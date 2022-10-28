Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
fox17.com
Metro Council says still no questions answered for the Titans stadium proposal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council members are still not sold on building a new Titans stadium because some of them said they're not getting the numbers they're asking for to make the right decision for taxpayers. The question they currently want answered is, ‘What would the minimum cost...
Proposal to eliminate minimum parking requirements in Nashville moves forward
A bill that would eliminate minimum parking space requirements for developments in a large portion of Nashville is approved by the Metro Council on the second of third votes
Ethics review reveals Nolensville police chief fixed tickets for city officials
Nolensville city officials face censure or possible termination following an ethics review into a ticket fixing scandal.
thecentersquare.com
Nashville council members push back against mayor's closed-door $2.1B stadium deal
(The Center Square) — Opposition to a deal for the public portion of financing of a new $2.1 billion Tennessee Titans stadium is building amongst Nashville council members since the deal was first announced at a press conference by the mayor's office and then a non-binding term sheet was presented to the city's sports authority and East Bank Stadium Committee.
fox17.com
Parking prices are not affordable for people working in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — People who make their living working in downtown Nashville say they can't afford the price of parking. FOX 17 News spoke with musicians, security, and others who work downtown, and we learned that some employees get help from their employers to pay for parking. But most people have had to find alternative ways to find affordable parking.
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin-based Landmark Recovery announces $7.5 million expansion, 1,300 new jobs
Franklin-based Landmark Recovery will see a $7.5 million expansion to their Cool Springs headquarters which is expected to create 1,300 new jobs. The announcement was made on Monday in a Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development news release. According to that news release, Landmark Recovery relocated their headquarters from...
fox17.com
Neighbors concerned, frustrated over Bellevue homeless community
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Community members are on high alert after a growing homeless community in Bellevue. Just a 10-minute drive from Brookmeade Park’s homeless encampment, you’ll find folks living off Hicks Road in Bellevue, just past an abandoned church. “It just seems the city is kinda...
rejournals.com
Newmark closes $66 million sale of 3.17 acres in Nashville
Newmark closed the $66 million sale of 3.17 acres at 1401 Church in Nashville, Tennessee’s, dynamic Midtown submarket. Newmark represented the seller, Dairy Farmers of America in the sale to Bosa Development, a commercial and residential developer. 1401 Church is a former dairy factory currently zoned for a wide...
City of Murfreesboro files new allegations against landfill over toxic contaminants
The City of Murfreesboro is lodging fresh allegations against operators of Middle Point Landfill in an ongoing legal dispute over the existence of harmful air and water contaminants linked to the region’s largest waste disposal site. In August, the city filed suit against Republic Services — the nation’s No. 2 waste corporation — and its […] The post City of Murfreesboro files new allegations against landfill over toxic contaminants appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wgnsradio.com
FUELED UP: Gas Prices in Rutherford County Start the Week Off Between $3.14 to $3.29 Per Gallon
RUTHERFORD CO. - Rutherford County as a whole, which includes Murfreesboro, Smyrna, LaVergne and all of the rural gas stations in Lascassas, Eagleville, Christiana and Rockvale, is recording an average price of $3.29 per gallon. Outside of the rural gas stations in Rutherford County and specifically in Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne, the average price-per-gallon rings in at $3.14 per gallon.
Rutherford County Schools hopes to add new school safety position
After seeing an increase in school threats, leaders are hoping the school board will approve hiring a new assistant safety director.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
New Balance Announces $68 Million Tennessee Facility
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Footwear and apparel manufacturer New Balance plans...
fox17.com
Nashville home prices expected to drop by 20%, study finds
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The housing market was booming in 2022. However, home prices in Nashville are projected to fall by 20%, according to a recent report by Moodys Analytics. It's a concerning statistic for homeowners, but this number could give home buyers a little relief as people struggle...
williamsonhomepage.com
$50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Franklin
A $50,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Franklin following the Halloween drawing that saw another winning ticket in Ardmore. According to a Tennessee Lottery news release, the winning ticket was sold at the Murfreesboro Road Kroger in Franklin, with the unidentified lucky player matching four of five white balls plus the red Powerball.
Street racers raise noise complaints in Antioch
The racers gathered at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road, then headed toward La Vergne and pulled into a loading dock where the drivers did donuts in the parking lot.
Plane Involved In Deadly Middle Tennessee Crash Needed Repairs: Report
The NTSB released its preliminary report on the deadly plane crash outside of Nashville.
Man stabbed in the back at South Nashville motel
An investigation is underway after police say a man was stabbed while staying at a motel in South Nashville.
Spring Hill’s Juice Bar new owners hoping to attract new customers and employees
Elizabeth and Handel Arango took over the Juice Bar in August from previous owner Bill Benedict.
WSMV
Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stakeout at a local Kroger has led to the arrest of a man, according to an affidavit. On Monday, detectives were conducting surveillance at the Kroger on East Thompson Lane in South Nashville that officers said has a high level of narcotics transaction activity. Detectives...
fox17.com
Watchdog finds issues with grants given to some Nashville nonprofits
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A nonprofit watchdog has found the City of Nashville provided grants totaling $5 million to local nonprofit organizations but not all of them are in good standing with the state. Adam Andrzejewski, CEO of nonprofit watchdog OpenTheBooks.com found on average, 58 organizations received an average of $80,000 in grants...
Comments / 5