Celtics icon Paul Pierce drops Truth bomb on Ime Udoka stepping in for Steve Nash as new Nets HC
More than a few folks were taken by surprise by the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. As it turns out, however, Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce knew all along. The Hall of Famer took to Twitter to share his thoughts on these recent developments, saying...
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash
Steve Nash was regarded as one of basketball’s brightest young coaches when the Brooklyn Nets hired him in September 2020. He’s out just over two years later, a pair of failed seasons, never-ending drama and wholly dispiriting beginning to 2022-23 prompting Nash’s mutually agreed upon departure from Brooklyn. Nash, obviously, wasn’t the Nets’ only problem. […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
NBA Twitter reacts to Nets’ bonkers decision to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash
Within a span of just a few hours, the Brooklyn Nets made two major changes. They fired head coach Steve Nash and then shortly after, it was reported the organization is finalizing a deal to hire Ime Udoka, who is currently suspended by the Boston Celtics for an improper relationship with an employee.
‘What the f–k are you doing?’: Jayson Tatum hilariously reacts to Celtics player doing postgame interview as Batman
It’s that time of year, Halloween is in the air and the Boston Celtics are getting into the spirit. Following the Celtics’ win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Grant Williams decided to arrive at his press conference dressed as Batman. The decision sparked a hilarious reaction from teammate Jayson Tatum who was in disbelief at Williams’ decision.
The reason Ime Udoka was never going to coach Celtics again
There was always a chance Joe Mazzulla would prove himself up to the task as the Boston Celtics head coach in 2022-23, making it much easier for the front office to part ways with Ime Udoka upon season’s end. Now that he’s set to become head coach of the Brooklyn Nets less than an hour after the team parted ways with Steve Nash, though, it’s become abundantly clear retaining Udoka beyond his one-season suspension was never in the Celtics’ plans.
Nets star Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy draws response from Nike
Kyrie Irving made anti-Semitic comments over the last few days and they’ve been the talk of the town. The Brooklyn Nets star had been posting cryptic messages with subtle jabs at the Jewish community. It all came to a head a few days ago, when Irving seemingly promoted a book and a film with clear anti-Semitic tones.
Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched
The Golden State Warriors are on a tailspin, having just lost their third game in a row in a 116-109 defeat at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Tuesday night in South Beach. But if there’s anything noteworthy for the Warriors about that game, it would be the fact that Jordan Poole […] The post Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
‘It makes no sense’: Marcus Smart’s angry response to Nets likely hiring Ime Udoka
Ime Udoka is reportedly expected to replace Steve Nash as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, despite the Boston Celtics suspending Udoka for the season for an improper relationship with a team employee. Celtics guard Marcus Smart is particularly confused by this turn of events, and it’s clear that he’s unhappy with how things were handled.
‘Every night I’m gonna be guarded by five players’: Kevin Durant frustrated after Nets blow lead to Bulls
On a day when Brooklyn lost head coach Steve Nash, Kevin Durant and the Nets had an opportunity for a morale-boosting victory. The Nets led by as many as 12 points in the second half Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls. But as has been the case to start the season, Chicago stormed back to claim […] The post ‘Every night I’m gonna be guarded by five players’: Kevin Durant frustrated after Nets blow lead to Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They just call it different’: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole sound off on root cause of Warriors’ foul troubles
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Detroit Pistons 128-114 on Sunday, weary legs, widespread early shooting struggles and their penchant for lackadaisical defense contributing to a second loss in as many days. Needless to say, going 0-2 against the lottery-bound Pistons and Charlotte Hornets isn’t exactly how the Warriors hoped to begin their first […] The post ‘They just call it different’: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole sound off on root cause of Warriors’ foul troubles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets, NBA facing public relations nightmare on two fronts
NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets are embroiled in layers of off-court controversy.Star player Kyrie Irving is in hot water after tweeting a link to an antisemitic film and the team is in the process of courting a Boston Celtics coach currently suspended for sexual misconduct allegations.CBS2's Jessica Moore spoke with sports insiders and season ticket holders to find out what they think should happen next.It's a slap in the face for Jon Bell, a Nets season ticket holder whose law firm is a corporate sponsor of the team. Bell is also Jewish."How does this make you feel about continuing...
RUMOR: The main reason why Celtics were eager to let Ime Udoka join Nets after Steve Nash firing, revealed
It wasn’t too long after the Brooklyn Nets announced their decision to part ways with Steve Nash before suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka emerged as the top candidate for the recently vacated position in Brooklyn. As a matter of fact, Udoka appears to be the lone candidate as the Nets reportedly close in […] The post RUMOR: The main reason why Celtics were eager to let Ime Udoka join Nets after Steve Nash firing, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Believe in me, bro’: Darvin Ham’s compelling case that convinced Russell Westbrook to buy-in Lakers bench role
The Los Angeles Lakers finally got the proverbial monkey off their backs, notching their first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets. One huge reason for the win was the stellar play of Russell Westbrook. The former MVP came off the bench for the second consecutive game, and was the clear spark that the […] The post ‘Believe in me, bro’: Darvin Ham’s compelling case that convinced Russell Westbrook to buy-in Lakers bench role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ime Udoka’s move to Nets gets critical update in latest Woj bomb
Steve Nash is out, and right now, it’s only a matter of time before the Brooklyn Nets announce the hiring of Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics as their new head coach. This seemingly inevitable move has been the stuff of headlines since Nash’s firing, and according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, an announcement could come shortly.
‘I lost some of my powers’: Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards gets real on troubling impact of offseason weight gain
There’s been a lot of talk about Anthony Edwards’ eating habits after Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Karl-Anthony Towns blatantly called him out for his affinity to fast food. As it turns out, Edwards did put on weight during the offseason, but most of it has been muscle. Be that as it may, even the Timberwolves star […] The post ‘I lost some of my powers’: Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards gets real on troubling impact of offseason weight gain appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Joel Embiid playing vs. Wizards
The Philadelphia 76ers play host to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center, who they beat on Monday to collect their third win in a row. Their star big man Joel Embiid actually missed that contest due to a non-COVID-19 illness. By no surprise, fans want to know if he’ll suit […] The post Is Joel Embiid playing vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds and pick – 11/2/2022
The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Grizzlies-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. The Portland Trail Blazers join the Utah Jazz and the San Antonio Spurs as one of the most surprising teams in the Western Conference in the first two weeks of the season. The […] The post NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds and pick – 11/2/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys makes move on deadline day, but it wasn’t a Brandin Cooks trade
The Dallas Cowboys made a move on deadline day, but it wasn’t the Brandin Cooks deal that fans were hoping for. Heck, it was not even a trade! On Tuesday minutes after the trade deadline has passed, the Cowboys officially announced that they have waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill. According to Calvin Watkins of Dallas […] The post Cowboys makes move on deadline day, but it wasn’t a Brandin Cooks trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
