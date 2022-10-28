Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KMBC.com
Shawnee Mission East golfer ranked No. 1 in Kansas
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Ella Slicker is ranked No. 1 one in the state and may have had one of the best high school golf seasons in Kansas history. Ella has been playing golf since she was 3. Competition began at the age of 5, and by the time she was 9, she shot her first hole-in-one. Now as a freshman at Shawnee Mission East, Ella has won every event she played in - all seven tournaments, the regionals and state championship.
Former KU basketball player passes away
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self announced the passing of former player Gethro Muscadin. “Gethro Muscadin passed away late last night. He had been unresponsive since the car accident last December. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gethro’s loved ones. So young. So sad. He will always be a teammate […]
KMBC.com
KU imposes four-game suspension on head basketball coach Bill Self
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas has imposed a four-game suspension on basketball coach Bill Self and his top assistant Kurtis Townsend. The suspension comes following a lengthy FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. Several other restrictions will also be imposed on the team. The school barred both...
KMBC.com
KMBC 9 wins 11 Mid-America Emmy Awards
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 News earned 11 awards at the 46th Annual Mid-America Emmy Awards Gala, including wins in the prestigious categories of News Excellence and Evening Newscast. “We are incredibly appreciative of this recognition by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences,” said KMBC KCWE...
Popular Raymore-Peculiar Academy teacher dies over the weekend
In a post shared by the Raymore-Peculiar School District, the administration said one of their own died on Saturday.
Ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid sentenced to prison in DWI crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced to three years in prison for a 2021 DWI crash that injured a young girl.
KMBC.com
The Crown Center Ice Terrace opens for its 50th season on Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Crown Center Ice Terrace is set to have its 50th opening day on Friday. Kansas City's most popular outdoor ice skating rink will mark the occasion with a free morning skating session and complimentary coffee or hot chocolate. The rink officially opens for business...
Kansas City man charged with premediated murder in Overland Park shooting
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City man with premeditated first-degree murder for allegedly killing a victim outside an Overland Park gas station.
KMBC.com
Father and son duo bring back popular Halloween tradition in KC's Northland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northland family is returning to a Halloween tradition in 2022. After changing things up the past two years due to the pandemic, it's a big deal for the family and their neighborhood. The Haunted Garage in Tiffany Woods has returned. On Halloween night, you...
Man dies in head-on crash in Kansas City Monday night
KCPD said that at about 9:07 p.m., a silver Nissan Versa driving west on Englewood Road crossed into the eastbound lanes.
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responds to serious-injury shooting
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a serious injury shooting shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Here's what to expect on the ballots in Kansas, Missouri for Nov. 8 election
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There have already been thousands of votes cast in Kansas and Missouri but most people will still vote on Tuesday and it's a long ballot in both states. One of the changes for Election Day is a new Missouri law allowing no-excuse early voting in the state.
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning garden
The former Fidelity National Bank & Trust Building, Federal Office Building, and 911 Walnut (cropped).By: Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. I have always thought this was an interesting skyscraper in downtown Kansas City. I've always been intrigued by who resides at the top of the building.
KMBC.com
Meeting scheduled to discuss future of Shawnee Indian Mission after scrutiny over radar study
FAIRWAY, Kan. — A Shawnee Tribe official and the Kansas interim state archaeologist have scheduled a meeting next week to discuss the future of the Shawnee Indian Mission and formal consultation about a ground penetrating radar study to search for potential unmarked graves of children. It comes after last...
1 dead in wrong-way crash on Englewood Road in Kansas City, Missouri
One man died after a wrong-way crash Halloween night at Northeast Englewood Road and North Walnut Street.
KMBC.com
Sunny, dry and breezy this afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny, dry and breezy this afternoon with elevated fire weather conditions. High 78. Scattered clouds, warm and windy Wednesday with elevated fire weather conditions. South 15 gusting 30 mph. High 76. Becoming cloudy and very windy Thursday. South 15-20 gusting 35 mph. High 76. Rainy impacts off and on throughout the day on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s. Occasional thunderstorms are possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1.5’’ to 3’’ are possible. Drying out Sunday. High 61. Cooler next week on Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the 60s.
KMBC.com
Hometown veterans being honored with banners at Independence Square
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — As November begins, the Kansas City area is preparing for Veterans Day. Work is underway at Independence Square to show support for several local heroes. Independence, Missouri firefighter Chad Sappenfield served his country as well as his community. "Chad always had a really strong mission to...
Troopers arrest 2 people in Northland road rage case
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Connor T. Raimo, 19, and a juvenile in connection with a road rage case on I-35 in Clay County.
Kansas band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local band is counting its blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. KSNT spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
KMBC.com
Hundreds gather to recognize decades of work from civil rights activist Alvin Brooks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A well-known civic leader and civil rights activist in Kansas City was honored with a prestigious award Sunday night. Hundreds of people gathered in Crown Center to recognize Alvin Brooks for his decades of work in Kansas City. The Jewish Community Relations Bureau AJC presented...
