Arizona State

Mesa leaders propose new rules for drive thru's

Just a week until election day, Kari Lake, the GOP candidate for running to become the next AZ Governor, lays out her plan for Arizona if she wins the election.
Kari Lake discusses taxes, border in one-on-one Arizona’s Family interview

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake met with Arizona’s Family for a one-on-one interview on Tuesday afternoon. Arizona’s Family political editor Dennis Welch sat down at Lake’s campaign office to discuss several topics, including taxes and the border. “What is Kari Lake’s political philosophy?”...
Alleged fake utility worker arrested for string of burglaries at Phoenix homes

Mesa officials recommended that there be limits on the number of drive-thru's, including no more than two drive-thru's can be located next to one another.
Tempe grandmother suggests 3D artwork at freeway exit ramps as a way to stop wrong-way crashes

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Judith Lupnacca devotes a lot of time to her artwork, but the Tempe grandmother is also passionate about saving lives and finding a way to stop wrong-way crashes across Arizona. “It breaks my heart,” said Lupnacca. “I am thinking, what is wrong with the freeway system?” The Tempe artist reached out to Arizona’s Family to share her idea of making Arizona freeways safer.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion

Two Arizona men won a Mexico fishing contest recently, landing them a prize of $1.59 million. Television sets and gifts are some of the best buys in November, according to Consumer Reports. Illegal dumping becoming a problem in Valley cities. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The City of Tempe is...
2 Arizona men win Mexico fishing contest, prize of $1.59 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men from Arizona recently won a Mexico fishing contest, landing them a prize of $1.59 million. Mike Ciardullo and Matt Parsons managed to find the catch of a lifetime, hooking a 344-pound marlin on the very first day of Bisbee’s Black & Blue tournament in Cabo.
3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff

Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. Phoenix police officers on leave after video shows alleged excessive force during arrest. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Phoenix police say two officers are on leave after video shows them...
Former police officer no longer employed as security guard


Man accused of posing as utility worker in string of burglaries at Phoenix homes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Jersey man is accused of pretending to be a utility worker before going inside Phoenix residents’ homes and stealing their personal items. Police say 29-year-old Anthony Miguel was arrested for the string of burglaries on Sunday afternoon. Arizona’s Family previously reported a story about a thief, who investigators later identified as Miguel, who was posing as a utility worker checking for water contamination. Yoshiko Buckmaster was among those who had sentimental items reportedly stolen by Miguel. The widow says Miguel was wearing a badge, posing as an employee with Arizona Water Services before he snuck into her bedroom and stole jewelry given to her by her late husband. Family members confirmed with Arizona’s Family on Tuesday that Miguel was the one that went into Buckmaster’s home.
As new home market shifts, builders offer big incentives

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When mortgage interest rates started to go up, Andrew Behan thought he was getting priced out of a new home for his cross country move from Florida to Arizona. “Interest rates just kept rising. Price points were all over the place,” he said. “It’s been quite...
Fall dining in the desert? Check out some of the best patios around the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As temperatures in metro Phoenix get a little cooler, more of us will want to bask in the fresh, and at times, brisk autumn air. So Good Morning Arizona is making a round-up of the best places around the Valley for dining al fresco (that’s an Italian phrase for outdoor dining). The list is being updated daily all this week.
Winter storms takes aim on Arizona, First Alert Weather Day on Thursday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The relatively quiet weather of the past week or so will change quite rapidly beginning tomorrow afternoon into Thursday. It will be the first big weather storm of the season with up to 12″ of snow possible in the highest elevations, with the Flagstaff area potentially getting 6″ or more. The Valley will see scattered showers as well on Thursday but not super heavy. Rainfall amounts of .25″ of an inch or less are expected. Temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees in 24 hours.
Secretary of State’s Office releases statewide voter registration report

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - According to a report released Monday, Arizona has more than 4.8 million registered voters participating in the 2022 General Election. The quarterly report shows that around 4.1 million voters have their voter information up to date. Those considered inactive are still registered and eligible to vote but were labeled inactive if two election mailings were sent to a registered address and were returned as undeliverable or if the voter hasn’t updated their address. If you want to see the quarterly voter registration report, click here or call 1-877-THE-VOTE.
