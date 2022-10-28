ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Twin Peaks Improvement Project Awarded $1.9M In State Funds

Part of the figure-eight roadway at San Francisco's Twin Peaks is still on track to be converted into a pedestrian and bicyclist haven for the next few decades, thanks to a $1.9 million grant award from the state. At last week's Board of Supervisors meeting, the San Francisco Recreation and...
Delays On Interstate-80 Following Collision

A traffic collision on Interstate-80 in Solano County Monday morning has westbound lanes closed west of Dixon Avenue. California Highway Patrol Solano County tweeted at 6:48 a.m. that the collision involved minor injuries. Drivers are being advised to take alternate routes if possible and expect delays in the area. Copyright...
Man Crossing Road Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle

SAN JOSE (BCN) San Jose police are on the scene of a traffic collision early Wednesday that killed a man who was jaywalking. Police have closed the roadway near the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Cherry Avenue after responding to a 4:36 a.m. report of the collision. In a 5:43...
The Daily 11-01-22 The houses you can buy in SF for under $1 million

There have been whispers of cooling housing and rental prices in the Bay Area, but that hasn't yet translated into practical, noticeable dips for residents on the hunt for something even remotely affordable. In fact, even homes under $1 million — still an enormous, largely unattainable sum of money for many — are almost impossible to come by in San Francisco. To illustrate that point even further, and to show what you can get for less than seven figures, Alex Shultz compiled this list of six-figure homes that sold in the month of October.  
1 Dead, 4 Wounded In Shootings Friday Night

OAKLAND (BCN) One person died and four others were wounded in shootings in Oakland on Friday, police said. The fatal shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard. Officers found a man and woman, both Oakland residents, with gunshot wounds, police said Monday. The man...
