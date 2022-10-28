ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

In Mexico, Day of the Dead is actually a celebration of life

MEXICO CITY (AP) — During the Day of the Dead celebrations that take place in late October and early November in Mexico, the living remember and honor their dearly departed, but with celebration — not sorrow. Marigolds decorate the streets as music blares from speakers. Adults and children...
KIRO 7 Seattle

After tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Days after more than 150 Halloween revelers died in South Korea's deadliest crowd surge, a quiet but wrenching reminder of the disaster remained Tuesday: Hundreds of abandoned shoes have been laid out in neat rows in a badminton court in the capital Seoul.
SFGate

BBC tries to understand politics by creating fake Americans

NEW YORK (AP) — Larry, a 71-year-old retired insurance broker and Donald Trump fan from Alabama, wouldn't be likely to run into the liberal Emma, a 25-year-old graphic designer from New York City, on social media — even if they were both real. Each is a figment of...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy