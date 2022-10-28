ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

AZFamily

Maricopa County Recorder: 600K+ ballots already signatured verified one week before election day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the sprint to the finish line in Arizona and across the country as candidates try to reach undecided voters. In Arizona, it’s an election season, not an election day. Early voting started nearly three weeks ago on October 12th. As of late Oct. 31, 616,361 ballot packets have been received and signatures verified in Maricopa County alone, according to the Maricopa County Recorder.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Increase in young voters could have significant impact on election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year, there are more young people voting than ever before and it could have a huge impact on the election. As a swing state, a lot of eyes are on Arizona for the general election next week and an increase in young voters going to the polls may help sway the vote in one party’s favor.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona schools once again facing ‘massive cuts’ because of spending limit

PHOENIX — Arizona schools are once again at risk of having to slash their budgets because of a decades-long spending cap. The Arizona Department of Education sent a letter to state lawmakers on Tuesday, notifying them that K-12 public schools across the state will have to cut their current spending by $1.38 billion this spring.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Homebuilders offering more incentives as interest rates rise

Former President Obama will rally for Democrat Katie Hobbs and Mark Kelly at an event in Phoenix today in an effort to drum up support for Democrats in Arizona. Nicole Dupuis-Witt spoke to Arizona’s Family in her first interview since starting the job. Triple shooting leaves man dead at...
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Primary candidate warned about missing campaign report

Tim Stratton, who ran unsuccessfully for Scottsdale City Council in the primary, has not filed a campaign finance report more than a week after it was due. Third quarter campaign finance were due Oct. 15. The pre-general election finance reports were due Oct. 29. Scottsdale City Clerk Ben Lane sent...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How your vote can determine the future of Arizona water

Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought and dwindling water...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Asked & answered: Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?

PHOENIX — Operation Safe Roads is committed to making sure Arizona drivers have clarity for their commute. An ABC15 viewer sent this email to roads@abc15.com that said, "These days, I see more and more people do this... I haven't been able to validate the legality of it. When a car is stopped at a red light... and if there is a room - not a turn lane... then, I see cars split-filter lanes with the stopped car at the light and turn right. Is it legal?"
ARIZONA STATE
KRLD News Radio

Poll watchers show up toting guns

Included in multiple reports of possible intimidation of early voters in Arizona was one about armed poll watchers in tactical gear. Experts are worried about voter and election worker safety during the midterms.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Alleged fake utility worker arrested for string of burglaries at Phoenix homes

Just a week until election day, Kari Lake, the GOP candidate for running to become the next AZ Governor, lays out her plan for Arizona if she wins the election. Mesa officials recommended that there be limits on the number of drive-thru’s, including no more than two drive-thru’s can be located next to one another.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding

Fans filled the temporary arena, with most saying it was much smaller than they were used to. Opponent angry Maricopa County candidate still on ballot after public indecency charge. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Maricopa County Community College District Board candidate Randy Kaufman says he would suspend his campaign, but...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Report backs mayor’s removal of sign carriers

An outside investigator said Mayor Brigette Peterson was doing her job when she ordered police to remove three sign-holding residents from the Sept. 20 council meeting. The investigator therefore found no violations in the latest ethics complaint filed against her. Now it’s up to Peterson or at least three council...
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Here’s what we know about Barack Obama’s Phoenix rally for Democrats

PHOENIX – Details about former President Barack Obama’s rally Wednesday in Phoenix for Arizona Democratic candidates have been released. The “Arizona Get Out The Vote Rally with President Obama!” event, which was announced on Sunday without a location, will be held at Cesar Chavez High School at 3921 W. Baseline Road in the city’s Laveen neighborhood, the Arizona Democratic Party revealed Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DPS detectives arrest two people in firearms and drug seizure in Tucson

During a search warrant of a Waddell, AZ RV facility, MCSO deputies discovered an underground bunker was located on the property with drugs and weapons. Storms in the East valley has left many homes with debris in their yards and uprooted trees for some residents. The severe weather hit around 9 p.m., bringing heavy rains and wind into the area.
WADDELL, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects

PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff

Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. Phoenix police officers on leave after video shows alleged excessive force during arrest. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Phoenix police say two officers are on leave after video shows them...
PHOENIX, AZ

