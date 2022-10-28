PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Ella Slicker is ranked No. 1 one in the state and may have had one of the best high school golf seasons in Kansas history. Ella has been playing golf since she was 3. Competition began at the age of 5, and by the time she was 9, she shot her first hole-in-one. Now as a freshman at Shawnee Mission East, Ella has won every event she played in - all seven tournaments, the regionals and state championship.

SHAWNEE, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO