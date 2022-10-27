ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

golaurens.com

District 55 celebrates Read Aloud with a Child Week

Reading aloud supports literacy in classroom instruction. Reading aloud helps students develop early literacy skills, social skills, and life skills. It also supports the learning of students with significant cognitive disabilities. When reading aloud, unfamiliar words become familiar to students, and thus, reading aloud builds students’ vocabulary. Studies on reading...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

PC Alumni Association presents 2022 awards during Homecoming weekend

The Presbyterian College Alumni Association proudly recognized some of PC’s finest former students during its annual awards ceremony Oct. 22. The Homecoming gathering united Blue Hose of every generation to celebrate this year’s recipients and recognize the Class of 1972 as the newest members of the Ben Hay Hammet Society, which is named in memory of PC’s former director of public relations and alumni affairs.
CLINTON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

High school enjoys 99% graduation rate while priming students for college

Most high school students didn’t fly a flight simulator at school today. Then again, they aren’t students at Greenville Technical Charter High School. Principal Mary Nell Anthony oversees the charter school on Greenville Technical College’s campus at 506 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Building 119, which started during the 1998-99 school year. One of the school’s major goals was to think outside the classroom, coming up with ideas that would break the mold of what a traditional school should be and embrace a culture of “The Warrior,” the school’s mascot and inspirational figure.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

4 school districts across region win funds to buy electric buses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several school districts across the region will share in millions of dollars of grants from the Environmental Protection Agency to buy electric school buses. Across Georgia, 15 school districts will be getting $50 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for 149 electric buses. Among those districts...
WILKES COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

High School football playoff brackets released

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final games of the high school regular season were played and the playoff brackets have been set. Below is a listing of all the games. Boiling Springs @ BlythewoodRiver Bluff @ Carolina Forest. Byrnes @ HillcrestStratford @ Fort Dorchester. Berkeley @ St. James. CLASS...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina employers struggle to retain young workers amid generational differences

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Upstate employers say they’re having a hard time hiring and retaining young professionals. “It’s the number one concern of all my clients,” says Rebecca Turcotte Kish, HR director of Propel HR who also sits on the board of directors of the Greenville chapter of SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management). “Recruiting and retention-finding the right people and then keeping them.”
GREENVILLE, SC
scgolfclub.com

Spartanburg leads Day 1 of the Cyder Cup at Green Valley

The first two rounds of the 19th Annual Cyder Cup Matches at Green Valley on Saturday turned into a good day for the guests. Team Spartanburg took an 11.5-4.5 lead over Team Greenville with two strong sessions. Spartanburg held a 5.5-2.5 advantage after Saturday’s early best-ball matches.Dustin Adair and Steven...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Dwight Blaine Henderson - Laurens

Dwight Blaine Henderson, age 85, formerly of Cartersville, GA, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC. He was born in Chesnee, SC on February 7, 1937, and was the son of the late Horace Britton Henderson and Enid Jurene Henderson. He was a 1961 graduate of Clemson A & M College. He spent the bulk of his working career in the textile industry as a manager for World Carpets and Shaw Industries. He had a love for antique cars and was very proud of his 1963 Buick Electra convertible, which he restored himself.
LAURENS, SC
wspa.com

1 in custody following shooting in Taylors

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is in custody after shooting at vehicles in Taylors Monday morning, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they responded to The Townes townhouse community on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors for reports of a suspect shooting at vehicles around 4 a.m. Monday morning.
TAYLORS, SC

