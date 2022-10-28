Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Twin Peaks Improvement Project Awarded $1.9M In State Funds
Part of the figure-eight roadway at San Francisco's Twin Peaks is still on track to be converted into a pedestrian and bicyclist haven for the next few decades, thanks to a $1.9 million grant award from the state. At last week's Board of Supervisors meeting, the San Francisco Recreation and...
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
Hail and thunder reported as storm cells sweep Bay Area
Wednesday morning could see a few lingering showers, but the bigger story today is the chilly weather.
Bay Area city looks likely to ban construction of new gas stations
The city currently has 12 gas stations.
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
Clorox looking to significantly reduce Oakland headquarters
The company started shifting to a hybrid work model prior to the pandemic.
SFGate
Delays On Interstate-80 Following Collision
A traffic collision on Interstate-80 in Solano County Monday morning has westbound lanes closed west of Dixon Avenue. California Highway Patrol Solano County tweeted at 6:48 a.m. that the collision involved minor injuries. Drivers are being advised to take alternate routes if possible and expect delays in the area. Copyright...
‘Extremely rare’ bird mysteriously migrates to Marin
"For reasons that we're not quite sure yet, this one decided to fly west."
San Francisco bakery pulls all-nighters to bake ‘pan de muerto’ by the thousands
"We'll sell thousands. That's the best time of the year, pan de muerto."
SFGate
Man Crossing Road Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle
SAN JOSE (BCN) San Jose police are on the scene of a traffic collision early Wednesday that killed a man who was jaywalking. Police have closed the roadway near the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Cherry Avenue after responding to a 4:36 a.m. report of the collision. In a 5:43...
These San Francisco homes sold for less than $1 million in October
One home appears to incorporate a treadmill and a shower into its washer/dryer room.
Parts of Bay Area could get half an inch of rain Tuesday, forecasters say
A cold front forecast to hit the Bay Area on Tuesday may be a little wetter than expected.
The hidden comforts and best kept secrets for flying out of SFO
Maximize time at the airport with these secluded amenities.
5 teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Marin, police say
A 16-year-old was critically injured in the October stabbing.
Man reportedly lives at Stanford for a year, gets caught after allegedly stealing TV
Despite being removed from campus multiple times, he kept returning, students reported.
The Daily 11-01-22 The houses you can buy in SF for under $1 million
There have been whispers of cooling housing and rental prices in the Bay Area, but that hasn't yet translated into practical, noticeable dips for residents on the hunt for something even remotely affordable. In fact, even homes under $1 million — still an enormous, largely unattainable sum of money for many — are almost impossible to come by in San Francisco. To illustrate that point even further, and to show what you can get for less than seven figures, Alex Shultz compiled this list of six-figure homes that sold in the month of October.
73-year-old man beaten to death at San Francisco 7-Eleven, police say
A 73-year-old man was killed in a brutal attack at a 7-Eleven in San Francisco early Tuesday, officials said.
SFGate
1 Dead, 4 Wounded In Shootings Friday Night
OAKLAND (BCN) One person died and four others were wounded in shootings in Oakland on Friday, police said. The fatal shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard. Officers found a man and woman, both Oakland residents, with gunshot wounds, police said Monday. The man...
CHP issues alert for missing 80-year-old Daly City man
The CHP issued an alert for an at-risk, missing person Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0