kalkinemedia.com
Why Flight Centre’s (ASX:FLT) shares are in focus
Flight Centre’s shares were trading in the green today (2 November 2022). The company reported a total traded value of AU$10.3 billion during FY22. The Australian travel business made a profit of AU$10 million from its leisure division in Q4 FY22. Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT)...
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) trading higher today?
Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) and certain shareholders of Turquoise Hill have finally reached an agreement regarding the acquisition of remaining shares of Turquoise Hill. Rio has reconfirmed that CA$43 per Turquoise Hill share proposal is best and final. Post the update, RIO shares were seen trading higher on the ASX. Rio...
kalkinemedia.com
Which ASX-listed penny stock is marching above 77% today? | Kalkine Media
The S&P/ASX200 was up today, gaining 68.8 points or 1.01%. The small ordinaries index was marching in the same zone with a reported gain worth 1.38%. In today's Penny Picks show, we explore: carbon fibre wheels maker Carbon Revolution (ASX:CBR), nickel explorer Cannon Resources (ASX:CNR), and technology company Mobilicom (ASX:MOB). Watch this show for latest updates from ASX small cap space.
kalkinemedia.com
What’s boosting Sayona Mining’s share price today?
At 12.46 PM AEDT, Sayona’s shares were spotted trading at AU$0.24 each, up 3.19% on ASX. This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index which was 1.63% up at 15,887.80 points at 12.47 PM AEDT. Meanwhile, the lithium firm had announced its September quarter's activities report yesterday (November 1). Shares of...
kalkinemedia.com
WTC, CPU to SQ2: How these ASX-listed tech stocks performed in October
The technology sector overall pushed the benchmark ASX 200 higher in October. While the ASX 200 gained 7.27%, the technology sector moved up 7.63% in the last month. It would not be an exaggeration to state that the software and services sector of the ASX is one of the key drivers of the benchmark index’s upward or downward momentum. In the month of October, while the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) gained 8.16%, the Information Technology sector (INDEXASX:XIJ) moved up 6.70% (as of 3:10 PM AEDT, 2 November 2022).
kalkinemedia.com
What is happening with Yancoal’s (ASX:YAL) shares lately?
Yancoal’s share price was quoted 2.325% lower, at AU$5.040 apiece, on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) today. Meanwhile, the S&P/ASX 200 Energy sector was quoted 0.41% higher. Shares of Australian coal producer Yancoal Australia Limited (ASX:YAL) opened today’s trading session on a negative note on the Australian Stock Exchange...
kalkinemedia.com
Why EML’s (ASX:EML) share price fell 26% on ASX today
EML declared to temporarily cease onboarding any new customer, agent, and distributor to its UK-based subsidiary, Prepaid Financial Services. This decision was driven by a few concerns raised by Financial Conduct Authority. EML’s share price fell 26% on ASX at 10:57 AM AEDT today. EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML) on...
kalkinemedia.com
Winsome’s (ASX:WR1) share price skyrockets 53%; here’s why
Winsome’s shares rose over 50% on Wednesday. Winsome has four hard-rock Lithium assets in Quebec. Shares of Winsome Resources Limited (ASX:WR1) on Wednesday (2 November 2022) surged 53% higher on ASX. At 12:48 PM AEDT, the shares were spotted trading 53.85% higher at AU$0.80 apiece. Including today’s gain, Winsome...
kalkinemedia.com
How are Amcor’s (ASX:AMC) shares reacting to quarterly update?
Amcor reported 9% surge in the quarterly net sales during the first quarter of financial year 2023. The company announced a quarterly dividend of 12.25 US cents per share, payable on 13 December 2022. Shares of Amcor Plc (ASX:AMC) headed south on Wednesday (2 November 2022) despite the company posting...
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) shares up over 4% today?
Core Lithium’s shares were trading at AU$1.45 each, up 4.33% on ASX at 12.39 PM AEDT. Sectorally, materials was one of the best performing sectors. On 31 October, the company shared its quarterly activities report for the three months ended 30 September 2022. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO)...
kalkinemedia.com
How have Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) shares performed lately?
Fortescue shares have gained more than 11% in the past one year. However, the stock has declined over 21% on a YTD basis. Fortescue had recently reported a 4.2% rise in first-quarter iron ore shipments. Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) have gained in the past one year, buoyed...
kalkinemedia.com
Why CSL’s (ASX:CSL) shares are in news?
CSL Limited expects 27-28% growth in FY23 at constant currency. The company’s key growth drivers were ID diseases, dialysis, and nephrology. During FY22, CSL made US$10.5 billion in revenue. Shares of CSL (ASX:CSL) were trading in the green on Tuesday (1 November) despite no price-sensitive update shared by the...
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s how much Rex Minerals’ (ASX:RXM) shares have gained today
Rex Minerals was trading 24% higher at 11 AM AEDT on ASX today. The company’s cash and cash equivalent stood at AU$36.5 million, as of 30 September 2022. Rex owns 100% of its flagship asset – the Hillside Copper-Gold Project. Shares of ASX-listed gold and copper explorer Rex...
kalkinemedia.com
Coronado (ASX:CRN) shares jump over 10% today; here’s why
Coronado’s shares were spotted trading 10.36% higher at AU$2.13 per share today (November 2). The company’s shares have fallen by almost 7% in the last six months. CRN shared its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday (31 October). ASX-listed Coronado Global Resources Inc (ASX:CRN) produces metallurgical coal (met coal),...
kalkinemedia.com
EML Payments (ASX:EML) shares zoom over 33%, here's why
EML Payments’ shares were trading 33.33% higher at AU$0.54 each on the ASX at 2.49 PM AEDT today (1 November). This might be because of the overall technology sector, which was up 0.75% at 3.00 PM AEDT. Yesterday, the company shared an update on its regulatory matters. ASX-listed software...
kalkinemedia.com
KRTX vs RETA: Which biotech stock to explore in November?
Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) posted a net loss of US$ 64.9 million in Q2 2022. RETA stock surged by over 24 per cent YTD. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of US$ 1.18 billion. Biotech stocks are generally volatile, and when coupled with a tumultuous market, it becomes a double whammy....
kalkinemedia.com
What’s up with Wesfarmers’ (ASX:WES) shares?
Shares of Wesfarmers were trading in the green zone today (2 November 2022). Wesfarmers posted total revenue of AU$36.8 billion during FY22. In 1H22, COVID-19 restrictions impacted the company’s 34,000 store trading days. Shares of Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) were spotted trading in the green on Wednesday (2 November 2022)....
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : How are these US listed Chinese stocks performing? | Kalkine Media
The US-listed Chinese firms are focusing on the investors after the President of the second largest economy, Xi Jinping assured the third term. Ten of the leading US-listed firms lost over US$ 67 billion from their market cap. The losses were led by two online retail firms, Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Pinduoduo Incorporation. The US-listed Chinese firms, specifically their stocks, have come under pressure due to strict regulations and other geopolitical turmoil. In addition, the zero-COVID policy of the world's most populous nation has also weighed on businesses.
DBS profit soars 32% to a quarterly record on rising interest rates
SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - DBS Group (DBSM.SI) reported a forecast-beating 32% jump in quarterly profit to a record as higher interest rates boosted net interest margins at Southeast Asia's largest lender, a trend seen in the global banking sector this year.
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-Investors cheer Fed waiting on the medicine
S&P sectors: cons disc, energy down; utilities leads gainers. Nov 2 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. INVESTORS CHEER FED WAITING ON THE MEDICINE (1415 EDT/1815 GMT) Wall Street gained ground...
