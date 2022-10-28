The technology sector overall pushed the benchmark ASX 200 higher in October. While the ASX 200 gained 7.27%, the technology sector moved up 7.63% in the last month. It would not be an exaggeration to state that the software and services sector of the ASX is one of the key drivers of the benchmark index’s upward or downward momentum. In the month of October, while the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) gained 8.16%, the Information Technology sector (INDEXASX:XIJ) moved up 6.70% (as of 3:10 PM AEDT, 2 November 2022).

16 HOURS AGO