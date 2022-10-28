SpaceX satellite shines bright in El Paso sky Thursday night

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The rocket of a SpaceX launch of 53 Starlink broadband satellites was visible tonight in the city of El Paso.

The Falcon 9 rocket was launched on Oct. 27 from California’s Vanderberg Space Force Base tonight. The rocket was launched at approximately 7:14 p.m. El Paso time. SpaceX is meant to provide high speed internet service for multiple people around the world.

Send in your photos to news@ktsm.com.

