Dwight Blaine Henderson, age 85, formerly of Cartersville, GA, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC. He was born in Chesnee, SC on February 7, 1937, and was the son of the late Horace Britton Henderson and Enid Jurene Henderson. He was a 1961 graduate of Clemson A & M College. He spent the bulk of his working career in the textile industry as a manager for World Carpets and Shaw Industries. He had a love for antique cars and was very proud of his 1963 Buick Electra convertible, which he restored himself.

