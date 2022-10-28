ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

KMBC.com

Shawnee Mission East golfer ranked No. 1 in Kansas

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Ella Slicker is ranked No. 1 one in the state and may have had one of the best high school golf seasons in Kansas history. Ella has been playing golf since she was 3. Competition began at the age of 5, and by the time she was 9, she shot her first hole-in-one. Now as a freshman at Shawnee Mission East, Ella has won every event she played in - all seven tournaments, the regionals and state championship.
SHAWNEE, KS
KSNT News

Former KU basketball player passes away

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self announced the passing of former player Gethro Muscadin. “Gethro Muscadin passed away late last night. He had been unresponsive since the car accident last December. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gethro’s loved ones. So young. So sad. He will always be a teammate […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

KU imposes four-game suspension on head basketball coach Bill Self

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas has imposed a four-game suspension on basketball coach Bill Self and his top assistant Kurtis Townsend. The suspension comes following a lengthy FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. Several other restrictions will also be imposed on the team. The school barred both...
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

KMBC 9 wins 11 Mid-America Emmy Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 News earned 11 awards at the 46th Annual Mid-America Emmy Awards Gala, including wins in the prestigious categories of News Excellence and Evening Newscast. “We are incredibly appreciative of this recognition by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences,” said KMBC KCWE...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

The Crown Center Ice Terrace opens for its 50th season on Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Crown Center Ice Terrace is set to have its 50th opening day on Friday. Kansas City's most popular outdoor ice skating rink will mark the occasion with a free morning skating session and complimentary coffee or hot chocolate. The rink officially opens for business...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Sunny, dry and breezy this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny, dry and breezy this afternoon with elevated fire weather conditions. High 78. Scattered clouds, warm and windy Wednesday with elevated fire weather conditions. South 15 gusting 30 mph. High 76. Becoming cloudy and very windy Thursday. South 15-20 gusting 35 mph. High 76. Rainy impacts off and on throughout the day on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s. Occasional thunderstorms are possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1.5’’ to 3’’ are possible. Drying out Sunday. High 61. Cooler next week on Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the 60s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Hometown veterans being honored with banners at Independence Square

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — As November begins, the Kansas City area is preparing for Veterans Day. Work is underway at Independence Square to show support for several local heroes. Independence, Missouri firefighter Chad Sappenfield served his country as well as his community. "Chad always had a really strong mission to...
INDEPENDENCE, MO

