, demonstrating the incredible resiliency, innovative spirit, and kindness that Coloradans are so well known for. As your representative in the U.S. Congress, I’ve been honored to serve our community at such a critical time and to work together — with each of you — to overcome these obstacles. And the strength and spirit I have seen in our community and our state has only deepened my belief that our best days truly lie ahead.
Letter: Brian Brandl is the right choice for county commissioner
We’ve got a problem and here’s how I see it. I’ve been a “marketing guy” for most of my adult life. I’ve always thought of the Vail Valley as a whole community as a “product,” from East Vail to Dotsero. Inherent in that product are great facilities, both winter and summer, really robust community organizations and wonderful natural resources. We also have a lot of good people, but we’re struggling with the number and quality of service workers.
10 Colorado communities support lawsuit to block Utah oil trains along Colorado River
Ten Colorado communities along both dormant and active railroad tracks are asking a federal court to include their arguments in an appeal to block plans for increased crude oil train traffic from Utah traversing the state. When the Surface Transportation Board in 2020 approved plans for a new 88-mile stretch...
Vail to host hard-to-recycle event for electronics, yard waste and more￼
Have you ever wondered what to do with your outdated computer? Or how to get rid of all those old paper bills and bank statements? Or what to do with that pile of leaves in your yard?. On Friday, Nov. 4, in its sixth annual America Recycles Day celebration, the...
Time machine: 40 years ago, Saab ad features Vail and Aspen police in friendly rivalry
Dylan Roberts was selected to serve in House District 26, the Vail Daily announced, running a column from Roberts. Roberts was chosen to fill the Colorado House District 26 seat vacated by Diane Mitsch Bush, who resigned her seat to focus on her campaign for U.S. Congress. “It will be...
Writers on the Range: New Mexico court upholds public access
Every state in the West has some type of law declaring that its waters belong to the public. But what this means is disputed, and several state supreme courts have had to decide cases that pit streamside landowners against paddlers and anglers. Recreational users have won most of these cases...
Guest opinion: Gypsum electeds explain decision to ask Mountain Rec to remove Pride flag at rec center
Steve Carver, Tom Edwards, Bill Baxter, Chris Huffman, Kathleen Brendza, Marisa Sato, Scott Green. The primary thing that we believe all patrons should universally think when they go to the Gypsum Recreation Center is, “I feel welcome here and I had fun.”. It’s the reason the Gypsum Recreation Center...
￼Vail to discuss size, unit mix of Timber Ridge redevelopment
One of the workforce housing projects at the top of Vail’s list is the redevelopment of the Timber Ridge Village apartments in West Vail. And at its Tuesday, Nov. 1 meeting, Vail Town Council will host a work session to start making critical decisions about the project including the number of units it should have and the preferred home type and unit mix.
How Eagle County will spend its share of the first opioid settlement funds￼
As the opioid crisis continues to deepen across Colorado, local municipalities and counties are set to receive the first round of opioid settlement money to fight the epidemic. Across the state, $18 million is being distributed from settlements with Johnson & Johnson as well as from three major drug distributors...
Letter: Meghan Lukens for House District 26
Only a few weeks ago I had the chance to share coffee with Meghan Lukens, candidate for House District 26. I found her to be authentic, ambitious and selfless. We discussed ways that our education system can better support local kids. We discussed specific solutions to reduce the cost of health care for seniors. We discussed the daunting threats that climate change presents for mountain towns. When young political leaders run for office, they are asked to prepare confident solutions to the state’s myriad problems. Meghan has many of these solutions already and demonstrates a growth mindset when it comes to solving the next big challenge.
Letter: Vote for better options for transportation up and down the valley
I have had the good fortune to live, work and raise a family in this valley for over 40 years. Having started in East Vail, I enjoyed working in Vail and riding the bus to and from the village where I worked. It was convenient, timely, and easy to get used to. That was a very long time ago and as we moved downvalley to EagleVail, then Edwards, our habits changed and I became used to the convenience of my car to get to work, to ski and shuttle kids and family to the variety of activities we were all engaged in.
Letter: Jeanne McQueeney deserves another four years
I have had the pleasure of knowing Jeanne McQueeney for over 30 years. I met Jeanne through her husband, Harry, while coaching basketball at Red Sandstone Elementary and was impressed with her upbeat attitude and passion for kids. Jeanne has done a great job as our commissioner with an emphasis on early childhood education and housing issues. I urge Eagle County voters to give Jeanne another four years as our commissioner.
Lewis: No free lunch — except maybe in Colorado
I expect most households, like my own, live within a budget. I allocate our finances by removing fixed costs (taxes, loans, utilities, food, etc.). The remainder is disposable income for eating out, vacations, home improvements, or whatever else we choose to do. That’s how budgets work. Most of us can’t buy whatever we want or do everything we want. We are forced to prioritize.
Eagle County local Rodney Davis reported missing in Mexico
Longtime Eagle County local Rodney Davis, 73, has been missing for a week after disappearing near Loreto, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Davis, who has lived in the valley since the 1970s, has spent the last 10 winters at a campground called Juncalito Beach, located on the Baja Peninsula, with a group of retirees who regularly camp together.
Republican Savannah Wolfson ramps up attacks on Democrat Meghan Lukens in state House race
Following statements about how her campaign has remained positive, Republican Savannah Wolfson is paying for a website and mailers to attack her Democratic opponent Meghan Lukens. In response, Lukens has called the website, MeghanLukensLies.com, and the claims it makes about her “absolutely ridiculous.”. “When folks run negative campaigns, that’s...
Schmick: Why a vote for healthy school lunches for all will save lives
Ask any teacher and they will tell you a story about hunger affecting their classroom: Kids aren’t eating at home and are then skipping school lunch because of the stigma of being on a “welfare” program. That’s usually the end of the story. Here is the beginning: A local teacher told me that nine times out of 10, a student who misbehaves in class is hungry. “Have you eaten today?” asks the teacher, while opening their desk drawer filled with snacks purchased out of pocket.
Vail’s original avalanche dog, Henry, dies at age 15
The most recognizable dog in Vail, Henry Reeder, was laid to rest Sunday, his family has announced. Like many larger-than-life personalities, Henry was known by many names and titles — Vail’s first avalanche dog, the Dogfather, the Henry’s Hut and Henry’s Legacy Bourbon namesake — but at home, with the Reeders, he was called Hank.
Dawson: I will reform Congress and reduce spending if elected
When former President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered his 1936 re-nomination acceptance speech, he spoke of forgiveness for a government acting with good intentions: “Governments can err, Presidents do make mistakes … Better the occasional faults of a Government that lives in a spirit of charity than the consistent omissions of a Government frozen in the ice of its own indifference.” In other words, Americans should feel comforted that their government is compassionate despite its failings. President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse are continuing FDR’s policies of promoting stated good intentions over results.
