AZFamily
Maricopa County Recorder: 600K+ ballots already signatured verified one week before election day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the sprint to the finish line in Arizona and across the country as candidates try to reach undecided voters. In Arizona, it’s an election season, not an election day. Early voting started nearly three weeks ago on October 12th. As of late Oct. 31, 616,361 ballot packets have been received and signatures verified in Maricopa County alone, according to the Maricopa County Recorder.
ABC 15 News
Can you mail your ballot after the deadline? Arizona election ballot questions answered
PHOENIX — Today marks the last day voters can mail their ballots for Arizona's General Election. The November 1 deadline ensures that the U.S. Post Office has time to receive the ballots and get them to the county election offices. If you mail it after November 1, your ballot...
KOLD-TV
Increase in young voters could have significant impact on election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year, there are more young people voting than ever before and it could have a huge impact on the election. As a swing state, a lot of eyes are on Arizona for the general election next week and an increase in young voters going to the polls may help sway the vote in one party’s favor.
KTAR.com
Arizona schools once again facing ‘massive cuts’ because of spending limit
PHOENIX — Arizona schools are once again at risk of having to slash their budgets because of a decades-long spending cap. The Arizona Department of Education sent a letter to state lawmakers on Tuesday, notifying them that K-12 public schools across the state will have to cut their current spending by $1.38 billion this spring.
AZFamily
Homebuilders offering more incentives as interest rates rise
scottsdale.org
Primary candidate warned about missing campaign report
Tim Stratton, who ran unsuccessfully for Scottsdale City Council in the primary, has not filed a campaign finance report more than a week after it was due. Third quarter campaign finance were due Oct. 15. The pre-general election finance reports were due Oct. 29. Scottsdale City Clerk Ben Lane sent...
AZFamily
Tempe mayor, police chief respond to calls for increased short-term rental regulations
azbigmedia.com
How your vote can determine the future of Arizona water
Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought and dwindling water...
AZFamily
Opponent angry Maricopa County candidate still on ballot after public indecency charge
ABC 15 News
Asked & answered: Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
PHOENIX — Operation Safe Roads is committed to making sure Arizona drivers have clarity for their commute. An ABC15 viewer sent this email to roads@abc15.com that said, "These days, I see more and more people do this... I haven't been able to validate the legality of it. When a car is stopped at a red light... and if there is a room - not a turn lane... then, I see cars split-filter lanes with the stopped car at the light and turn right. Is it legal?"
A solution to the rental crisis? Phoenix mayor applauds 'purpose-driven development'
PHOENIX — On Monday, City of Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego joined representatives of longtime apartment builder Greenlight Communities to show her support for the company’s newest construction project at 67th Avenue and McDowell Road. A company spokesperson said that the 292-unit apartment complex is the first of six...
Poll watchers show up toting guns
Included in multiple reports of possible intimidation of early voters in Arizona was one about armed poll watchers in tactical gear. Experts are worried about voter and election worker safety during the midterms.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Alleged fake utility worker arrested for string of burglaries at Phoenix homes
Just a week until election day, Kari Lake, the GOP candidate for running to become the next AZ Governor, lays out her plan for Arizona if she wins the election. Mesa officials recommended that there be limits on the number of drive-thru’s, including no more than two drive-thru’s can be located next to one another.
AZFamily
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding
East Valley Tribune
Report backs mayor’s removal of sign carriers
An outside investigator said Mayor Brigette Peterson was doing her job when she ordered police to remove three sign-holding residents from the Sept. 20 council meeting. The investigator therefore found no violations in the latest ethics complaint filed against her. Now it’s up to Peterson or at least three council...
KTAR.com
Here’s what we know about Barack Obama’s Phoenix rally for Democrats
PHOENIX – Details about former President Barack Obama’s rally Wednesday in Phoenix for Arizona Democratic candidates have been released. The “Arizona Get Out The Vote Rally with President Obama!” event, which was announced on Sunday without a location, will be held at Cesar Chavez High School at 3921 W. Baseline Road in the city’s Laveen neighborhood, the Arizona Democratic Party revealed Tuesday.
AZFamily
DPS detectives arrest two people in firearms and drug seizure in Tucson
KTAR.com
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects
PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
AZFamily
3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff
