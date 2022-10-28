Michigan AG releases detailed report on sexual abuse by clergy in U.P., bishop apologizes

MARQUETTE (WWJ) – The State Attorney General's office on Thursday released the details of one of its seven investigations into allegations against Catholic priests across the state.

AG Dana Nessel says her office has investigated 44 complaints related to the Marquette Catholic Diocese, noting the report was released “in the interest of the public and to acknowledge the reports of alleged abuse from victims.”

A list of priests who have faced allegations of sexual misconduct – including 38 employed by the Marquette Catholic Diocese – is detailed in Nessel’s report, dating back to 1950. The information was taken from a search warrant executed against the diocese in October 2018.

The AG’s report details allegations of sexual abuse against children and adults, including grooming and misuse of authority. Officials say some accused priests may face possible criminal charges, but many are barred from facing prosecution by the statute of limitations, or because the accused priest is dead.

Nessel released a video that gives an overview of the report.

Marquette Bishop John Doerfler issued an apology to the victims.

“To all of those who have been harmed by clergy sexual abuse, I offer again my sincere apology on behalf of the church. We offer to you the healing love of Jesus Christ. May he come into your life and heal the deep wounds of your heart,” Doerfler said.

Nessel’s office launched a wide-reaching investigation in 2018, seizing millions of paper and digital documents from the state’s seven diocese in Detroit, Gaylord, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Lansing, and Marquette.

To date, the investigation has led to criminal charges in 11 cases from across the entire state and secured convictions in seven cases, delivering justice for 38 survivors, according to Nessel’s office. Of the 11 cases, two of the cases were related to priests ministering in the Diocese of Marquette, one of which resulted in a conviction and the other is pending.