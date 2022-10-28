ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Leslie Jordan honored by costar Mayim Bialik and Call Me Kat cast in heart-wrenching tribute after actor’s sudden death

By James Lawley
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

LESLIE Jordan has been honored by the stars of Call Me Kat in a heart-wrenching tribute aired at the start of Thursday's episode.

The Fox sitcom, which regularly featured the late actor alongside lead star Mayim Bialik, paid tribute to Leslie after he died in a car accident on Monday aged 67.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fUout_0ipW7mRq00
Call Me Kat aired a tribute to the late Leslie Jordan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DRpXZ_0ipW7mRq00
He starred in the Fox sitcom alongside Mayim Bialik Credit: Instagram/missmayim

The tribute reel began with Leslie's unmasking on The Masked Singer in 2021, when he performed as Soft Serve.

Emotional music played as the video then showed his appearances on Call Me Kat, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids, and Lego Masters.

Fox included a quote from Leslie's character on Call Me Kat, Phil, who said: "I'm a big believer in celebrating every moment."

The screen then the displayed the text: "Forever a part of the Fox family."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRjzs_0ipW7mRq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTSDH_0ipW7mRq00

As the tribute aired, many fans took to social media to pay their respects again to the late star.

"The Leslie Jordan tribute at the start of Call Me Kat tonight has got me," wrote one.

Another shared: "Leslie Jordan was a sassy treasure. Call Me Kat won’t be the same without him. Such a beautiful, beautiful soul."

"He was the best!" gushed a third.

'SWEET BUDDY'

On Monday, Mayim shared her own tribute to Leslie on social media.

Sharing a selfie of them smiling together, the Jeopardy! host wrote: "They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan. He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend.

"I will miss him so much - it’s unimaginable that he’s gone. Rest well, sweet buddy."

Call Me Kat has halted filming in the wake of Leslie's death.

LEGEND LOST

The Tennessee native passed away on October 24 after he was involved in a fatal car accident on his way to film the show.

Leslie was in the driver’s seat of his BMW when he apparently suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a building in Hollywood at around 9.30am, TMZ reported.

The LA County Coroner's Office confirmed to The U.S. Sun that the driver of the BMW was pronounced dead on the scene.

A rep for Leslie posted on the American Horror Story star’s Instagram, saying: "The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time."

As well as making his name on the small screen, Leslie found a new venture during the Covid-19 pandemic, becoming a TikTok sensation with his comedic videos.

His Instagram fanbase skyrocketed from less than 100,000 followers to over five million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NCj6w_0ipW7mRq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TyCwB_0ipW7mRq00

He previously told TMZ Live that his secret to success was simply being himself, a "silly, funny, goofy, happy-go-lucky senior citizen".

Throughout his lavish career, Leslie made appearances on several big-hit TV shows, including Will & Grace, Reba, Star Trek: Voyager, American Horror Story, and Hearts Afire, among others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29bOtW_0ipW7mRq00
Mayim described her late co-star as 'a dear mentor and a beloved friend' in her own tribute post Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GBn5C_0ipW7mRq00
Leslie passed away Monday, October 24 aged 67 Credit: The Mega Agency

The US Sun

The US Sun

